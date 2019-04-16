Boston Scientific : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

Nanavaty Maulik BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP [ BSX ] _____ Director _____ 10% Owner (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY) __ X __ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) 300 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC WAY 4/15/2019 SVP & Pres, Neuromodulation (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) MARLBOROUGH, MA 01752-1234 _ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed 3. Trans. Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 6. 7. Nature (Instr. 3) Execution (Instr. 8) Disposed of (D) Following Reported Transaction(s) Ownership of Indirect Date, if any (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) (Instr. 3 and 4) Form: Beneficial Direct (D) Ownership or Indirect (Instr. 4) (A) or (I) (Instr. Code V Amount (D) Price 4) Common Stock 4/15/2019 M (1) 3039.0000 A $7.4100 257508.0000 (2) D Common Stock 4/15/2019 S (1) 3039.0000 D $37.8100 254469.0000 (2) D Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Trans. 3A. Deemed 4. Trans. 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivate Security Conversion Date Execution Code Derivative Securities Expiration Date Securities Underlying Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect (Instr. 3) or Exercise Date, if any (Instr. 8) Acquired (A) or Derivative Security Security Securities Form of Beneficial Price of Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) (Instr. 5) Beneficially Derivative Ownership Derivative (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Owned Security: (Instr. 4) Security Following Direct (D) Amount or Date Expiration Reported or Indirect Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Number of Transaction(s) (I) (Instr. Shares (Instr. 4) 4) Stock Option $7.4100 4/15/2019 M (1) 3039.0000 (3) 2/16/2020 Common 3039.0000 $0.0000 6077.0000 D (Right to Buy) Stock

Explanation of Responses:

(1)This transaction was effected pursuant to a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

(2)Includes shares acquired under the Boston Scientific Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan based upon the most current data available.

(3)Grant to the reporting person of an option to purchase a specified number of shares of common stock vesting in four equal annual increments beginning on February 16, 2011, the first anniversary of the date of grant.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Nanavaty Maulik 300 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC WAY SVP & Pres, Neuromodulation MARLBOROUGH, MA 01752-1234 Signatures /s/ Scott G. Hodgdon, Attorney-in-Fact 4/16/2019 **Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

*If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

**Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.