BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(BSX)
Boston Scientific : Q1 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights

04/29/2020 | 09:18am EDT

Q1 2020 Highlights

April 29, 2020

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements and

Use of Document:

Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements:

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "anticipate," "expect," "project," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "intend" and similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and estimates using information available to us at the time and are not intended to be guarantees of future events or performance. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our business plans and product performance and impact, the timing of the closing of the transaction to divest our commercial Intrauterine Health franchise, and the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the company's results of operations. If our underlying assumptions turn out to be incorrect, or if certain risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements.

Factors that may cause such differences can be found in our most recent Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements." Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which they may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measures:

This document contains non-GAAP measures (denoted with *) in talking about our Company's performance. The reconciliations of those non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures are contained within this document including appendices attached to the end of this presentation or in our earnings release.

Operational revenue growth excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. Organic revenue growth excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, sales from the recent acquisitions of Vertiflex, Inc. and BTG plc (BTG), each with no prior year comparable sales. Organic revenue growth also excludes the impact of the divestiture of our global embolic microspheres portfolio, a transaction entered into in connection with obtaining the antitrust clearances required to complete the BTG transaction. We define Emerging Markets as the 20 countries that we believe have strong growth potential based on their economic conditions, healthcare sectors and our global capabilities. Periodically, we assess our list of Emerging Markets, which is currently comprised of the following countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam.

Medical Devices:

We have three historical reportable segments comprised of Medical Surgical (MedSurg), Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular, which represent an aggregation of our operating segments that generate revenues from the sale of medical devices (Medical Devices). As part of our acquisition of BTG on August 19, 2019, we acquired an Interventional Medicine business, which is now included in our Peripheral Interventions operating segment's revenues from the date of acquisition.

Specialty Pharmaceuticals

As part of our acquisition of BTG on August 19, 2019, we acquired a specialty pharmaceuticals business (Specialty Pharmaceuticals). Subsequent to acquisition, Specialty Pharmaceuticals is now a stand-alone operating segment presented alongside our Medical Device reportable segments. Specialty Pharmaceuticals net sales are substantially U.S. based. Our chief operating decision maker (CODM) reviews financial information of our globally managed Specialty Pharmaceuticals operating segment at the worldwide level without further disaggregation into regional results. As such, Specialty Pharmaceuticals net sales are presented globally, and our Medical Devices reportable segments regional net sales results do not include Specialty Pharmaceuticals.

Use of Document:

This document contains certain highlights with respect to our first quarter 2020 performance and developments and does not purport to be a complete summary thereof. Accordingly, we encourage you to read our Earnings Release for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 located in the investor section of our website at www.bostonscientific.comand our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Amounts reported in millions within this presentation are computed based on the amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components reported in millions may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages presented are calculated from the underlying numbers in dollars.

  • Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020

Q1 2020 Highlights

Financial Highlights

  • Revenue growth/(decline) Y/Y:
    • +3.2% operational*, +2.0% as reported,
      (2.9)% organic*
  • Earnings per share:
    • Adjusted*: $0.28vs. $0.35 Q1:19
    • GAAP: $0.01 vs. $0.30 Q1:19
  • Gross margin:
    • Adjusted*: 70.5%, (90) bps Y/Y
    • GAAP: 68.3%, (240) bps Y/Y
  • Operating margin:
    • Adjusted*: 21.6%, +400 bps Y/Y
    • GAAP: 5.7%, (1,600) bps Y/Y

Withdrew sales and EPS guidance for the full year 2020 on 3/30/2020, originally provided on 2/5/2020.

Operational Highlights

  • Received approval for several products across multiple business units includingACURATE neo2™(CE Mark), DIRECTSENSE™
    (FDA clearance), SpyGlass™(CE Mark), and indication expansion from the FDA for the Venous WALLSTENT™. Also announced positivethree-yeardata for WATCHMAN™and positive five-yearclinical data for Rezūm™.
  • Increased available liquidity to approximately $2.6 billionby entering into anew $1.25 billion term loan agreement to refinance borrowings under the company's revolving credit agreement and enhanced financial flexibility by amending financial covenants in outstanding credit arrangements.
  • Signed a virtual power purchase agreement(VPPA) that represents anotherkey step to achieve 2030 goal of global carbon neutral manufacturing and distribution. The agreement will address the electricity load for the company's U.S. operations, which represents 45% of its total carbon footprint.
  • Launched efforts to help address the global impact ofCOVID-19, including collaborations with the University of Minnesota and others to develop the Coventor, a ventilator alternative,granted Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA, and a reusable personal respirator, as well as the production of face shields for frontline healthcare workers.
  • Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020

WW Sales by Segment and Business

Q1 2020 Reported Revenue: $2,543M

Revenue by Business; Segment Percentage of Total Sales

MedSurg

Rhythm and

Neuro

30%

UroPH

CRM

28%

$332M

$437M

EP

$74M

Endo

NM

$442M

$191M

PI

IC

$633M

$392M

Specialty

Cardiovascular

Pharmaceuticals

40%

2%

4

Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020

WW Sales Detail

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Less: Impact

Less: Impact

of Foreign

of Recent

Q1

Q1

As Reported

Currency

Operational

Acquisitions /

(in millions)

2020

2019

Basis

Fluctuations

Basis

Divestitures

Organic Basis

ENDOSCOPY

$

442

$

440

0.5 %

(1.0)%

1.5 %

-%

1.5 %

UROLOGY AND PELVIC HEALTH

332

326

1.9 %

(1.0)%

2.9 %

-%

2.9 %

MEDSURG

774

766

1.1 %

(1.0)%

2.1 %

-%

2.1 %

CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT

437

491

(11.0)%

(1.1)%

(9.9)%

-%

(9.9)%

ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY

74

79

(6.2)%

(1.0)%

(5.2)%

-%

(5.2)%

NEUROMODULATION

191

186

2.4 %

(0.8)%

3.2 %

9.8%

(6.6)%

RHYTHM AND NEURO

703

757

(7.2)%

(1.0)%

(6.2)%

2.4%

(8.6)%

INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY

633

661

(4.2)%

(1.5)%

(2.7)%

-%

(2.7)%

PERIPHERAL INTERVENTIONS

392

311

26.3 %

(1.3)%

27.6 %

29.7%

(2.1)%

CARDIOVASCULAR

1,026

972

5.5 %

(1.5)%

7.0 %

9.5%

(2.5)%

MEDICAL DEVICES

2,502

2,493

0.4 %

(1.1)%

1.5 %

4.4%

(2.9)%

SPECIALTY PHARMACEUTICALS

41

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

WORLDWIDE NET SALES

$

2,543

$

2,493

2.0 %

(1.2)%

3.2 %

6.1%

(2.9)%

EMERGING MARKETS SALES

267

297

(10.1)%

(4.7)%

(5.4)%

EMERGING MARKETS SALES PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL BSC

10 %

11 %

MEDICAL DEVICES REPORTABLE SEGMENT NET SALES

UNITED STATES SALES PERCENTAGE OF MEDICAL DEVICE NET SALES

58 %

57 %

INTERNATIONAL SALES PERCENTAGE OF MEDICAL DEVICE NET SALES

42 %

43 %

  • Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020

MedSurg Performance Summary

Measure

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Change Y/Y

($ in millions)

Reported Revenue

$774M

$766M

+1.1%

Operating Income

$259M

$256M

+1.2%

Operating Income

33.4%

33.4%

- bps

Margin

Q1 2020 Highlights

  • Endoscopy: Global revenue +1.5% Y/Y operational* and organic* (+0.5% as reported)
    • Notable Product Updates: Received FDA clearance for WallFlex™ Enteral Stent and CE Mark for SpyGlass™ Discover, which is on track for H2:20 US clearance and WW launch; accelerating development of additional single-use scopes; Resolution 360 Ultra™ on track for approval and launch in Q3; EXALT™ Model D launch slowed due to restricted hospital access, expect infection prevention to play a key role in recovery.
    • Key 2020 Catalysts: Majority of ERCP procedures should be performed within 4-6 weeks; Therapeutic Imaging franchise of single-use scopes represents a multi-billion dollar market opportunity over time.
  • Urology and Pelvic Health: Global revenue +2.9% Y/Y operational* and organic* (+1.9% as reported)
    • Notable Product Updates: Recently received approval for Tria™ urology stent; published positive 5-year data for Rezūm™; updated NCCN guidelines include SpaceOAR™, in LMR for SpaceOAR Vue™, which allows for visualization under CT scan.
    • Key 2020 Catalysts: Anticipate LithoVue™, SpaceOAR™, and Rezūm™ will play key roles in recovery; expect recovery to be aided by relatively high office/ASC mix of procedures.
  • Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020

Rhythm and Neuro Performance Summary

Measure

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Change Y/Y

($ in millions)

Reported Revenue

$703M

$757M

-7.2%

Operating Income

$99M

$155M

-36.2%

Operating Income

14.1%

20.5%

-640 bps

Margin

Q1 2020 Highlights

  • Cardiac Rhythm Management: Global revenue-9.9% Y/Y operational* and organic* (-11.0% as reported)
    • Notable Product Updates: Continue to expect mid-year approval for LUX-Dx™ ICM; look forward to presenting S-ICD data from PRAETORIAN and UNTOUCHED at HRS virtually in May.
    • Key 2020 Catalysts: Recovery to be led by replacements, as well as on-going US launches of INGEVITY™+ lead and LATITUDE™ 3300 programmer.
  • Electrophysiology: Global revenue-5.2% Y/Y operational* and organic* (-6.2% as reported)
    • Notable Product Updates: Received FDA clearance for DIRECTSENSE™ (mid-April) and expect to launch mid-year; on track for H2:20 CE Mark approval for StablePoint™ catheter and limited market release in EU.
    • Key 2020 Catalysts: Recovery to be driven by shorter period of deferability, as well as rollout of POLARx™, single-shot cryoablation catheter, DIRECTSENSE™ and StablePoint™.
  • Neuromodulation: Global revenue +3.2% Y/Y operational*,-6.6% organic* (+2.4% as reported)
    • Notable Product Updates: Continue to build digital competencies to maintain connectivity with patients and physicians.
    • Key 2020 Catalysts: Expect SCS procedures will likely experience an earlier recovery as the majority of all SCS trial procedures occur in the office or ASC setting and that many implanting physicians have access to an ASC; DBS will face a slower recovery curve given procedures are 100% hospital based.
  • Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020

Cardiovascular Performance Summary

Measure

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Change Y/Y

($ in millions)

Reported Revenue

$1,026M

$972M

+5.5%

Operating Income

$199M

$275M

-27.8%

Operating Income

19.4%

28.3%

-890 bps

Margin

Q1 2020 Highlights

  • Interventional Cardiology: Global revenue-2.7% Y/Y operational* and organic* (-4.2% as reported)
    • Notable Product Updates: Planning for eight Coronary Therapy launches across our major markets later in 2020, highlighted by SYNERGYXD, SYNERGYMEGATRON, and SYNERGY48mm; enhancements to our ROTABLATORatherectomy platform, and two new launches in PCI guidance; in TAVR, achieved ACURATE neo2CE Mark in April, planning for H2:20 launch; on track for H2:20 U.S. launch of WATCHMAN FLX; LOTUS EdgeJapan and U.S. launches hampered by COVID-related restrictions to training and proctoring; WATCHMANPINNACLE FLX results a LBCT at HRS in May.
    • Key 2020 Catalysts: Multiple launches and higher acuity mix of these procedures, which may be deferrable but have significant potential for future morbidity or mortality.
  • Peripheral Interventions: Global revenue +27.6% Y/Y operational*,-2.1% Y/Y organic* (+26.3% as reported)
    • Notable Product Updates: Received approval for venous WALLSTENTindication; planning for several new launches globally across all three therapy categories including RangerDCB, new controller for the EKOSthrombectomy system, AngiojetClothunter, new HeatFXmicrowave ablation system, and ELUVIADES in China.
    • Key 2020 Catalysts: Several new product launches across all 3 categories as well as continued strength in TheraSphereY-90, which is expected to continue to weather the COVID-19 storm well.
  • Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020

Income Statement Information

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (unaudited)

Acquisition /

Restructuring

Intangible

and

Divestitures-

Restructuring-

EU MDR

Deferred Tax

Asset

Related

Related

Discrete Tax

Adjusted

in millions, except per share data

GAAP Results

Amortization

Impairment

Charges

Charges

Implementation

Expense

Charges

(Credits)

(Credits)

Costs

(Benefit)

Items

Results

Net sales

$

2,543

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

2,543

Cost of products sold

806

-

-

37

15

4

-

-

749

Gross profit

1,737

-

-

(37)

(15)

(4)

-

-

1,794

Gross margin

68.3%

70.5%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

978

-

-

28

4

1

1

-

945

SG&A margin

38.5%

37.2%

Research and development expenses

300

-

-

12

-

-

-

288

R&D margin

11.8%

11.3%

Royalty expense

12

-

-

-

-

-

12

Royalty expense margin

0.5%

0.5%

Amortization expense

201

201

-

-

-

-

-

Intangible asset impairment charges

198

-

198

-

-

-

-

Contingent consideration expense (benefit)

(108)

-

-

(108)

-

-

-

Restructuring charges (credits)

10

-

-

-

10

-

-

1,591

201

198

(69)

15

1

-

-

1,245

Operating income (loss)

146

(201)

(198)

32

(30)

(5)

-

-

549

Operating margin

5.7%

21.6%

Other income (expense):

Interest expense

(88)

-

-

-

-

-

(88)

Other, net

(36)

-

-

(9)

-

-

(27)

Income (loss) before taxes

22

(201)

(198)

23

(30)

(5)

-

-

434

Income tax expense (benefit)

12

(21)

(31)

(14)

(5)

(1)

26

13

43

Net income (loss)

$

11

$

(180)

$

(168)

$

36

$

(25)

$

(5)

$

(26)

$

(13)

$

391

Net income (loss) per diluted common share

$

0.01

$

(0.13)

$

(0.12)

$

0.03

$

(0.02)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.01)

$

0.28

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

1,413.5

1,413.5

1,413.5

1,413.5

1,413.5

1,413.5

1,413.5

1,413.5

1,413.5

  • Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Metrics

Days Sales Outstanding (DSO)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow*

Mar

Dec

Sept

Jun

Mar

Q1

Q1

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

56

58

62

59

59

$218M

$437M

Days Inventory on Hand (DIOH)

Capital Expenditures

Mar

Dec

Sept

Jun

Mar

Q1

Q1

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

181

170

170

152

148

$100M

$63M

10

Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020

Overview of Financial Positioning

11

Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020

BSX Procedural Acuity Ranges

12

Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020

2020: New Product Launches

Ongoing Launches1

Structural Heart

  • ACURATE neo2Valve System (TAVR) - EU
  • LOTUS EdgeValve System (TAVR) - Japan

Peripheral Interventions

• Venous WALLSTENTindication - U.S.

CRM/EP

  • INGEVITY™+ Pacing Lead - U.S.
  • DIRECTSENSE™ - U.S.
  • LATITUDE™ Model 3300 Programmer

Endoscopy

  • EXALT™ Model Dsingle-use scope - U.S. & EU
  • SpyGlass™ Discoversingle-use scope - EU
  • WallFlex™ Enteral Stent

Urology/Pelvic Health

  • Tria™ Ureteral Stents - U.S. & EU
  • SpaceOAR Vue™ Hydrogel

H2:20E Launches1*

Coronary Therapies

  • SYNERGY™ XD, 48 mm, MEGATRON - U.S.
  • SYNERGY™ XD - Japan
  • COMET™ II pressure wire
  • ROTAPRO™ - Japan
  • AVVIGO™ Guidance System

Structural Heart

  • WATCHMAN FLX™ LAAC Device - U.S.

Peripheral Interventions

  • RangerDCB SFA - U.S. & Japan
  • AthletisPTA Balloon
  • EKOSController 4.0
  • VICIVerto Venous Stent
  • OptiCross™ 35 IVUS Catheter
  • AngioJet™ Clothunter
  • HeatFX™ microwave ablation system
  • TruSelect™ microcatheter

CRM/EP

  • POLARx™ (CryoSingle-Shot) - EU
  • LUX-Dx™ICM - U.S.
  • Force-SensingCatheter - EU

Endoscopy

  • Resolution 360™ Ultra hemostasis Clip

13

Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020

  • All launches are WW, unless otherwise noted

* Devices listed may not be approved or available for sales in various geographies at this time

BSX: Procedural Acuity Ranges Acronym Reference Guide

14

Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement Boston Scientific's consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this document to the corresponding GAAP measures follows in the Appendix. In addition, an explanation of the ways in which Boston Scientific management uses these supplemental non-GAAP measures to evaluate its business and the substantive reasons why Boston Scientific management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors is included under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the Company's most recent earnings release filed with the SEC on Form 8-K. This non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

15

Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020

Appendix A Sales Detail

Appendix A - Sales Detail

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Year-over-Year Change

Less: Impact of

Q1

Q1

Foreign Currency

(in millions)

2020

2019

As Reported Basis

Fluctuations

Operational Basis

MEDSURG SEGMENT:

ENDOSCOPY

UNITED STATES

$

256

$

253

1.1 %

- %

1.1 %

INTERNATIONAL

186

187

(0.4)%

(2.5)%

2.1 %

WORLDWIDE

$

442

$

440

UROLOGY AND PELVIC HEALTH

UNITED STATES

$

237

$

231

2.5 %

- %

2.5 %

INTERNATIONAL

95

94

0.4 %

(3.3)%

3.7 %

WORLDWIDE

$

332

$

326

RHYTHM AND NEURO SEGMENT:

CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT

UNITED STATES

$

255

$

288

(11.6)%

- %

(11.6)%

INTERNATIONAL

182

203

(10.2)%

(2.7)%

(7.5)%

WORLDWIDE

$

437

$

491

ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY

UNITED STATES

$

32

$

36

(12.0)%

- %

(12.0)%

INTERNATIONAL

43

43

(1.3)%

(1.8)%

0.5 %

WORLDWIDE

$

74

$

79

NEUROMODULATION

UNITED STATES

$

151

$

144

4.8 %

- %

4.8 %

INTERNATIONAL

40

42

(5.6)%

(3.4)%

(2.2)%

WORLDWIDE

$

191

$

186

CARDIOVASCULAR SEGMENT:

INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY

UNITED STATES

$

297

$

296

0.4 %

- %

0.4 %

INTERNATIONAL

336

365

(8.0)%

(2.7)%

(5.3)%

WORLDWIDE

$

633

$

661

PERIPHERAL INTERVENTIONS

UNITED STATES

$

224

$

156

43.7 %

- %

43.7 %

INTERNATIONAL

168

155

8.8 %

(2.6)%

11.4 %

WORLDWIDE

$

392

$

311

SPECIALTY PHARMACEUTICALS:

UNITED STATES

$

37

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

INTERNATIONAL

$

4

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

WORLDWIDE

$

41

n/a

17

Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020

Appendix B

Income Statement Information

Appendix B - Income Statement Information

Margins

Three Months Ended

Adjusted Gross Margin

3/31/2020

3/31/2019

Basis Points Change

Gross Margin, as reported

68.3 %

70.7 %

(240)

Less: Non-GAAP adjustments

(2.2)%

(0.7)%

Adjusted Gross Margin

70.5 %

71.4 %

(90)

Three Months Ended

Adjusted Operating Margin

3/31/2020

3/31/2019

Basis Points Change

Operating Margin, as reported

5.7 %

21.7 %

(1,600)

Less: Non-GAAP adjustments

(15.9)%

(3.9)%

Adjusted Operating Margin

21.6 %

25.6 %

(400)

Three Months Ended

Adjusted SG&A Margin

3/31/2020

3/31/2019

Basis Points Change

SG&A Margin, as reported

38.5%

34.9%

360

Less: Non-GAAP adjustments

1.3%

0.6%

Adjusted SG&A Margin

37.2%

34.3%

290

Three Months

Ended

Adjusted Tax Rate

3/31/2020

Tax Rate, as reported

52.3 %

Less: Non-GAAP adjustments

42.3 %

Adjusted Tax Rate

10.0 %

19

Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020

Appendix B - Income Statement Information

Segment Operating Income

Note:We measure and evaluate our reportable segments based on net sales of reportable segments, operating income of reportable segments, excluding intersegment profits, and operating income of reportable segments as a percentage of net sales of reportable segments. Operating income of reportable segments as a percentage of net sales of reportable segments is defined as operating income of reportable segments divided by net sales of reportable segments. We exclude from operating income of reportable segments certain corporate-related expenses and certain transactions or adjustments that our chief operating decision maker (CODM) considers to be non-operational, such as amounts related to amortization expense, intangible asset impairment charges, acquisition/divestitures-related net charges/(credits), restructuring and restructuring-related net charges/(credits), EU Medical device regulation (MDR) implementation costs and litigation-related charges/(credits). Although we exclude these amounts from operating income of reportable segments, they are included in reported consolidated operating income (loss) and are included in the reconciliation below.

SEGMENT NET SALES(dollars in millions)

MedSurg

Rhythm & Neuro

Cardiovascular

Total net sales of reportable segments (Medical Devices)

All other (Specialty Pharmaceuticals)

Q1

Q1

2020

2019

$

774

$

766

703

757

1,026

972

2,502

2,493

41

n/a

Consolidated net sales

$

2,543

$

2,493

Q1

%

Q1

%

YoY

YoY

Less:

YoY

SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME (dollars in millions)

Change

Change

Change,

2020

of Sales

2019

of Sales

(%)

(bps)

Fx Impact

excl. Fx

MedSurg

$

259

33.4% $

256

33.4%

- %

0

0.3%

(0.3)%

Rhythm & Neuro

99

14.1%

155

20.5%

(6.4)%

-640

-%

(6.4)%

Cardiovascular

199

19.4%

275

28.3%

(8.9)%

-890

0.5%

(9.4)%

Total operating income of reportable segments (Medical Devices)

556

686

All other (Specialty Pharmaceuticals)

26

n/a

Corporate expenses, including hedging activities

(33)

(48)

Intangible asset impairment charges, acquisition/divestiture-related

net (charges) credits, restructuring- and restructuring-related net

(charges) credits, EU MDR implementation costs and litigation-

(202)

63

related net (charges) credits

Amortization expense

(201)

(160)

Operating income (loss)

$

146

$

541

20

Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020

Appendix C

Additional Non-GAAP

Reconciliations

Appendix C - Additional Reconciliations

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

in millions

Three Months Ended

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

3/31/2020

3/31/2019

Operating cash flow, reported

$

(77)

$

350

Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment

100

63

Add: Proceeds on disposals of property, plant and equipment

3

2

Free Cash Flow

(175)

289

Plus: Restructuring and restructuring-related payments

27

14

Plus: Acquisition-related payments

63

37

Plus: EU MDR implementation-related payments

5

-

Plus: Special tax payments (Refunds/Credits)

8

7

Plus: Litigation-related settlements

290

90

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$

218

$

437

22

Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020

Disclaimer

Boston Scientific Corporation published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 13:17:02 UTC
