Boston Scientific : Medical Device Company Pulmonx Files for IPO

By Josh Beckerman

Pulmonx Corp., a medical device company that provides the Zephyr valve system for severe emphysema, disclosed plans for an initial public offering.

Pulmonx previously filed confidentially for an IPO. The Redwood City, Calif., company is seeking a Nasdaq Global Market listing under the symbol LUNG.

Boston Scientific Corp. owns 30% of Pulmonx. Last May, Pulmonx closed $65 million of equity financing led by Ally Bridge Group.

Pulmonx had 2019 revenue of $32.6 million, compared with $20 million in 2018.

