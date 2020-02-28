Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boston Scientific Corporation    BSX

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(BSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Boston Scientific : Medical Device Company Pulmonx Files for IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 06:37pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

Pulmonx Corp., a medical device company that provides the Zephyr valve system for severe emphysema, disclosed plans for an initial public offering.

Pulmonx previously filed confidentially for an IPO. The Redwood City, Calif., company is seeking a Nasdaq Global Market listing under the symbol LUNG.

Boston Scientific Corp. owns 30% of Pulmonx. Last May, Pulmonx closed $65 million of equity financing led by Ally Bridge Group.

Pulmonx had 2019 revenue of $32.6 million, compared with $20 million in 2018.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION -1.40% 37.39 Delayed Quote.-16.14%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.01% 8567.367588 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORAT
06:37pBOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Medical Device Company Pulmonx Files for IPO
DJ
02/27BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of..
AQ
02/25BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
02/24BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
02/18BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Description Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
02/18BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
02/18BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Announces February and March 2020 Conference Schedule
PR
02/14BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Description Annual Statement of Changes in Beneficial Owners..
PU
02/13BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
02/11BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 941 M
EBIT 2020 3 182 M
Net income 2020 1 570 M
Debt 2020 5 681 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 33,9x
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
EV / Sales2020 4,91x
EV / Sales2021 4,37x
Capitalization 52 944 M
Chart BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boston Scientific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 49,19  $
Last Close Price 37,39  $
Spread / Highest target 55,1%
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Mahoney Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Edward Mackey Executive Vice President-Operations
Daniel J. Brennan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ian T. Meredith Global Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP
Jodi Eddy Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-16.14%52 944
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-4.84%118 484
DANAHER CORPORATION-4.19%102 382
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-7.87%63 167
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-5.02%44 417
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.37%42 539
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group