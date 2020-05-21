Boston Scientific : Shares Trading Lower on NYSE Thursday

By Stephen Nakrosis



Shares of Boston Scientific Corp. are trading lower on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, a day after the company said it launched offerings of its common stock and its Series A Mandatory Convertible preferred stock.

At 11:17 a.m. EDT, shares of the medical devices company has fallen 6.13% to trade at $34.90.

After the bell Wednesday, Boston Scientific said it commenced concurrent offerings of $750 million of shares of its common stock and $750 million of shares of its Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.

Earlier Thursday, Fitch Ratings said Boston Scientific's ratings were unaffected by the equity issuance, and added that the issuances "will provide additional liquidity as the company experiences near-term operational pressures from the coronavirus pandemic."

