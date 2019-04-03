Boston Scientific : Susie Lisa Recognized for Excellence in Investor Relations

IR Magazine annually recognizes investor relations (IR) excellence in the U.S. with the IR Magazine Awards. This year, Susie Lisa, vice president, Investor Relations, was named the Best Investor Relations Officer (large cap) across all sectors.

'This is a huge honor for Susie and is a testament to how she represents each of us, across the company, every day,' said Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Nominees are selected based on the input of hundreds of analysts and investors, who cast their votes and give their opinions on which companies excel in investor relations. Finalists were announced at an award ceremony in New York City on March 20. During the ceremony, Boston Scientific was also recognized as a top five company in the healthcare sector for investor relations.

To learn more and see a full list of 2019 winners, click here.