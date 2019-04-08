Boston Scientific : People in Science Podcast with Rafael Carbunaru

Log in
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(BSX)
04/08/2019 | 02:33pm EDT

Rafael Carbunaru, Ph.D., vice president, Research and Development, leads the teams that developed products including our Spectra WaveWriterTM spinal cord stimulator system, and the VerciseTM family of products for deep brain stimulation. In this interview with the People Behind the Science podcast. Rafael shares what inspires his work at Boston Scientific, speaks to the value of collaborative teams and reiterates our dedication to helping patients. Listen here.

  • Opinions expressed in the podcast are Rafael Carbunaru's own and do not reflect the opinions of Boston Scientific.
  • The Vercise™ Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) System is indicated for use in bilateral stimulation of the subthalamic nucleus (STN) as an adjunctive therapy in reducing some of the symptoms of moderate to advanced levodopa-responsive Parkinson's disease (PD) that are not adequately controlled with medication.
  • The Boston Scientific spinal cord stimulator systems are indicated as an aid in the management of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs including unilateral or bilateral pain associated with the following: failed back surgery syndrome, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Types I and II, intractable low back pain and leg pain. Associated conditions and etiologies may be: radicular pain syndrome, radiculopathies resulting in pain secondary to failed back syndrome or herniated disc, epidural fibrosis, degenerative disc disease (herniated disc pain refractory to conservative and surgical interventions), arachnoiditis, multiple back surgeries.
  • Patient outcomes outlined may not be predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
  • Vitek et al., INTREPID: A Prospective, Double Blinded, Multicenter Randomized Controlled Trial Evaluating Deep Brain Stimulation with a New Multiple Source, Constant Current Rechargeable System in Parkinson's disease, Oral Presentation at American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2018, Los Angeles, CA
  • Metzger, C., et. al. Outcomes Using an SCS Device Capable of Delivering Combination Therapy (Simultaneous or Sequential) and advanced waveforms/field shapes. Oral Presentation at the 1st joint Congress of the INS European Chapters (INS), 2018.

Boston Scientific Corporation published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 18:32:06 UTC
