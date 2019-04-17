Log in
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

Boston Scientific : Recognized on Forbes America's Best Large Employers List

04/17/2019 | 05:04pm EDT

Today, Forbes announced its 2019 list of America's Best Large Employers, on which Boston Scientific ranked #1 in the Health Care Equipment and Services industry and in the Top 30 overall. This marks the first year that Boston Scientific has been included in the top 50 -- moving up 72 spots from #98 last year.

Each year, Forbes partners with Statista to conduct an independent survey which asks 30,000 American workers about their opinions of their employers. On a scale of zero to ten, the survey asks how likely they are to recommend their organization to friends or family. Those results were the most important factor in determining a company's ranking on this list. Statista then asks employees to recommend other companies outside of their own. Those ratings also informed the ranking, but to a lesser degree. The resulting list includes 500 employers across 25 industries.

To see a full list of employers on the 2019 list, click here.

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 10 687 M
EBIT 2019 2 811 M
Net income 2019 1 641 M
Debt 2019 3 684 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,15
P/E ratio 2020 26,42
EV / Sales 2019 5,05x
EV / Sales 2020 4,50x
Capitalization 50 294 M
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Mahoney Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Bradley Sorenson Senior Vice President-Manufacturing & Supply Chain
Edward Mackey Executive Vice President-Operations
Daniel J. Brennan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ian T. Meredith Global Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION2.35%50 294
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC19.23%106 723
DANAHER CORPORATION24.30%91 738
INTUITIVE SURGICAL17.23%64 767
ILLUMINA9.86%48 437
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG5.16%43 796
