BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(BSX)
Boston Scientific : NUTRIMEDY WINS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC DIGITAL HEALTH INNOVATION CHALLENGE

02/28/2019

Solutions for nutrition support and early detection of respiratory issues win and place at
Connected Patient Challenge competition focused on chronic conditions

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., February 28, 2019 - Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) today announced the winners of its fourth annual Boston Scientific Connected Patient Challenge, an open competition to promote the development of meaningful innovation to address complex healthcare challenges. Nutrimedy, the winning concept, is a telenutrition platform that connects users to registered dieticians and ongoing support based on personalized goals. Runner-up BreathResearch developed a technology to detect early signs of respiratory attacks to reduce hospitalizations.

'As researchers, scientists, and individual consumers generate vast amounts of data, we are at the precipice of a major evolution in health care innovation, connecting data to better serve human health and improve patient outcomes,' said Massachusetts Life Sciences Center President and CEO Travis McCready. 'Digital health and data science are catalyzing a new generation of therapies, medical devices and enabling technologies, and I am grateful to Boston Scientific, Medstro, and Google for bringing people together from across the ecosystem to foster continued collaboration.'

The competition, co-sponsored by Google Cloud, aims to spur actionable solutions around a specific theme in digital health each year. The theme this year focused on chronic conditions, with challengers asked to apply patient or population health data, patient monitoring and/or predictive analytics to improve patient care. Throughout the competition, entrants received feedback from other life sciences professionals and an expert panel, before judges and popular vote determined six finalists. Nutrimedy will receive $30,000 and BreathResearch will receive $20,000 in in-kind support from Boston Scientific and Google.

'The Connected Patient Challenge fosters dialogue and strengthens relationships in the digital health community that will accelerate the pace of change,' said Jodi Euerle Eddy, Senior Vice President and CIO of Boston Scientific. 'The energy of the exchanges we experienced here will promote our continued commitment and efforts to improve upon patient care, and that is the most satisfying outcome of all.'

The additional finalists included:

Last year's competition focused on the role of the Internet of Things in influencing patient outcomes. The winner, XcellCure, a startup biotechnology company, developed the AmIAware cardiac microarray concept to detect early warning signs of a heart attack in patients with chest pain. The company continues to collaborate with members of the Boston Scientific team to refine their value proposition based on a double blind study collecting physician feedback.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACTS:

Kate Haranis
Media Relations
Boston Scientific Corporation
508-683-6585 (office)
Kate.Haranis@bsci.com

Susie Lisa, CFA
Investor Relations
Boston Scientific Corporation
(508) 683-5565 (office)
BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

Boston Scientific Corporation published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 23:21:06 UTC
