Boston Scientific : Q1 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights
0
04/29/2020 | 09:18am EDT
Q1 2020 Highlights
April 29, 2020
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements and
Use of Document:
Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements:
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "anticipate," "expect," "project," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "intend" and similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and estimates using information available to us at the time and are not intended to be guarantees of future events or performance. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our business plans and product performance and impact, the timing of the closing of the transaction to divest our commercial Intrauterine Health franchise, and the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the company's results of operations. If our underlying assumptions turn out to be incorrect, or if certain risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements.
Factors that may cause such differences can be found in our most recent Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements." Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which they may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Measures:
This document contains non-GAAP measures (denoted with *) in talking about our Company's performance. The reconciliations of those non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures are contained within this document including appendices attached to the end of this presentation or in our earnings release.
Operational revenue growth excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. Organic revenue growth excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, sales from the recent acquisitions of Vertiflex, Inc. and BTG plc (BTG), each with no prior year comparable sales. Organic revenue growth also excludes the impact of the divestiture of our global embolic microspheres portfolio, a transaction entered into in connection with obtaining the antitrust clearances required to complete the BTG transaction. We define Emerging Markets as the 20 countries that we believe have strong growth potential based on their economic conditions, healthcare sectors and our global capabilities. Periodically, we assess our list of Emerging Markets, which is currently comprised of the following countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam.
Medical Devices:
We have three historical reportable segments comprised of Medical Surgical (MedSurg), Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular, which represent an aggregation of our operating segments that generate revenues from the sale of medical devices (Medical Devices). As part of our acquisition of BTG on August 19, 2019, we acquired an Interventional Medicine business, which is now included in our Peripheral Interventions operating segment's revenues from the date of acquisition.
Specialty Pharmaceuticals
As part of our acquisition of BTG on August 19, 2019, we acquired a specialty pharmaceuticals business (Specialty Pharmaceuticals). Subsequent to acquisition, Specialty Pharmaceuticals is now a stand-alone operating segment presented alongside our Medical Device reportable segments. Specialty Pharmaceuticals net sales are substantially U.S. based. Our chief operating decision maker (CODM) reviews financial information of our globally managed Specialty Pharmaceuticals operating segment at the worldwide level without further disaggregation into regional results. As such, Specialty Pharmaceuticals net sales are presented globally, and our Medical Devices reportable segments regional net sales results do not include Specialty Pharmaceuticals.
Use of Document:
This document contains certain highlights with respect to our first quarter 2020 performance and developments and does not purport to be a complete summary thereof. Accordingly, we encourage you to read our Earnings Release for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 located in the investor section of our website at www.bostonscientific.comand our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Amounts reported in millions within this presentation are computed based on the amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components reported in millions may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages presented are calculated from the underlying numbers in dollars.
Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020
Q1 2020 Highlights
Financial Highlights
Revenue growth/(decline) Y/Y:
+3.2% operational*, +2.0% as reported,
(2.9)% organic*
Earnings per share:
Adjusted*: $0.28vs. $0.35 Q1:19
GAAP: $0.01 vs. $0.30 Q1:19
Gross margin:
Adjusted*: 70.5%, (90) bps Y/Y
GAAP: 68.3%, (240) bps Y/Y
Operating margin:
Adjusted*: 21.6%, +400 bps Y/Y
GAAP: 5.7%, (1,600) bps Y/Y
Withdrew sales and EPS guidance for the full year 2020 on 3/30/2020, originally provided on 2/5/2020.
Operational Highlights
Received approval for several products across multiple business units includingACURATE neo2™(CE Mark), DIRECTSENSE™
(FDA clearance), SpyGlass™(CE Mark), and indication expansion from the FDA for the Venous WALLSTENT™. Also announced positivethree-yeardata for WATCHMAN™and positive five-yearclinical data for Rezūm™.
Increased available liquidity to approximately $2.6 billionby entering into anew $1.25 billion term loan agreement to refinance borrowings under the company's revolving credit agreement and enhanced financial flexibility by amending financial covenants in outstanding credit arrangements.
Signed a virtual power purchase agreement(VPPA) that represents anotherkey step to achieve 2030 goal of global carbon neutral manufacturing and distribution. The agreement will address the electricity load for the company's U.S. operations, which represents 45% of its total carbon footprint.
Launched efforts to help address the global impact ofCOVID-19, including collaborations with the University of Minnesota and others to develop the Coventor, a ventilator alternative,granted Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA, and a reusable personal respirator, as well as the production of face shields for frontline healthcare workers.
Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020
WW Sales by Segment and Business
Q1 2020 Reported Revenue: $2,543M
Revenue by Business; Segment Percentage of Total Sales
MedSurg
Rhythm and
Neuro
30%
UroPH
CRM
28%
$332M
$437M
EP
$74M
Endo
NM
$442M
$191M
PI
IC
$633M
$392M
Specialty
Cardiovascular
Pharmaceuticals
40%
2%
4
Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020
WW Sales Detail
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019
Less: Impact
Less: Impact
of Foreign
of Recent
Q1
Q1
As Reported
Currency
Operational
Acquisitions /
(in millions)
2020
2019
Basis
Fluctuations
Basis
Divestitures
Organic Basis
ENDOSCOPY
$
442
$
440
0.5 %
(1.0)%
1.5 %
-%
1.5 %
UROLOGY AND PELVIC HEALTH
332
326
1.9 %
(1.0)%
2.9 %
-%
2.9 %
MEDSURG
774
766
1.1 %
(1.0)%
2.1 %
-%
2.1 %
CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT
437
491
(11.0)%
(1.1)%
(9.9)%
-%
(9.9)%
ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY
74
79
(6.2)%
(1.0)%
(5.2)%
-%
(5.2)%
NEUROMODULATION
191
186
2.4 %
(0.8)%
3.2 %
9.8%
(6.6)%
RHYTHM AND NEURO
703
757
(7.2)%
(1.0)%
(6.2)%
2.4%
(8.6)%
INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY
633
661
(4.2)%
(1.5)%
(2.7)%
-%
(2.7)%
PERIPHERAL INTERVENTIONS
392
311
26.3 %
(1.3)%
27.6 %
29.7%
(2.1)%
CARDIOVASCULAR
1,026
972
5.5 %
(1.5)%
7.0 %
9.5%
(2.5)%
MEDICAL DEVICES
2,502
2,493
0.4 %
(1.1)%
1.5 %
4.4%
(2.9)%
SPECIALTY PHARMACEUTICALS
41
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
WORLDWIDE NET SALES
$
2,543
$
2,493
2.0 %
(1.2)%
3.2 %
6.1%
(2.9)%
EMERGING MARKETS SALES
267
297
(10.1)%
(4.7)%
(5.4)%
EMERGING MARKETS SALES PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL BSC
10 %
11 %
MEDICAL DEVICES REPORTABLE SEGMENT NET SALES
UNITED STATES SALES PERCENTAGE OF MEDICAL DEVICE NET SALES
58 %
57 %
INTERNATIONAL SALES PERCENTAGE OF MEDICAL DEVICE NET SALES
42 %
43 %
Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020
MedSurg Performance Summary
Measure
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Change Y/Y
($ in millions)
Reported Revenue
$774M
$766M
+1.1%
Operating Income
$259M
$256M
+1.2%
Operating Income
33.4%
33.4%
- bps
Margin
Q1 2020 Highlights
Endoscopy: Global revenue +1.5% Y/Y operational* and organic* (+0.5% as reported)
Notable Product Updates: Received FDA clearance for WallFlex™ Enteral Stent and CE Mark for SpyGlass™ Discover, which is on track for H2:20 US clearance and WW launch; accelerating development of additional single-use scopes; Resolution 360 Ultra™ on track for approval and launch in Q3; EXALT™ Model D launch slowed due to restricted hospital access, expect infection prevention to play a key role in recovery.
Key 2020 Catalysts: Majority of ERCP procedures should be performed within 4-6 weeks; Therapeutic Imaging franchise of single-use scopes represents a multi-billion dollar market opportunity over time.
Urology and Pelvic Health: Global revenue +2.9% Y/Y operational* and organic* (+1.9% as reported)
Notable Product Updates: Recently received approval for Tria™ urology stent; published positive 5-year data for Rezūm™; updated NCCN guidelines include SpaceOAR™, in LMR for SpaceOAR Vue™, which allows for visualization under CT scan.
Key 2020 Catalysts: Anticipate LithoVue™, SpaceOAR™, and Rezūm™ will play key roles in recovery; expect recovery to be aided by relatively high office/ASC mix of procedures.
Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020
Rhythm and Neuro Performance Summary
Measure
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Change Y/Y
($ in millions)
Reported Revenue
$703M
$757M
-7.2%
Operating Income
$99M
$155M
-36.2%
Operating Income
14.1%
20.5%
-640 bps
Margin
Q1 2020 Highlights
Cardiac Rhythm Management: Global revenue-9.9% Y/Y operational* and organic* (-11.0% as reported)
Notable Product Updates: Continue to expect mid-year approval for LUX-Dx™ ICM; look forward to presenting S-ICD data from PRAETORIAN and UNTOUCHED at HRS virtually in May.
Key 2020 Catalysts: Recovery to be led by replacements, as well as on-going US launches of INGEVITY™+ lead and LATITUDE™ 3300 programmer.
Electrophysiology: Global revenue-5.2% Y/Y operational* and organic* (-6.2% as reported)
Notable Product Updates: Received FDA clearance for DIRECTSENSE™ (mid-April) and expect to launch mid-year; on track for H2:20 CE Mark approval for StablePoint™ catheter and limited market release in EU.
Key 2020 Catalysts: Recovery to be driven by shorter period of deferability, as well as rollout of POLARx™, single-shot cryoablation catheter, DIRECTSENSE™ and StablePoint™.
Neuromodulation: Global revenue +3.2% Y/Y operational*,-6.6% organic* (+2.4% as reported)
Notable Product Updates: Continue to build digital competencies to maintain connectivity with patients and physicians.
Key 2020 Catalysts: Expect SCS procedures will likely experience an earlier recovery as the majority of all SCS trial procedures occur in the office or ASC setting and that many implanting physicians have access to an ASC; DBS will face a slower recovery curve given procedures are 100% hospital based.
Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020
Cardiovascular Performance Summary
Measure
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Change Y/Y
($ in millions)
Reported Revenue
$1,026M
$972M
+5.5%
Operating Income
$199M
$275M
-27.8%
Operating Income
19.4%
28.3%
-890 bps
Margin
Q1 2020 Highlights
Interventional Cardiology: Global revenue-2.7% Y/Y operational* and organic* (-4.2% as reported)
Notable Product Updates: Planning for eight Coronary Therapy launches across our major markets later in 2020, highlighted by SYNERGY™XD, SYNERGY™MEGATRON, and SYNERGY™48mm; enhancements to our ROTABLATOR™atherectomy platform, and two new launches in PCI guidance; in TAVR, achieved ACURATE neo2™CE Mark in April, planning for H2:20 launch; on track for H2:20 U.S. launch of WATCHMAN FLX™; LOTUS Edge™Japan and U.S. launches hampered by COVID-related restrictions to training and proctoring; WATCHMAN™PINNACLE FLX results a LBCT at HRS in May.
Key 2020 Catalysts: Multiple launches and higher acuity mix of these procedures, which may be deferrable but have significant potential for future morbidity or mortality.
Peripheral Interventions: Global revenue +27.6% Y/Y operational*,-2.1% Y/Y organic* (+26.3% as reported)
Notable Product Updates: Received approval for venous WALLSTENT™indication; planning for several new launches globally across all three therapy categories including Ranger™DCB, new controller for the EKOS™thrombectomy system, Angiojet™Clothunter, new HeatFX™microwave ablation system, and ELUVIA™DES in China.
Key 2020 Catalysts: Several new product launches across all 3 categories as well as continued strength in TheraSphere™Y-90, which is expected to continue to weather the COVID-19 storm well.
Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020
Income Statement Information
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (unaudited)
Acquisition /
Restructuring
Intangible
and
Divestitures-
Restructuring-
EU MDR
Deferred Tax
Asset
Related
Related
Discrete Tax
Adjusted
in millions, except per share data
GAAP Results
Amortization
Impairment
Charges
Charges
Implementation
Expense
Charges
(Credits)
(Credits)
Costs
(Benefit)
Items
Results
Net sales
$
2,543
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
2,543
Cost of products sold
806
-
-
37
15
4
-
-
749
Gross profit
1,737
-
-
(37)
(15)
(4)
-
-
1,794
Gross margin
68.3%
70.5%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
978
-
-
28
4
1
1
-
945
SG&A margin
38.5%
37.2%
Research and development expenses
300
-
-
12
-
-
-
288
R&D margin
11.8%
11.3%
Royalty expense
12
-
-
-
-
-
12
Royalty expense margin
0.5%
0.5%
Amortization expense
201
201
-
-
-
-
-
Intangible asset impairment charges
198
-
198
-
-
-
-
Contingent consideration expense (benefit)
(108)
-
-
(108)
-
-
-
Restructuring charges (credits)
10
-
-
-
10
-
-
1,591
201
198
(69)
15
1
-
-
1,245
Operating income (loss)
146
(201)
(198)
32
(30)
(5)
-
-
549
Operating margin
5.7%
21.6%
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(88)
-
-
-
-
-
(88)
Other, net
(36)
-
-
(9)
-
-
(27)
Income (loss) before taxes
22
(201)
(198)
23
(30)
(5)
-
-
434
Income tax expense (benefit)
12
(21)
(31)
(14)
(5)
(1)
26
13
43
Net income (loss)
$
11
$
(180)
$
(168)
$
36
$
(25)
$
(5)
$
(26)
$
(13)
$
391
Net income (loss) per diluted common share
$
0.01
$
(0.13)
$
(0.12)
$
0.03
$
(0.02)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.01)
$
0.28
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
1,413.5
1,413.5
1,413.5
1,413.5
1,413.5
1,413.5
1,413.5
1,413.5
1,413.5
Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Metrics
Days Sales Outstanding (DSO)
Adjusted Free Cash Flow*
Mar
Dec
Sept
Jun
Mar
Q1
Q1
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
56
58
62
59
59
$218M
$437M
Days Inventory on Hand (DIOH)
Capital Expenditures
Mar
Dec
Sept
Jun
Mar
Q1
Q1
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
181
170
170
152
148
$100M
$63M
10
Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020
Overview of Financial Positioning
11
Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020
BSX Procedural Acuity Ranges
12
Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020
2020: New Product Launches
Ongoing Launches1
Structural Heart
ACURATE neo2™Valve System (TAVR) - EU
LOTUS Edge™Valve System (TAVR) - Japan
Peripheral Interventions
• Venous WALLSTENT™indication - U.S.
CRM/EP
INGEVITY™+ Pacing Lead - U.S.
DIRECTSENSE™ - U.S.
LATITUDE™ Model 3300 Programmer
Endoscopy
EXALT™ Model Dsingle-use scope - U.S. & EU
SpyGlass™ Discoversingle-use scope - EU
WallFlex™ Enteral Stent
Urology/Pelvic Health
Tria™ Ureteral Stents - U.S. & EU
SpaceOAR Vue™ Hydrogel
H2:20E Launches1*
Coronary Therapies
SYNERGY™ XD, 48 mm, MEGATRON - U.S.
SYNERGY™ XD - Japan
COMET™ II pressure wire
ROTAPRO™ - Japan
AVVIGO™ Guidance System
Structural Heart
WATCHMAN FLX™ LAAC Device - U.S.
Peripheral Interventions
Ranger™DCB SFA - U.S. & Japan
Athletis™PTA Balloon
EKOS™Controller 4.0
VICI™Verto Venous Stent
OptiCross™ 35 IVUS Catheter
AngioJet™ Clothunter
HeatFX™ microwave ablation system
TruSelect™ microcatheter
CRM/EP
POLARx™ (CryoSingle-Shot) - EU
LUX-Dx™ICM - U.S.
Force-SensingCatheter - EU
Endoscopy
Resolution 360™ Ultra hemostasis Clip
13
Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020
All launches are WW, unless otherwise noted
* Devices listed may not be approved or available for sales in various geographies at this time
Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
To supplement Boston Scientific's consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this document to the corresponding GAAP measures follows in the Appendix. In addition, an explanation of the ways in which Boston Scientific management uses these supplemental non-GAAP measures to evaluate its business and the substantive reasons why Boston Scientific management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors is included under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the Company's most recent earnings release filed with the SEC on Form 8-K. This non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
15
Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020
Appendix A Sales Detail
Appendix A - Sales Detail
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019
Year-over-Year Change
Less: Impact of
Q1
Q1
Foreign Currency
(in millions)
2020
2019
As Reported Basis
Fluctuations
Operational Basis
MEDSURG SEGMENT:
ENDOSCOPY
UNITED STATES
$
256
$
253
1.1 %
- %
1.1 %
INTERNATIONAL
186
187
(0.4)%
(2.5)%
2.1 %
WORLDWIDE
$
442
$
440
UROLOGY AND PELVIC HEALTH
UNITED STATES
$
237
$
231
2.5 %
- %
2.5 %
INTERNATIONAL
95
94
0.4 %
(3.3)%
3.7 %
WORLDWIDE
$
332
$
326
RHYTHM AND NEURO SEGMENT:
CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT
UNITED STATES
$
255
$
288
(11.6)%
- %
(11.6)%
INTERNATIONAL
182
203
(10.2)%
(2.7)%
(7.5)%
WORLDWIDE
$
437
$
491
ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY
UNITED STATES
$
32
$
36
(12.0)%
- %
(12.0)%
INTERNATIONAL
43
43
(1.3)%
(1.8)%
0.5 %
WORLDWIDE
$
74
$
79
NEUROMODULATION
UNITED STATES
$
151
$
144
4.8 %
- %
4.8 %
INTERNATIONAL
40
42
(5.6)%
(3.4)%
(2.2)%
WORLDWIDE
$
191
$
186
CARDIOVASCULAR SEGMENT:
INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY
UNITED STATES
$
297
$
296
0.4 %
- %
0.4 %
INTERNATIONAL
336
365
(8.0)%
(2.7)%
(5.3)%
WORLDWIDE
$
633
$
661
PERIPHERAL INTERVENTIONS
UNITED STATES
$
224
$
156
43.7 %
- %
43.7 %
INTERNATIONAL
168
155
8.8 %
(2.6)%
11.4 %
WORLDWIDE
$
392
$
311
SPECIALTY PHARMACEUTICALS:
UNITED STATES
$
37
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
INTERNATIONAL
$
4
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
WORLDWIDE
$
41
n/a
17
Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020
Appendix B
Income Statement Information
Appendix B - Income Statement Information
Margins
Three Months Ended
Adjusted Gross Margin
3/31/2020
3/31/2019
Basis Points Change
Gross Margin, as reported
68.3 %
70.7 %
(240)
Less: Non-GAAP adjustments
(2.2)%
(0.7)%
Adjusted Gross Margin
70.5 %
71.4 %
(90)
Three Months Ended
Adjusted Operating Margin
3/31/2020
3/31/2019
Basis Points Change
Operating Margin, as reported
5.7 %
21.7 %
(1,600)
Less: Non-GAAP adjustments
(15.9)%
(3.9)%
Adjusted Operating Margin
21.6 %
25.6 %
(400)
Three Months Ended
Adjusted SG&A Margin
3/31/2020
3/31/2019
Basis Points Change
SG&A Margin, as reported
38.5%
34.9%
360
Less: Non-GAAP adjustments
1.3%
0.6%
Adjusted SG&A Margin
37.2%
34.3%
290
Three Months
Ended
Adjusted Tax Rate
3/31/2020
Tax Rate, as reported
52.3 %
Less: Non-GAAP adjustments
42.3 %
Adjusted Tax Rate
10.0 %
19
Q1 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights | April 29, 2020
Appendix B - Income Statement Information
Segment Operating Income
Note:We measure and evaluate our reportable segments based on net sales of reportable segments, operating income of reportable segments, excluding intersegment profits, and operating income of reportable segments as a percentage of net sales of reportable segments. Operating income of reportable segments as a percentage of net sales of reportable segments is defined as operating income of reportable segments divided by net sales of reportable segments. We exclude from operating income of reportable segments certain corporate-related expenses and certain transactions or adjustments that our chief operating decision maker (CODM) considers to be non-operational, such as amounts related to amortization expense, intangible asset impairment charges, acquisition/divestitures-related net charges/(credits), restructuring and restructuring-related net charges/(credits), EU Medical device regulation (MDR) implementation costs and litigation-related charges/(credits). Although we exclude these amounts from operating income of reportable segments, they are included in reported consolidated operating income (loss) and are included in the reconciliation below.
SEGMENT NET SALES(dollars in millions)
MedSurg
Rhythm & Neuro
Cardiovascular
Total net sales of reportable segments (Medical Devices)
All other (Specialty Pharmaceuticals)
Q1
Q1
2020
2019
$
774
$
766
703
757
1,026
972
2,502
2,493
41
n/a
Consolidated net sales
$
2,543
$
2,493
Q1
%
Q1
%
YoY
YoY
Less:
YoY
SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME (dollars in millions)
Change
Change
Change,
2020
of Sales
2019
of Sales
(%)
(bps)
Fx Impact
excl. Fx
MedSurg
$
259
33.4% $
256
33.4%
- %
0
0.3%
(0.3)%
Rhythm & Neuro
99
14.1%
155
20.5%
(6.4)%
-640
-%
(6.4)%
Cardiovascular
199
19.4%
275
28.3%
(8.9)%
-890
0.5%
(9.4)%
Total operating income of reportable segments (Medical Devices)
