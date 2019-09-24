Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boston Scientific Corporation    BSX

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(BSX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Boston Scientific : Finding purpose behind the pain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 08:13pm EDT

Back in 2003, Alesia was focused on successfully finishing her senior year and graduating high school. She spent her downtime with friends, taking her dog for long walks and looked forward to heading off to college. But at the beginning of the softball season that year, an injury would change everything. What started as shin splints developed into complex regional pain syndrome, leaving Alesia with debilitating leg pain.

Alesia's focus shifted from school work to managing her pain. Simple tasks like, sleeping through the night or wearing long pants, became significant challenges. Desperate to return to a life of normalcy, Alesia and her parents tried everything to manage her pain, eventually taking up to 25 pills a day and undergoing multiple surgical procedures. Still unable to find relief, Alesia turned to her care team to explore other treatment options and decided to have a spinal cord stimulation device implanted.

'It changed my life,' she recalls. 'I was back to hiking and traveling with my family, but most importantly I was able to get off pain medication and look towards the future with hope.'

Alesia's determination to overcome her struggle with pain would also shape her future.

Her experience with the SCS implant gave her a new normal - and a new purpose. 'The spinal cord stimulator made such a difference in my life that I really wanted to work at a company that would allow me to pay it forward,' Alesia said. 'I wanted to have an impact on other people's lives, so I applied for a job at Boston Scientific.'

In 2008 Alesia joined Boston Scientific the neuromodulation team as a sales representative before transitioning to a role with the clinical marketing team in 2011. 'From day one it was clear to me how much my colleagues care about our products and the patients who will use them,' she said. 'I am still humbled by the thoughtfulness, time and care that goes into each product. It makes me so proud to work here.'

Now, as a manager consulting with the business on change management, innovation, and team effectiveness, Alesia channels her pride and energy in creating a work environment where everyone can bring their best selves to work. 'I love that I get to play a part in creating a fun, innovative and empowering culture for Boston Scientific employees who are responsible for the devices that myself, and so many others around the world, truly couldn't live without.'

September is Pain Awareness Month. To learn more about Boston Scientific's pain management solutions, visit controlyourpain.com.

Disclaimer

Boston Scientific Corporation published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 00:12:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORAT
08:33pBOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Many Miles to Go
PU
08:13pBOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Finding purpose behind the pain
PU
09/18BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Announces Scheduled Presentations at Transcatheter Cardiovas..
PR
09/13BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Connecting the Dots of Innovation with Inspiration from Our ..
PU
09/13BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Trailblazing STEM Skills
PU
09/11BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Switching Lanes to Drive Innovation
PU
09/05BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : SAP-Attending SuccessConnect? Tips from a Customer Attendee
AQ
09/03BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
08/28BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Celebrates 15th Anniversary in Costa Rica
PU
08/22BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Empowering Female Business Leaders in Asia Pacific
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 686 M
EBIT 2019 2 759 M
Net income 2019 1 409 M
Debt 2019 8 293 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 43,3x
P/E ratio 2020 31,0x
EV / Sales2019 6,29x
EV / Sales2020 5,45x
Capitalization 58 965 M
Chart BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boston Scientific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 47,22  $
Last Close Price 42,33  $
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Mahoney Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Bradley Sorenson Senior Vice President-Manufacturing & Supply Chain
Edward Mackey Executive Vice President-Operations
Daniel J. Brennan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth Stein Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION19.78%60 107
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC29.79%116 318
DANAHER CORPORATION40.23%103 731
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.10.24%60 849
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION43.44%45 691
ILLUMINA, INC.1.97%44 957
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group