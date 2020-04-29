Boston Scientific : Q1 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights 0 04/29/2020 | 09:18am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Q1 2020 Highlights April 29, 2020 Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Document: Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements: This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "anticipate," "expect," "project," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "intend" and similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and estimates using information available to us at the time and are not intended to be guarantees of future events or performance. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our business plans and product performance and impact, the timing of the closing of the transaction to divest our commercial Intrauterine Health franchise, and the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the company's results of operations. If our underlying assumptions turn out to be incorrect, or if certain risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences can be found in our most recent Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements." Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which they may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Non-GAAP Measures: This document contains non-GAAP measures (denoted with *) in talking about our Company's performance. The reconciliations of those non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures are contained within this document including appendices attached to the end of this presentation or in our earnings release. Operational revenue growth excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. Organic revenue growth excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, sales from the recent acquisitions of Vertiflex, Inc. and BTG plc (BTG), each with no prior year comparable sales. Organic revenue growth also excludes the impact of the divestiture of our global embolic microspheres portfolio, a transaction entered into in connection with obtaining the antitrust clearances required to complete the BTG transaction. We define Emerging Markets as the 20 countries that we believe have strong growth potential based on their economic conditions, healthcare sectors and our global capabilities. Periodically, we assess our list of Emerging Markets, which is currently comprised of the following countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam. Medical Devices: We have three historical reportable segments comprised of Medical Surgical (MedSurg), Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular, which represent an aggregation of our operating segments that generate revenues from the sale of medical devices (Medical Devices). As part of our acquisition of BTG on August 19, 2019, we acquired an Interventional Medicine business, which is now included in our Peripheral Interventions operating segment's revenues from the date of acquisition. Specialty Pharmaceuticals As part of our acquisition of BTG on August 19, 2019, we acquired a specialty pharmaceuticals business (Specialty Pharmaceuticals). Subsequent to acquisition, Specialty Pharmaceuticals is now a stand-alone operating segment presented alongside our Medical Device reportable segments. Specialty Pharmaceuticals net sales are substantially U.S. based. Our chief operating decision maker (CODM) reviews financial information of our globally managed Specialty Pharmaceuticals operating segment at the worldwide level without further disaggregation into regional results. As such, Specialty Pharmaceuticals net sales are presented globally, and our Medical Devices reportable segments regional net sales results do not include Specialty Pharmaceuticals. Use of Document: This document contains certain highlights with respect to our first quarter 2020 performance and developments and does not purport to be a complete summary thereof. Accordingly, we encourage you to read our Earnings Release for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 located in the investor section of our website at www.bostonscientific.comand our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Amounts reported in millions within this presentation are computed based on the amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components reported in millions may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages presented are calculated from the underlying numbers in dollars. Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020 Q1 2020 Highlights Financial Highlights Revenue growth/(decline) Y/Y:

+3.2% operational*, +2.0% as reported,

(2.9)% organic*

Earnings per share:

Adjuste d*: $0.28 vs. $0.35 Q1:19 GAAP: $0.01 vs. $0.30 Q1:19

Gross margin:

Adjusted*: 70.5%, (90) bps Y/Y GAAP: 68.3%, (240) bps Y/Y

Operating margin:

Adjusted*: 21.6%, +400 bps Y/Y GAAP: 5.7%, (1,600) bps Y/Y

Withdrew sales and EPS guidance for the full year 2020 on 3/30/2020, originally provided on 2/5/2020. Operational Highlights Received approval for several products across multiple business units including ACURATE neo2™ (CE Mark), DIRECTSENSE™

(FDA clearance), SpyGlass™ (CE Mark), and indication expansion from the FDA for the Venous WALLSTENT™ . Also announced positive three-year data for WATCHMAN™ and positive five-year clinical data for Rezūm™ .

(CE Mark), (FDA clearance), (CE Mark), and indication expansion from the FDA for the . Also announced and positive . Increased available liquidity to approximately $2.6 billion by entering into a new $1.25 billion term loan agreement to refinance borrowings under the company's revolving credit agreement and enhanced financial flexibility by amending financial covenants in outstanding credit arrangements.

new $1.25 billion term loan agreement Signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) that represents another key step to achieve 2030 goal of global carbon neutral manufacturing and distribution . The agreement will address the electricity load for the company's U.S. operations, which represents 45% of its total carbon footprint.

key step to achieve 2030 goal of global carbon neutral manufacturing and distribution Launched efforts to help address the global impact of COVID-19, including collaborations with the University of Minnesota and others to develop the Coventor, a ventilator alternative, granted Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA, and a reusable personal respirator, as well as the production of face shields for frontline healthcare workers. Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020 WW Sales by Segment and Business Q1 2020 Reported Revenue: $2,543M Revenue by Business; Segment Percentage of Total Sales MedSurg Rhythm and Neuro 30% UroPH CRM 28% $332M $437M EP $74M Endo NM $442M $191M PI IC $633M $392M Specialty Cardiovascular Pharmaceuticals 40% 2% 4 Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020 WW Sales Detail Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 Less: Impact Less: Impact of Foreign of Recent Q1 Q1 As Reported Currency Operational Acquisitions / (in millions) 2020 2019 Basis Fluctuations Basis Divestitures Organic Basis ENDOSCOPY $ 442 $ 440 0.5 % (1.0)% 1.5 % -% 1.5 % UROLOGY AND PELVIC HEALTH 332 326 1.9 % (1.0)% 2.9 % -% 2.9 % MEDSURG 774 766 1.1 % (1.0)% 2.1 % -% 2.1 % CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT 437 491 (11.0)% (1.1)% (9.9)% -% (9.9)% ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY 74 79 (6.2)% (1.0)% (5.2)% -% (5.2)% NEUROMODULATION 191 186 2.4 % (0.8)% 3.2 % 9.8% (6.6)% RHYTHM AND NEURO 703 757 (7.2)% (1.0)% (6.2)% 2.4% (8.6)% INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY 633 661 (4.2)% (1.5)% (2.7)% -% (2.7)% PERIPHERAL INTERVENTIONS 392 311 26.3 % (1.3)% 27.6 % 29.7% (2.1)% CARDIOVASCULAR 1,026 972 5.5 % (1.5)% 7.0 % 9.5% (2.5)% MEDICAL DEVICES 2,502 2,493 0.4 % (1.1)% 1.5 % 4.4% (2.9)% SPECIALTY PHARMACEUTICALS 41 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a WORLDWIDE NET SALES $ 2,543 $ 2,493 2.0 % (1.2)% 3.2 % 6.1% (2.9)% EMERGING MARKETS SALES 267 297 (10.1)% (4.7)% (5.4)% EMERGING MARKETS SALES PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL BSC 10 % 11 % MEDICAL DEVICES REPORTABLE SEGMENT NET SALES UNITED STATES SALES PERCENTAGE OF MEDICAL DEVICE NET SALES 58 % 57 % INTERNATIONAL SALES PERCENTAGE OF MEDICAL DEVICE NET SALES 42 % 43 % Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020 MedSurg Performance Summary Measure Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change Y/Y ($ in millions) Reported Revenue $774M $766M +1.1% Operating Income $259M $256M +1.2% Operating Income 33.4% 33.4% - bps Margin Q1 2020 Highlights Endoscopy: Global revenue +1.5% Y/Y operational* and organic* (+0.5% as reported)

Notable Product Updates : Received FDA clearance for WallFlex™ Enteral Stent and CE Mark for SpyGlass™ Discover, which is on track for H2:20 US clearance and WW launch; accelerating development of additional single-use scopes; Resolution 360 Ultra™ on track for approval and launch in Q3; EXALT™ Model D launch slowed due to restricted hospital access, expect infection prevention to play a key role in recovery. Key 2020 Catalysts : Majority of ERCP procedures should be performed within 4-6 weeks; Therapeutic Imaging franchise of single-use scopes represents a multi-billion dollar market opportunity over time.

Urology and Pelvic Health: Global revenue +2.9% Y/Y operational* and organic* (+1.9% as reported)

Notable Product Updates : Recently received approval for Tria™ urology stent; published positive 5-year data for Rezūm™; updated NCCN guidelines include SpaceOAR™, in LMR for SpaceOAR Vue™, which allows for visualization under CT scan. Key 2020 Catalysts : Anticipate LithoVue™, SpaceOAR™, and Rezūm™ will play key roles in recovery; expect recovery to be aided by relatively high office/ASC mix of procedures.

Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020 Rhythm and Neuro Performance Summary Measure Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change Y/Y ($ in millions) Reported Revenue $703M $757M -7.2% Operating Income $99M $155M -36.2% Operating Income 14.1% 20.5% -640 bps Margin Q1 2020 Highlights Cardiac Rhythm Management: Global revenue -9.9% Y/Y operational* and organic* (-11.0% as reported)

-9.9% Y/Y operational* and organic* (-11.0% as reported) Notable Product Updates : Continue to expect mid-year approval for LUX-Dx™ ICM; look forward to presenting S-ICD data from PRAETORIAN and UNTOUCHED at HRS virtually in May. Key 2020 Catalysts : Recovery to be led by replacements, as well as on-going US launches of INGEVITY™+ lead and LATITUDE™ 3300 programmer.

Electrophysiology: Global revenue -5.2% Y/Y operational* and organic* (-6.2% as reported)

-5.2% Y/Y operational* and organic* (-6.2% as reported) Notable Product Updates : Received FDA clearance for DIRECTSENSE™ (mid-April) and expect to launch mid-year; on track for H2:20 CE Mark approval for StablePoint™ catheter and limited market release in EU. Key 2020 Catalysts : Recovery to be driven by shorter period of deferability, as well as rollout of POLARx™, single-shot cryoablation catheter, DIRECTSENSE™ and StablePoint™.

Neuromodulation: Global revenue +3.2% Y/Y operational*, -6.6% organic* (+2.4% as reported)

-6.6% organic* (+2.4% as reported) Notable Product Updates : Continue to build digital competencies to maintain connectivity with patients and physicians. Key 2020 Catalysts : Expect SCS procedures will likely experience an earlier recovery as the majority of all SCS trial procedures occur in the office or ASC setting and that many implanting physicians have access to an ASC; DBS will face a slower recovery curve given procedures are 100% hospital based.

Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020 Cardiovascular Performance Summary Measure Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change Y/Y ($ in millions) Reported Revenue $1,026M $972M +5.5% Operating Income $199M $275M -27.8% Operating Income 19.4% 28.3% -890 bps Margin Q1 2020 Highlights Interventional Cardiology: Global revenue -2.7% Y/Y operational* and organic* (-4.2% as reported)

-2.7% Y/Y operational* and organic* (-4.2% as reported) Notable Product Updates : Planning for eight Coronary Therapy launches across our major markets later in 2020, highlighted by SYNERGY ™ XD, SYNERGY ™ MEGATRON, and SYNERGY ™ 48mm; enhancements to our ROTABLATOR ™ atherectomy platform, and two new launches in PCI guidance; in TAVR, achieved ACURATE neo2 ™ CE Mark in April, planning for H2:20 launch; on track for H2:20 U.S. launch of WATCHMAN FLX ™ ; LOTUS Edge ™ Japan and U.S. launches hampered by COVID-related restrictions to training and proctoring; WATCHMAN ™ PINNACLE FLX results a LBCT at HRS in May. Key 2020 Catalysts : Multiple launches and higher acuity mix of these procedures, which may be deferrable but have significant potential for future morbidity or mortality.

Peripheral Interventions: Global revenue +27.6% Y/Y operational*, -2.1% Y/Y organic* (+26.3% as reported)

-2.1% Y/Y organic* (+26.3% as reported) Notable Product Updates : Received approval for venous WALLSTENT ™ indication; planning for several new launches globally across all three therapy categories including Ranger ™ DCB, new controller for the EKOS ™ thrombectomy system, Angiojet ™ Clothunter, new HeatFX ™ microwave ablation system, and ELUVIA ™ DES in China. Key 2020 Catalysts : Several new product launches across all 3 categories as well as continued strength in TheraSphere ™ Y-90, which is expected to continue to weather the COVID-19 storm well.

Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020 Income Statement Information Non-GAAP Reconciliation Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (unaudited) Acquisition / Restructuring Intangible and Divestitures- Restructuring- EU MDR Deferred Tax Asset Related Related Discrete Tax Adjusted in millions, except per share data GAAP Results Amortization Impairment Charges Charges Implementation Expense Charges (Credits) (Credits) Costs (Benefit) Items Results Net sales $ 2,543 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2,543 Cost of products sold 806 - - 37 15 4 - - 749 Gross profit 1,737 - - (37) (15) (4) - - 1,794 Gross margin 68.3% 70.5% Selling, general and administrative expenses 978 - - 28 4 1 1 - 945 SG&A margin 38.5% 37.2% Research and development expenses 300 - - 12 - - - 288 R&D margin 11.8% 11.3% Royalty expense 12 - - - - - 12 Royalty expense margin 0.5% 0.5% Amortization expense 201 201 - - - - - Intangible asset impairment charges 198 - 198 - - - - Contingent consideration expense (benefit) (108) - - (108) - - - Restructuring charges (credits) 10 - - - 10 - - 1,591 201 198 (69) 15 1 - - 1,245 Operating income (loss) 146 (201) (198) 32 (30) (5) - - 549 Operating margin 5.7% 21.6% Other income (expense): Interest expense (88) - - - - - (88) Other, net (36) - - (9) - - (27) Income (loss) before taxes 22 (201) (198) 23 (30) (5) - - 434 Income tax expense (benefit) 12 (21) (31) (14) (5) (1) 26 13 43 Net income (loss) $ 11 $ (180) $ (168) $ 36 $ (25) $ (5) $ (26) $ (13) $ 391 Net income (loss) per diluted common share $ 0.01 $ (0.13) $ (0.12) $ 0.03 $ (0.02) $ (0.00) $ (0.02) $ (0.01) $ 0.28 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 1,413.5 1,413.5 1,413.5 1,413.5 1,413.5 1,413.5 1,413.5 1,413.5 1,413.5 Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020 Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Metrics Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) Adjusted Free Cash Flow* Mar Dec Sept Jun Mar Q1 Q1 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 56 58 62 59 59 $218M $437M Days Inventory on Hand (DIOH) Capital Expenditures Mar Dec Sept Jun Mar Q1 Q1 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 181 170 170 152 148 $100M $63M 10 Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020 Overview of Financial Positioning 11 Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020 BSX Procedural Acuity Ranges 12 Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020 2020: New Product Launches Ongoing Launches1 Structural Heart ACURATE neo2 ™ Valve System (TAVR) - EU

Valve System (TAVR) - EU LOTUS Edge ™ Valve System (TAVR) - Japan Peripheral Interventions • Venous WALLSTENT™indication - U.S. CRM/EP INGEVITY™+ Pacing Lead - U.S.

DIRECTSENSE™ - U.S.

LATITUDE™ Model 3300 Programmer Endoscopy EXALT™ Model D single-use scope - U.S. & EU

single-use scope - U.S. & EU SpyGlass™ Discover single-use scope - EU

single-use scope - EU WallFlex™ Enteral Stent Urology/Pelvic Health Tria™ Ureteral Stents - U.S. & EU

SpaceOAR Vue™ Hydrogel H2:20E Launches1* Coronary Therapies SYNERGY™ XD, 48 mm, MEGATRON - U.S.

SYNERGY™ XD - Japan

COMET™ II pressure wire

ROTAPRO™ - Japan

AVVIGO™ Guidance System Structural Heart WATCHMAN FLX™ LAAC Device - U.S. Peripheral Interventions Ranger ™ DCB SFA - U.S. & Japan

DCB SFA - U.S. & Japan Athletis ™ PTA Balloon

PTA Balloon EKOS ™ Controller 4.0

Controller 4.0 VICI ™ Verto Venous Stent

Verto Venous Stent OptiCross™ 35 IVUS Catheter

AngioJet™ Clothunter

HeatFX™ microwave ablation system

TruSelect™ microcatheter CRM/EP POLARx™ (Cryo Single-Shot) - EU

Single-Shot) - EU LUX-Dx™ ICM - U.S.

ICM - U.S. Force-Sensing Catheter - EU Endoscopy Resolution 360™ Ultra hemostasis Clip 13 Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020 All launches are WW, unless otherwise noted * Devices listed may not be approved or available for sales in various geographies at this time BSX: Procedural Acuity Ranges Acronym Reference Guide 14 Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020 Use of Non-GAAP Measures To supplement Boston Scientific's consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this document to the corresponding GAAP measures follows in the Appendix. In addition, an explanation of the ways in which Boston Scientific management uses these supplemental non-GAAP measures to evaluate its business and the substantive reasons why Boston Scientific management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors is included under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the Company's most recent earnings release filed with the SEC on Form 8-K. This non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. 15 Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020 Appendix A Sales Detail Appendix A - Sales Detail Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 Year-over-Year Change Less: Impact of Q1 Q1 Foreign Currency (in millions) 2020 2019 As Reported Basis Fluctuations Operational Basis MEDSURG SEGMENT: ENDOSCOPY UNITED STATES $ 256 $ 253 1.1 % - % 1.1 % INTERNATIONAL 186 187 (0.4)% (2.5)% 2.1 % WORLDWIDE $ 442 $ 440 UROLOGY AND PELVIC HEALTH UNITED STATES $ 237 $ 231 2.5 % - % 2.5 % INTERNATIONAL 95 94 0.4 % (3.3)% 3.7 % WORLDWIDE $ 332 $ 326 RHYTHM AND NEURO SEGMENT: CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT UNITED STATES $ 255 $ 288 (11.6)% - % (11.6)% INTERNATIONAL 182 203 (10.2)% (2.7)% (7.5)% WORLDWIDE $ 437 $ 491 ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY UNITED STATES $ 32 $ 36 (12.0)% - % (12.0)% INTERNATIONAL 43 43 (1.3)% (1.8)% 0.5 % WORLDWIDE $ 74 $ 79 NEUROMODULATION UNITED STATES $ 151 $ 144 4.8 % - % 4.8 % INTERNATIONAL 40 42 (5.6)% (3.4)% (2.2)% WORLDWIDE $ 191 $ 186 CARDIOVASCULAR SEGMENT: INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY UNITED STATES $ 297 $ 296 0.4 % - % 0.4 % INTERNATIONAL 336 365 (8.0)% (2.7)% (5.3)% WORLDWIDE $ 633 $ 661 PERIPHERAL INTERVENTIONS UNITED STATES $ 224 $ 156 43.7 % - % 43.7 % INTERNATIONAL 168 155 8.8 % (2.6)% 11.4 % WORLDWIDE $ 392 $ 311 SPECIALTY PHARMACEUTICALS: UNITED STATES $ 37 n/a n/a n/a n/a INTERNATIONAL $ 4 n/a n/a n/a n/a WORLDWIDE $ 41 n/a 17 Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020 Appendix B Income Statement Information Appendix B - Income Statement Information Margins Three Months Ended Adjusted Gross Margin 3/31/2020 3/31/2019 Basis Points Change Gross Margin, as reported 68.3 % 70.7 % (240) Less: Non-GAAP adjustments (2.2)% (0.7)% Adjusted Gross Margin 70.5 % 71.4 % (90) Three Months Ended Adjusted Operating Margin 3/31/2020 3/31/2019 Basis Points Change Operating Margin, as reported 5.7 % 21.7 % (1,600) Less: Non-GAAP adjustments (15.9)% (3.9)% Adjusted Operating Margin 21.6 % 25.6 % (400) Three Months Ended Adjusted SG&A Margin 3/31/2020 3/31/2019 Basis Points Change SG&A Margin, as reported 38.5% 34.9% 360 Less: Non-GAAP adjustments 1.3% 0.6% Adjusted SG&A Margin 37.2% 34.3% 290 Three Months Ended Adjusted Tax Rate 3/31/2020 Tax Rate, as reported 52.3 % Less: Non-GAAP adjustments 42.3 % Adjusted Tax Rate 10.0 % 19 Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020 Appendix B - Income Statement Information Segment Operating Income Note:We measure and evaluate our reportable segments based on net sales of reportable segments, operating income of reportable segments, excluding intersegment profits, and operating income of reportable segments as a percentage of net sales of reportable segments. Operating income of reportable segments as a percentage of net sales of reportable segments is defined as operating income of reportable segments divided by net sales of reportable segments. We exclude from operating income of reportable segments certain corporate-related expenses and certain transactions or adjustments that our chief operating decision maker (CODM) considers to be non-operational, such as amounts related to amortization expense, intangible asset impairment charges, acquisition/divestitures-related net charges/(credits), restructuring and restructuring-related net charges/(credits), EU Medical device regulation (MDR) implementation costs and litigation-related charges/(credits). Although we exclude these amounts from operating income of reportable segments, they are included in reported consolidated operating income (loss) and are included in the reconciliation below. SEGMENT NET SALES(dollars in millions) MedSurg Rhythm & Neuro Cardiovascular Total net sales of reportable segments (Medical Devices) All other (Specialty Pharmaceuticals) Q1 Q1 2020 2019 $ 774 $ 766 703 757 1,026 972 2,502 2,493 41 n/a Consolidated net sales $ 2,543 $ 2,493 Q1 % Q1 % YoY YoY Less: YoY SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME (dollars in millions) Change Change Change, 2020 of Sales 2019 of Sales (%) (bps) Fx Impact excl. Fx MedSurg $ 259 33.4% $ 256 33.4% - % 0 0.3% (0.3)% Rhythm & Neuro 99 14.1% 155 20.5% (6.4)% -640 -% (6.4)% Cardiovascular 199 19.4% 275 28.3% (8.9)% -890 0.5% (9.4)% Total operating income of reportable segments (Medical Devices) 556 686 All other (Specialty Pharmaceuticals) 26 n/a Corporate expenses, including hedging activities (33) (48) Intangible asset impairment charges, acquisition/divestiture-related net (charges) credits, restructuring- and restructuring-related net (charges) credits, EU MDR implementation costs and litigation- (202) 63 related net (charges) credits Amortization expense (201) (160) Operating income (loss) $ 146 $ 541 20 Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020 Appendix C Additional Non-GAAP Reconciliations Appendix C - Additional Reconciliations Adjusted Free Cash Flow in millions Three Months Ended Adjusted Free Cash Flow 3/31/2020 3/31/2019 Operating cash flow, reported $ (77) $ 350 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment 100 63 Add: Proceeds on disposals of property, plant and equipment 3 2 Free Cash Flow (175) 289 Plus: Restructuring and restructuring-related payments 27 14 Plus: Acquisition-related payments 63 37 Plus: EU MDR implementation-related payments 5 - Plus: Special tax payments (Refunds/Credits) 8 7 Plus: Litigation-related settlements 290 90 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 218 $ 437 22 Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Boston Scientific Corporation published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 13:17:02 UTC 0 Latest news on BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORAT 09:18a BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Q1 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights PU 07:02a BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Posts Lower 1Q Profit, Higher Sales DJ 06:59a BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia.. AQ 06:58a BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 04/24 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization to Coventor PU 04/24 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release 04/21 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of.. AQ 04/21 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : in New Renewable Energy Agreements DJ 04/21 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : New Renewable Energy Agreements To Reduce Boston Scientific .. PR 04/16 SOLIGENIX : Shares Rise 10% on Covid-19 Vaccine License DJ