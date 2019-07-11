Log in
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

(BSX)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Survivor: Allen Brady has made it through 6 years as a POW and Aortic Valve Disease - A CBS Story

0
07/11/2019 | 10:08am EDT

Survivor: Allen Brady has made it through 6 years as a POW and Aortic Valve Disease - A CBS Story

On the heels of FDA approval for the LOTUS Edge™ Aortic Valve System, CBS News Radio has aired an in-depth national interview with LOTUS Edge patient and Purple Heart recipient Allen Brady, and his cardiologist, Dr. Chris Meduri of Piedmont Hospital.

As featured in CBS Radio's 'Eye on Veterans' segment and online story, the 9-minute interview delves into Captain Brady's Navy history - including his six years spent as a prisoner of war in Vietnam - as well as his experience with aortic valve disease and how the Lotus Edge device has made him feel like he 'got 20 years back' to his life. Captain Brady encourages fellow seniors who think they might be experiencing heart issues to make an appointment with their physician, and not assume that they would be too old for any sort of interventional cardiovascular treatment.

Meanwhile, Dr. Meduri explains the transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedure with the LOTUS Edge device as a minimally-invasive treatment option for severe aortic stenosis that serves as the 'next step in providing a more optimized patient center of care.'

Click here to read the story and listen to the full interview.

Disclaimer

Boston Scientific Corporation published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 14:07:07 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
