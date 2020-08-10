Log in
Boston Scientific : Guggenheim MedTech Disruptors Virtual Conference Presentation

08/10/2020 | 05:14pm EDT

Guggenheim MedTech Disruptors Virtual Conference

Dave Pierce

Brian Dunkin, MD

Executive Vice President and

Chief Medical Officer,

President MedSurg

Medical Affairs, Endoscopy

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "anticipate," "expect," "project," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "intend" and similar words. These forward- looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and estimates using information available to us at the time and are not intended to be guarantees of future events or performance. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our business plans and product performance and impact, and the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the company's results of operations. If our underlying assumptions turn out to be incorrect, or if certain risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections expressed or implied by our forward looking statements.

Factors that may cause such differences can be found in our most recent Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements." Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which they may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Market Estimates:

Unless noted otherwise, all references to market sizes, market share positions, and market growth rates are BSX internal estimates.

Non-GAAP Measures:

This document contains non-GAAP measures (denoted with *) in talking about our company's performance. The reconciliations of those non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures are contained within this document including appendices attached to the end of this presentation.

Financial Disclaimers:

Operational revenue growth excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. Organic revenue growth excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, sales from the recent acquisitions of Vertiflex, Inc. and BTG plc (BTG), each with no prior year comparable sales. Organic revenue growth also excludes the impact of the divestiture of our global embolic microspheres portfolio, a transaction entered into in connection with obtaining the antitrust clearances required to complete the BTG transaction.

Regulatory Disclaimers:

EXALT™ Model TG - Device under development. Not available for use or sale worldwide.

EXALT™ Model B - Device under development. Not available for use or sale worldwide.

SpyGlass™ DS III - Device under development. Not available for use or sale worldwide.

©2020 Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

2

Boston Scientific:

Category Leadership Driving Growth

2019 revenue $10.7B, 11.1% operational* growth, 7.3% organic* growth

Interventional Cardiology

Cardiac Rhythm

(incl. Structural Heart)

Management

$2.8B, +11%, +10%

$1.9B, +1%

Structural Heart

Electrophysiology

High end of $700-725M guidance2

$329M, +7%

Peripheral Interventions

Neuromodulation

(incl. IM, excl. Spec Pharma)

$1.4B, +19%, +8%

$873M, +13%, +7%

Endoscopy

Urology & Pelvic Health

$1.9B, +9%

$1.4B, +15%, +8%

©2020 Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Growth rates listed are operational*, organic*

3

Endo, CRM and EP operational and organic growth rates are equivalent

World Leader in Flexible Endoscopy Devices

Growth Engine for Boston Scientific

  • Track record of consistent high performance, outpacing our markets
  • Exciting growth business with several market expansion opportunities
  • Clear category leadership, deep portfolio, multiple platforms
  • Margins and growth rates accretive to BSX
  • Targeting $3B+ in revenue by 2025

#1 SHARE POSITION

2019

MARKET

BSX

SIZE

GROWTH

'19-22 est. CAGR

REVENUE

SHARE POSITION

GROWTH*

GROWTH*

(operational)

(organic)

~$5B

+5%

+7%

$1.9B

#1

+9%

+9%

©2020 Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

4

How Do We Define Endoscopy?

©2020 Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

5

Broad Range of Endoscopy Procedures & Treatments

Esophageal Stricture

Management

Endoscopic Tissue

Resection (EMR/ESD)

Biliary Stone and

Stricture Management

Cholangiopancreatoscopy

Biopsy / Polypectomy

Airway Obstruction

Asthma: Bronchial

Thermoplasty

Hemostasis

Diagnostic / Therapeutic Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS)

Colonic / Duodenal Stricture Management

©2020 Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

6

Strengthening Category Leadership Expanding Into High Growth Adjacencies

Market Leading Commercial Channel Facilitating Expansion Strategy

Legacy

Leadership

Surgeon Call Point

Businesses

Endoluminal Surgery

Biliary & GI

Therapies

Pathology & Services

Infection Prevention

Single-Use Endoscopes

©2020 Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

7

SpyGlass: The Gold Standard Since 2007

FIRST AND ONLY Minimally Invasive, Single-Use, Single Operator, Digital Cholangioscope

Compelling

100,000+

2500+

Accurate,

>95% stone

Changes clinical

clearance

Outcomes

patients,

consoles

real-time

management

success

& Data

66+ countries

placed

diagnosis

in 85% of patients2

rates1

Pancreatic Duct

Utilization Accelerating

3RD GENERATION SYSTEM

EXPANDING SUITE OF ACCESSORIES

Groundbreaking

Technology

Autolith™

SpyBite™ Max

SpyGlass™

Increased

Touch Biliary

Biopsy

Snare &

2.5x Resolution3

EHL System

Forceps

Retrieval Basket

SPYGLASS CONSUMABLES

2015

2019

©2020 Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

8

SpyGlass Discover Digital Catheter

A Revolutionary Single-Use Endoscope

Unprecedented access and visualization of the biliary and pancreatic ducts

Solves problems and logistical barriers

Enables interdisciplinary communication between GI, surgeon, and IR

Enables surgical planning, pathology assessment, biliary stone management and anastomosis evaluation

Dedicated surgical endoscopy sales force

Complements existing GI commercial structure

Market acceleration through best practices in GI medical education

Establishment of surgical endoscopy training curriculum

$600M market opportunity today for transcystic CBDE in EU and US1,2

Future surgical applications currently under evaluation

Powerful, credible move into the surgical and percutaneous endoscopy space

©2020 Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

9

Exalt Model D Single-Use Duodenoscope

Transitioning to a New Paradigm

"It is unacceptable that 1 in 20 patients who

undergo a procedure using a duodenoscope may

acquire an infection"

Excerpt from Senator Patty Murray letter to scope manufacturers, May 2019

A Significant Investment to Get It Right

R&D 150+ physicians consulted, 12 animal labs, 200 member development team

Clinical Exalt Dscope 01, 01B, and 02 trials

Commercial Creative integration solutions due to COVID

©2020 Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

10

Exalt Model D Single-Use Duodenoscope

Strong Product Performance

  • Clinical results, ease of use
  • Significant uptick in onboarding accounts
  • Hospitals promoting Exalt D to communities

Transitional Pass-Through Code Approved

  • Effective July 1st . Applicable for single-use endoscopes such as Exalt D, for Medicare ERCP patients in the hospital outpatient setting
  • Strong society support

Proven Commercial Channel

A history of biliary leadership and successful adoption of new technology: RX, WallFlex™ and AXIOS™

Commitment to Rapid Portfolio Expansion

  • Ergonomic improvements to drive adoption

• Differentiated features to sustain leadership

• Full suite of customized devices

©2020 Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

11

Building a Comprehensive Single-Use Scope Portfolio

Designed to Reduce Infection, Enhance Efficiency, and Improve Availability

1

2

3

SpyGlass™ DS II (Cholangioscope)

150K procedures LAUNCHED IN 2018

1

2

EXALT™ Model D (Duodenoscope)

1.5M ERCPs

LAUNCHED IN 2019

SpyGlass™ Discover (Choledochoscope)

40K procedures

LAUNCHED IN 2020

EXALT™ Model B (Bronchoscope) 3M procedures

EXALT™ Model TG (Therapeutic Gastroscope) 800K procedures

SpyGlass™ DS III (Cholangioscope) 150K procedures

$2B+ Market1

by 2024

©2020 Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

12

Reference Slides

Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures

Less: Impact

Less: Impact of

of Recent

Foreign Currency

Operational

Acquisitions /

Organic

FY 2019 Divisional Revenue Growth compared to FY 2018

Reported Basis

Fluctuations

Basis

Divestitures

Basis

Endoscopy

7.5%

(1.7%)

9.2%

0.0%

9.2%

Urology & Pelvic Health

13.4%

(1.3%)

14.7%

6.3%

8.4%

MedSurg

10.0%

(1.5%)

11.5%

2.7%

8.8%

Cardiac Rhythm Management

(0.6%)

(1.8%)

1.2%

0.0%

1.2%

Electrophysiology

5.5%

(2.0%)

7.5%

0.0%

7.5%

Neuromodulation

12.0%

(1.1%)

13.1%

6.3%

6.8%

Rhythm and Neuro

3.3%

(1.6%)

4.9%

1.6%

3.3%

Interventional Cardiology

8.7%

(2.3%)

11.0%

1.0%

10.0%

Peripheral Interventions

17.3%

(1.8%)

19.1%

11.3%

7.8%

Cardiovascular

11.4%

(2.1%)

13.5%

4.2%

9.3%

Medical Devices (a)

8.5%

(1.7%)

10.2%

2.9%

7.3%

Specialty Pharmaceuticals (b)

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

Net Sales

9.3%

(1.8%)

11.1%

3.8%

7.3%

  1. We have three historical reportable segments comprised of Medical Surgical (MedSurg), Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular, which represent an aggregation of our operating segments that generate revenues from the sale of medical devices (Medical Devices). As part of our acquisition of BTG on August 19, 2019, we acquired an Interventional Medicine business, which is now included in our Peripheral Interventions operating segment's 2019 revenues from August 19, 2019 through December 31, 2019.
  2. As part of our acquisition of BTG on August 19, 2019, we acquired a specialty pharmaceuticals business (Specialty Pharmaceuticals). Subsequent to acquisition, Specialty Pharmaceuticals is now a stand-alone operating segment presented alongside our Medical Device reportable segments. Specialty Pharmaceuticals net sales are substantially U.S. based. Our chief operating decision maker (CODM) reviews financial information of our globally managed Specialty Pharmaceuticals operating segment at the worldwide level without further disaggregation into regional results. As such, Specialty Pharmaceuticals net sales are presented globally, and our Medical Devices reportable segments regional
    net sales results do not include Specialty Pharmaceuticals.

14

Disclaimer

Boston Scientific Corporation published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 21:13:03 UTC
