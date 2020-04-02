Log in
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(BSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boston Scientific : Sees 1Q Revenue Shortfall Due to Pandemic

04/02/2020 | 07:07am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Boston Scientific Corp. on Thursday said its first-quarter revenue will fall well short of expectations due to a decline in procedural volumes sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Marlborough, Mass., maker of medical devices said it expects to report roughly flat revenue for the quarter and a decline of about 2% to 3% on an organic basis.

Boston Scientific in February had forecast revenue growth of 10% to 12% for the quarter, with organic revenue up 5% to 7%.

Boston Scientific said business trends through the first two months of the year were in line with expectations, but it said procedural volumes fell significantly as the coronavirus outbreak reached a global pandemic level in March.

Boston Scientific said it is moving to reduce costs based on the assumption that the second-quarter impact of the pandemic will be more significant than the first quarter.

The company said it is adjusting manufacturing output, significantly cutting executive pay temporarily reducing work-week schedules for employees.

Boston Scientific said it plans to report its first-quarter earnings on April 29.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 513 M
EBIT 2020 2 893 M
Net income 2020 1 469 M
Debt 2020 6 630 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 31,8x
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
EV / Sales2020 4,54x
EV / Sales2021 3,96x
Capitalization 45 656 M
Chart BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boston Scientific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 46,15  $
Last Close Price 32,63  $
Spread / Highest target 77,8%
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Mahoney Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Edward Mackey Executive Vice President-Operations
Daniel J. Brennan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ian T. Meredith Global Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP
Jodi Eddy Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-33.24%45 656
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-15.29%113 108
DANAHER CORPORATION-16.15%96 457
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-22.48%57 816
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.16%44 923
ILLUMINA, INC.-22.69%40 149
