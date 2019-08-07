Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boston Scientific Corporation    BSX

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(BSX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Boston Scientific : Responds to the FDA's Guidance on Use of Peripheral Paclitaxel Devices for Treatment of PAD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

Boston Scientific Responds to the FDA's Guidance on Use of Peripheral Paclitaxel Devices for Treatment of PAD

On August 7, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published guidance to physicians about the benefit-risk profile of peripheral paclitaxel devices intended for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

The guidance notes doctors should discuss the risks and benefits of all available PAD treatment options and may determine the benefits of paclitaxel devices outweigh the risks of late mortality in individuals at high risk for restenosis and repeat interventions. Clinicians should work with patients to make informed treatment decisions based on the available data and individual patient needs.

We are pleased physicians will have continued access to the Eluvia™ Drug-Eluting Vascular Stent (DES) System, which has demonstrated an excellent safety profile and a very low revascularization rate of 12.9% at two years in the pivotal IMPERIAL trial - including many complex PAD patients - representing a statistically significant improvement when compared to the control group with a competitor's paclitaxel-coated stent.[i],[ii]

We look forward to collaborating with the FDA and industry partners, as appropriate, on the revised labeling changes, data collection requirements and informed consent protocols to ensure treatment options are available for the 8.5 million patients in the U.S. suffering from PAD.[iii]

[i] Boston Scientific Data on File. As-treated ELUVIA and Zilver PTX Control data from IMPERIAL RCT.

[ii] As presented at FDA Circulatory System Devices Panel Meeting. June 2019. www.fda.gov.

[iii] https://www.cdc.gov/dhdsp/data_statistics/fact_sheets/fs_pad.htm

[1] Boston Scientific Data on File. As-treated ELUVIA and Zilver PTX Control data from IMPERIAL RCT.

[1] As presented at FDA Circulatory System Devices Panel Meeting. June 2019. www.fda.gov.

[1] https://www.cdc.gov/dhdsp/data_statistics/fact_sheets/fs_pad.htm

Disclaimer

Boston Scientific Corporation published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 16:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORAT
12:30pBOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Responds to the FDA's Guidance on Use of Peripheral Paclitax..
PU
08:14aBOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
08/05BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
07/30BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
07/25BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : to Participate in 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Confe..
PR
07/25BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION : Slide show half-year results
CO
07/25BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION : Half-year results
CO
07/24BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
07/24BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Announces Results For Second Quarter 2019
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 631 M
EBIT 2019 2 771 M
Net income 2019 1 412 M
Debt 2019 4 124 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 43,2x
P/E ratio 2020 30,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,93x
EV / Sales2020 5,34x
Capitalization 58 965 M
Chart BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boston Scientific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 47,00  $
Last Close Price 42,33  $
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Mahoney Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Bradley Sorenson Senior Vice President-Manufacturing & Supply Chain
Edward Mackey Executive Vice President-Operations
Daniel J. Brennan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ian T. Meredith Global Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION17.03%58 965
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC19.96%110 515
DANAHER CORPORATION31.59%99 162
INTUITIVE SURGICAL5.19%58 061
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION36.73%44 241
ILLUMINA-2.66%42 915
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group