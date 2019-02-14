Log in
Boston Scientific : to Participate in the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

0
02/14/2019 | 09:31am EST

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in New York City.

Boston Scientific Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation)

Joe Fitzgerald, executive vice president and president, Rhythm Management, and Susie Lisa, vice president, Investor Relations, will participate in a 25-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. EST.  A live webcast of the question-and-answer session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Boston Scientific website at investors.bostonscientific.com.

A replay of the webcast will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.com beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.  As a global medical technology leader for more than 35 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

 

CONTACTS


Media:               

Investors:

Kate Haranis

Susie Lisa, CFA

508-683-6585 (office)

508- 683-5565 (office)

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Kate.Haranis@bsci.com

BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-scientific-to-participate-in-the-8th-annual-svb-leerink-global-healthcare-conference-300795775.html

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
