Boston Scientific Announces Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results And Investor Update At NANS 2019

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 4, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018on Wednesday, February 6, 2019at 8:00 a.m. EST. The call will be hosted by Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, prior to the conference call.

Boston Scientific will host and webcast a separate investor update at the 2019 North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS 2019) on Friday, January 18, 2019, beginning at 9:00 a.m. PST. The event will be hosted by Maulik Nanavaty, senior vice president and president, Neuromodulation and will provide a business update and answer questions from investors about the Boston Scientific Neuromodulation portfolio.

Live webcasts of the NANS 2019 investor update and fourth quarter conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.bostonscientific.com.

Replays of the webcasts will be archived and available at investors.bostonscientific.com beginning approximately one hour following the completion of each event.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 35 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation