Boston Scientific : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

This transaction was effected pursuant to a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
Represents the weighted average sale price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $41.82 to $42.18, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide upon request by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.
Grant to the reporting person of an option to purchase a specified number of shares of common stock vesting in four equal annual installments beginning on February 16, 2011, the first anniversary of the date of grant.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Brennan Daniel J.
300 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC WAY
EVP and CFO
MARLBOROUGH, MA 01752-1234
Signatures
/s/ Scott G. Hodgdon, Attorney-in-Fact
2/13/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
