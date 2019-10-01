Log in
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(BSX)
  Report  
Company 
News

Boston Scientific : The Many Faces of Value-Based Healthcare

0
10/01/2019

As leader of the global Health Economics and Market Access team at Boston Scientific, Maria Stewart is focused every day on unlocking value in the healthcare system with the ultimate goal of improving patients' lives. In a recent piece published in Modern Healthcare, Maria proposes a new lens on the much-buzzed-about concept of 'value-based healthcare.' From leveraging AI to leveraging health economics, she explores ways that health systems can make smarter decisions.

Read her full piece here.

Disclaimer

Boston Scientific Corporation published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 18:37:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 704 M
EBIT 2019 2 767 M
Net income 2019 1 409 M
Debt 2019 8 291 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 41,6x
P/E ratio 2020 29,9x
EV / Sales2019 6,07x
EV / Sales2020 5,23x
Capitalization 56 680 M
Chart BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boston Scientific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 47,22  $
Last Close Price 40,69  $
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Mahoney Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Edward Mackey Executive Vice President-Operations
Daniel J. Brennan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ian T. Meredith Global Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP
Jodi Eddy Chief Information Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION15.14%56 680
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC30.15%116 647
DANAHER CORPORATION40.06%103 609
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.12.74%62 229
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION43.57%45 735
ILLUMINA, INC.1.43%44 720
