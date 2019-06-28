Boston Scientific : What Drives Success at Boston Scientific?

Boston Scientific hosted its bi-annual Investor Day in late June, drawing nearly 200 attendees. The company outlined plans to continue to execute its category leadership strategy, diversify its portfolio into faster growth markets, and expand its portfolio and capabilities across regions.

'This is an exciting time for Boston Scientific to help more patients live better and longer lives through the benefits provided by our current medical devices and treatment therapies, while we invest in and develop a robust, long-term pipeline of future technologies,' said Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, Boston Scientific.

A few days before the meeting, Mahoney joined several company leaders, members of the Community Engagement team, and Boston Scientific Global Volunteer Award winners on the podium to ring the Closing Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange. Award winners were nominated by colleagues for the great work they do in their local communities, and in honor of their efforts Boston Scientific donated $40,000 to charities of their choice.

Please click here for more information and a full webcast of Investor Day 2019.