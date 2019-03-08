Log in
Boston Scientific : Celebrates International Women's Day

0
03/08/2019 | 09:45am EST

International Women's Day is celebrated each year on March 8. The event commemorates the movement for women's rights and celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women around the world. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.

The International Women's Day 2019 campaign theme of #BalanceforBetter is a call-to-action for driving gender balance across the world. This theme is aligned with our focus on advancing our Boston Scientific diversity goals and creating an inclusive culture where everyone can bring their full selves to work to advance science for life.

Boston Scientific employees around the world are extending their hands to STRIKE THE #BalanceforBetter POSE and show support for equality today and every day.

Disclaimer

Boston Scientific Corporation published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 14:44:15 UTC
