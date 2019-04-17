Boston Scientific : Recognized on Forbes America's Best Large Employers List

Today, Forbes announced its 2019 list of America's Best Large Employers, on which Boston Scientific ranked #1 in the Health Care Equipment and Services industry and in the Top 30 overall. This marks the first year that Boston Scientific has been included in the top 50 -- moving up 72 spots from #98 last year.

Each year, Forbes partners with Statista to conduct an independent survey which asks 30,000 American workers about their opinions of their employers. On a scale of zero to ten, the survey asks how likely they are to recommend their organization to friends or family. Those results were the most important factor in determining a company's ranking on this list. Statista then asks employees to recommend other companies outside of their own. Those ratings also informed the ranking, but to a lesser degree. The resulting list includes 500 employers across 25 industries.

To see a full list of employers on the 2019 list, click here.