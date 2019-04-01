Boston Scientific : 2018 Performance Report Addendum

A B O U T T H I S A D D E N D U M

The 2018 Performance Report Addendum supports the information available in our 2018 Performance Report, and was prepared by referencing the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines.

The GRI Indexincludes references to our 2018 Performance Report, Annual Proxy Statement, financial reports, and Corporate Governance Guidelines available on BostonScientific.com. Page numbers in the index correspond to the 2018 Performance Report.

Our Metrics Summaryprovides the key performance data across each of our material topics, which align to ten of the seventeen United Nations Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs).