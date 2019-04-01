Boston Scientific : 2018 Performance Report Addendum
2018 PERFORMANCE REPORT ADDENDUM
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC 2018 PERFORMANCE REPORT ADDENDUM
A B O U T T H I S A D D E N D U M
The 2018 Performance Report Addendum supports the information available in our 2018
, and was prepared by referencing the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines.
Performance Report
The
GRI Indexincludes references to our 2018 Performance Report, Annual Proxy Statement, financial reports, and Corporate Governance Guidelines available on . Page numbers in the index correspond to the 2018 Performance Report.
BostonScientific.com
Our
Metrics Summaryprovides the key performance data across each of our material topics, which align to ten of the seventeen (SDGs).
United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
Boston Scientific Supports the SDGs
Our Planet
Our People
Our Practices
Climate Change
Diversity and Inclusion
Innovative Products
Environmental Impact
Culture and Career
Governance and Ethics
Community
Compliance
Stakeholder Engagement
Sustainable Supply Chain
G R I I N D E X
GLOBAL REPORTING
INITIATIVE (GRI)
INDEX
G R I I N D E X
G R I 1 0 0
Indicator & Description
Response
102-1 Name of the organization
Boston Scientific Corporation
102-2
Activities, brands, products, and services
Boston Scientific at a Glance, Page 12
Form 10-K
102-3
Location of headquarters
300 Boston Scientific Way, Marlborough, MA 01752-1234
102-4
Location of operations
Form 10-K
102-5
Ownership and legal form
Boston Scientific Corporation, publicly traded on New York Stock Exchange as BSX
102-6
Markets served
Form 10-K
102-7
Scale of the organization
Financial Highlights, Page 11
Form 10-K
102-8
Information on employees and other workers
Performance Report Addendum, Culture & Career and Diversity & Inclusion Metrics Summary
102-9
Supply chain
Sustainable Supply Chain, Page 50
102-10
Significant changes to the organization and its supply chain
Form 10-K
102-11
Precautionary principle or approach
Innovative Products - Quality, Page 46
102-12
External initiatives
Carbon Neutral Commitment, Page 21
Clinical Trials, Page 46
Stakeholder Engagement, Page 16
102-14 Statement from senior decision-maker
CEO Letter, Page 5
102-15
Key impacts, risks, and opportunities
Form 10-K
102-16 Values, principles, standards, and norms of behavior
BSC Mission
Code of Conduct
102-17 Mechanisms for advice and concerns about ethics
Compliance and Ethics
Advice Line
102-18
Governance structure
Leadership
Form & 10-K
Proxy Statement
G R I 1 0 0( C O N T I N U E D ) G o
Indicator & Description
Response
102-19
Delegating authority
Stakeholder Engagement Page 16
102-20Executive-level responsibility for economic, environmental,
Stakeholder Engagement, Page 16
and social topics
102-21 Consulting stakeholders on economic, environmental,
Stakeholder Engagement, Page 16
and social topics
102-22 Composition of the highest governance body and its
Governance
committees
Form & 10-K
Proxy Statement
102-23
Chair of the highest governance body
Governance
Form & 10-K
Proxy Statement
102-24
Nominating and selecting the highest governance body
Governance
Form & 10-K
Proxy Statement
102-25
Conflicts of interest
Governance
Form & 10-K
Proxy Statement
102-26
Role of highest governance body in setting purpose,
Governance
values, and strategy
Form & 10-K
Proxy Statement
102-27
Collective knowledge of highest governance body
Governance
Form & 10-K
Proxy Statement
102-28
Evaluating the highest governance body's performance
Governance
Form & 10-K
Proxy Statement
102-29 Identifying and managing economic, environmental,
Stakeholder Engagement, Page 16
and social impacts
102-30 Effectiveness of risk management processes
Form 10-K
102-31 Review of economic, environmental, and social topics
Stakeholder Engagement, Page 16
102-32
Highest governance body's role in sustainability reporting
Governance
Form & 10-K
Proxy Statement
Disclaimer
