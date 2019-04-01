Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boston Scientific Corporation    BSX

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(BSX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Boston Scientific : 2018 Performance Report Addendum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 05:47pm EDT

2018 PERFORMANCE REPORT ADDENDUM

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC 2018 PERFORMANCE REPORT ADDENDUM

A B O U T T H I S A D D E N D U M

The 2018 Performance Report Addendum supports the information available in our 2018 Performance Report, and was prepared by referencing the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines.

The GRI Indexincludes references to our 2018 Performance Report, Annual Proxy Statement, financial reports, and Corporate Governance Guidelines available on BostonScientific.com. Page numbers in the index correspond to the 2018 Performance Report.

Our Metrics Summaryprovides the key performance data across each of our material topics, which align to ten of the seventeen United Nations Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs).

B O S T O N S C I E N T I F I C 2 0 1 8 P E R F O R M A N C E R E P O R T A D D E N D U M

p . 2

Boston Scientific Supports the SDGs

Our Planet

Our People

Our Practices

Climate Change

Diversity and Inclusion

Innovative Products

Environmental Impact

Culture and Career

Governance and Ethics

Community

Compliance

Stakeholder Engagement

Sustainable Supply Chain

G R I I N D E X

B O S T O N S C I E N T I F I C 2 0 1 8 P E R F O R M A N C E R E P O R T A D D E N D U M

p . 3

GLOBAL REPORTING

INITIATIVE (GRI)

INDEX

G R I I N D E X

B O S T O N S C I E N T I F I C 2 0 1 8 P E R F O R M A N C E R E P O R T A D D E N D U M

p . 4

G R I 1 0 0

Indicator & Description

Response

102-1 Name of the organization

Boston Scientific Corporation

102-2

Activities, brands, products, and services

Boston Scientific at a Glance, Page 12

Form10-K

102-3

Location of headquarters

300 Boston Scientific Way, Marlborough, MA 01752-1234

102-4

Location of operations

Form10-K

102-5

Ownership and legal form

Boston Scientific Corporation, publicly traded on New York Stock Exchange as BSX

102-6

Markets served

Form10-K

102-7

Scale of the organization

Financial Highlights, Page 11

Form10-K

102-8

Information on employees and other workers

Performance Report Addendum, Culture & Career and Diversity & Inclusion Metrics Summary

102-9

Supply chain

Sustainable Supply Chain, Page 50

102-10

Significant changes to the organization and its supply chain

Form10-K

102-11

Precautionary principle or approach

Innovative Products - Quality, Page 46

102-12

External initiatives

Carbon Neutral Commitment, Page 21

Clinical Trials, Page 46

Stakeholder Engagement, Page 16

102-14 Statement from senior decision-maker

CEO Letter, Page 5

102-15

Key impacts, risks, and opportunities

Form10-K

102-16 Values, principles, standards, and norms of behavior

BSC Mission

Code of Conduct

102-17 Mechanisms for advice and concerns about ethics

Compliance and Ethics Advice Line

102-18

Governance structure

Leadership

Form10-K& Proxy Statement

G R I I N D E X

B O S T O N S C I E N T I F I C 2 0 1 8 P E R F O R M A N C E R E P O R T A D D E N D U M

p . 5

G R I 1 0 0( C O N T I N U E D ) G o

Indicator & Description

Response

102-19

Delegating authority

Stakeholder Engagement Page 16

102-20Executive-level responsibility for economic, environmental,

Stakeholder Engagement, Page 16

and social topics

102-21 Consulting stakeholders on economic, environmental,

Stakeholder Engagement, Page 16

and social topics

102-22 Composition of the highest governance body and its

Governance

committees

Form10-K& Proxy Statement

102-23

Chair of the highest governance body

Governance

Form10-K& Proxy Statement

102-24

Nominating and selecting the highest governance body

Governance

Form10-K& Proxy Statement

102-25

Conflicts of interest

Governance

Form10-K& Proxy Statement

102-26

Role of highest governance body in setting purpose,

Governance

values, and strategy

Form10-K& Proxy Statement

102-27

Collective knowledge of highest governance body

Governance

Form10-K& Proxy Statement

102-28

Evaluating the highest governance body's performance

Governance

Form10-K& Proxy Statement

102-29 Identifying and managing economic, environmental,

Stakeholder Engagement, Page 16

and social impacts

102-30 Effectiveness of risk management processes

Form10-K

102-31 Review of economic, environmental, and social topics

Stakeholder Engagement, Page 16

102-32

Highest governance body's role in sustainability reporting

Governance

Form10-K& Proxy Statement

Disclaimer

Boston Scientific Corporation published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 21:46:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORAT
05:47pBOSTON SCIENTIFIC : 4 Things Smart Companies Do To Stay Relevant in Recruiting, ..
PU
05:47pBOSTON SCIENTIFIC : 2018 Performance Report Addendum
PU
05:42pBOSTON SCIENTIFIC : 2018 Performance Report
PU
03/27BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Announces Conference Call Discussing First Quarter 2019 Fina..
PR
03/27BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Proxy Statement
PU
03/27BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Description Proxy Statement (definitive)
PU
03/20BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Rule 10b5-1 Trading Plans
PU
03/18BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
03/17BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Late-breaking Clinical Trial Highlights Positive Safety and ..
PR
03/14BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Description Proxy Statement - Notice of Shareholders Meeting..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 10 687 M
EBIT 2019 2 813 M
Net income 2019 1 641 M
Debt 2019 3 687 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,02
P/E ratio 2020 28,01
EV / Sales 2019 5,34x
EV / Sales 2020 4,77x
Capitalization 53 367 M
Chart BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boston Scientific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 44,1 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Mahoney Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Bradley Sorenson Senior Vice President-Manufacturing & Supply Chain
Edward Mackey Executive Vice President-Operations
Daniel J. Brennan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ian T. Meredith Global Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION8.60%53 367
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC22.31%109 215
DANAHER CORPORATION28.03%94 486
INTUITIVE SURGICAL19.14%65 823
ILLUMINA3.59%45 671
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG1.66%41 671
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About