Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boston Scientific Corporation    BSX

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(BSX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Boston Scientific : What Drives Success at Boston Scientific?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

Boston Scientific hosted its bi-annual Investor Day in late June, drawing nearly 200 attendees. The company outlined plans to continue to execute its category leadership strategy, diversify its portfolio into faster growth markets, and expand its portfolio and capabilities across regions.

'This is an exciting time for Boston Scientific to help more patients live better and longer lives through the benefits provided by our current medical devices and treatment therapies, while we invest in and develop a robust, long-term pipeline of future technologies,' said Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, Boston Scientific.

A few days before the meeting, Mahoney joined several company leaders, members of the Community Engagement team, and Boston Scientific Global Volunteer Award winners on the podium to ring the Closing Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange. Award winners were nominated by colleagues for the great work they do in their local communities, and in honor of their efforts Boston Scientific donated $40,000 to charities of their choice.

Please click here for more information and a full webcast of Investor Day 2019.

Disclaimer

Boston Scientific Corporation published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 21:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORAT
05:33pBOSTON SCIENTIFIC : What Drives Success at Boston Scientific?
PU
04:01aSALUDA MEDICAL : Raises $75 Million Equity Financing from Boston Scientific and ..
PR
06/26BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : BSX Investor Day 2019 Full Presentation
PU
06/26BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Presents Strategies for Sustained Long-Range Growth Targets ..
PR
06/26BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : expands operations in Ireland
AQ
06/24BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : It Just Keeps Getting Better, Reflections on our Second Annu..
PU
06/20BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Position to Conclusion of FDA Circulatory System Devices Pan..
PU
06/19BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : If You Have a Brain, You Have a Bias
PU
06/18BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Issues Perspective on the FDA Circulatory System Devices Pan..
PU
06/17BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Why PRIDE Matters – Reflections on Embracing our Diffe..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 10 652 M
EBIT 2019 2 753 M
Net income 2019 1 780 M
Debt 2019 4 075 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 36,08
P/E ratio 2020 31,06
EV / Sales 2019 5,86x
EV / Sales 2020 5,15x
Capitalization 58 310 M
Chart BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boston Scientific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 45,8 $
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Mahoney Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Bradley Sorenson Senior Vice President-Manufacturing & Supply Chain
Edward Mackey Executive Vice President-Operations
Daniel J. Brennan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ian T. Meredith Global Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION18.65%58 310
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC30.58%117 502
DANAHER CORPORATION36.65%101 648
INTUITIVE SURGICAL8.11%59 775
ILLUMINA18.86%52 406
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG1.60%42 179
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About