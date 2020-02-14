Boston Scientific : Description Annual Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
0
02/14/2020 | 05:04pm EST
FORM 5
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b). [ ] Form 3 Holdings Reported
[ ] Form 4 Transactions Reported
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0362
Washington, D.C. 20549
Estimated average burden
hours per response... 1.0
ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
OF SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Sununu John E
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP [BSX]
__X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
(MM/DD/YYYY)
12/31/2019
300 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC WAY
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
MARLBOROUGH, MA 01752-1234
_X_ Form Filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
___ Form Filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Execution
(Instr. 8)
Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
of Indirect
Date, if any
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I)
Amount
(D)
Price
(Instr. 4)
Common Stock
12/5/2019
G
6100.0000
D
$0.0000
31155.0000
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate
2. Conversion
3. Trans.
3A. Deemed
4. Trans.
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number
10.
11. Nature
Security
or Exercise
Date
Execution
Code
Derivative Securities
Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
Derivative
of
Ownership
of Indirect
(Instr. 3)
Price of
Date, if any
(Instr. 8)
Acquired (A) or
(MM/DD/YYYY)
Derivative Security
Security
Derivative
Form of
Beneficial
Derivative
Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Securities
Derivative
Ownership
Security
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Beneficially
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Owned at
Direct (D)
Date
Expiration
Amount or Number of
End of
or Indirect
Title
Issuer's
(I)
Exercisable
Date
Shares
Fiscal Year
(Instr. 4)
(A)
(D)
(Instr. 4)
Explanation of Responses:
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
OfficerOther
Sununu John E
300 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC WAY
X
MARLBOROUGH, MA 01752-1234
Signatures
/s/ Scott G. Hodgdon, Attorney-in-Fact
2/14/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Boston Scientific Corporation published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 22:03:01 UTC