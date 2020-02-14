Boston Scientific : Description Annual Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Sununu John E BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP [BSX] __X__ Director _____ 10% Owner (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended _____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) (MM/DD/YYYY) 12/31/2019 300 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC WAY (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line) MARLBOROUGH, MA 01752-1234 _X_ Form Filed by One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) ___ Form Filed by More than One Reporting Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed 3. Trans. Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 6. 7. Nature (Instr. 3) Execution (Instr. 8) Disposed of (D) Following Reported Transaction(s) Ownership of Indirect Date, if any (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) (Instr. 3 and 4) Form: Beneficial Direct (D) Ownership or Indirect (Instr. 4) (A) or (I) Amount (D) Price (Instr. 4) Common Stock 12/5/2019 G 6100.0000 D $0.0000 31155.0000 D Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivate 2. Conversion 3. Trans. 3A. Deemed 4. Trans. 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price of 9. Number 10. 11. Nature Security or Exercise Date Execution Code Derivative Securities Expiration Date Securities Underlying Derivative of Ownership of Indirect (Instr. 3) Price of Date, if any (Instr. 8) Acquired (A) or (MM/DD/YYYY) Derivative Security Security Derivative Form of Beneficial Derivative Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) (Instr. 5) Securities Derivative Ownership Security (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Beneficially Security: (Instr. 4) Owned at Direct (D) Date Expiration Amount or Number of End of or Indirect Title Issuer's (I) Exercisable Date Shares Fiscal Year (Instr. 4) (A) (D) (Instr. 4) Explanation of Responses: Reporting Owners Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner OfficerOther Sununu John E 300 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC WAY X MARLBOROUGH, MA 01752-1234 Signatures /s/ Scott G. Hodgdon, Attorney-in-Fact 2/14/2020 **Signature of Reporting Person Date

