Boston Scientific : Many Miles to Go

In early 2018, Temple Brown, a healthy 54-year-old Los Angeles filmmaker, decided to take his fitness to the next level and train to run the Los Angeles marathon.

As Temple began to run longer distances, he started to experience strange symptoms. He wasn't in pain, but he felt an unusual discomfort in his chest that he'd never experienced before. His symptoms persisted, so he made an appointment with his regular physician. His doctor ruled out high blood pressure and reviewed what he felt at the time was a normal EKG. Just to be safe, he referred Temple to a cardiologist.

The 'just in case' appointment ended up saving his life. His cardiologist recognized an abnormality in his EKG that indicated a blockage. Temple was immediately sent to the ER.

By 4.45pm that same day, two Boston Scientific SynergyTM Coronary Stents were implanted in Temple's coronary artery, one proximal and one medial. There had been a non-symptomatic blockage in one of his arteries that increased from 20% to 80% after what his cardiologist believed must have been a rupture. That rupture could have been fatal if left untreated.

'If I could impart any wisdom from my experience, it is to pay attention to what your body is telling you and ask for help. I am so glad I did, and I am so grateful that a device like the Synergy stent exists. After my treatment, a cardiologist who is a family friend told me that for a large percentage of people with a blockage like mine, the first symptom is sudden death. I am so lucky I got the help I needed when I did,' said Temple Brown.

One week after the procedure, Temple was cleared to start exercising again, and starting out slowly, resumed his marathon training. He completed the 2019 Los Angeles Marathon 11 months later and is signed up for 2020. With more than 1,100 miles under his belt, he has no plans of slowing down any time soon.

Safety information for the Synergy Coronary Stent is available here.