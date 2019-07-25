Log in
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(BSX)
Boston Scientific : to Participate in 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

07/25/2019 | 09:31am EDT

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Boston.

Boston Scientific Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation)

Susie Lisa, vice president, Investor Relations, and Lauren Tengler, director, Investor Relations, will participate in a 25-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst beginning at approximately 10:00 a.m. EDT.  A live webcast of the question-and-answer session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Boston Scientific website at investors.bostonscientific.com.

A replay of the webcast will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.com beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.  As a global medical technology leader for 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACTS


Media:                                            

Investors:

Katie Schur                                     

Susie Lisa, CFA

508-683-5574 (office)                     

508-683-5565 (office)

Media Relations                                

Investor Relations

Boston Scientific Corporation           

Boston Scientific Corporation

Katie.Schur@bsci.com                       

BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-scientific-to-participate-in-39th-annual-canaccord-genuity-growth-conference-300890884.html

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
