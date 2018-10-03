Boston Therapeutics and Prevail InfoWorks Announce Strategic Clinical Partnership

LAWRENCE, Mass., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Therapeutics Inc. (the “Company” or “BTI”) (OTCQB:BTHE), an innovator in the design, development and commercialization of carbohydrate based therapeutics and prevention options for metabolism and sugar control, signed an agreement to collaborate with Prevail InfoWorks Single Interface® Integrated Analytics Platform. This advanced data system is intended to be employed in BTI’s recently initiated exploratory and adaptive multicenter clinical study of BTI320 in type 2 diabetes patients. This platform we believe will provide Boston Therapeutics with considerable value by cost effectively achieving the highest quality data and outcomes assessment in the shortest possible time frame. Prevail Partners, an investment fund, may allocate an investment of up to $500,000 by a stock purchases at a 25% premium to market price as part of the pending additional contracts for services.

Carl W. Rausch, CEO; notes: “It is a mitigation of risk and great support of outcome clarity that is a strength of the Prevail InfoWorks technology services. This industry leading analytics driven process and data management company is precisely what is needed to drive an efficient and effective regulatory pathway to FDA approval.” Mary Schaheen, President of Prevail Partners, stated that “Everyone here is confident in the growth and success of Boston Therapeutics as they develop BTI320. Furthermore, Boston Therapeutics has a seasoned management team with the expertise to accelerate to a significant value inflection point through the completion of its planned clinical trials.” This strategic partnership is built upon important analytics of the new CGM technology. Prevail InfoWorks offers cost-competitive services for which Boston Therapeutics will find a significant value-add in terms of unique capabilities, and Prevail Partners participates as the company achieves product development milestones.

About Boston Therapeutics

Boston Therapeutics (www.bostonti.com), headquartered in Lawrence, MA (OTCQB:BTHE) and with an office in Albuquerque, NM is an innovator in design, development and commercialization of compounds to manage diabetes and diabetes related complications. Boston Therapeutics is also partnered with Sugardown Company Ltd. in Hong Kong, China and with kathy ireland Health and Wellness for the commercialization of its dietary supplement SUGARDOWN®.

About BTI320 (Investigative material)

BTI320 is a non-systemic, non-toxic, chewable investigative candidate for prevention or delay of diabetes. A first line of defense for the reversal of prediabetes, BTI320 inhibits the enzymes that release glucose from complex carbohydrate in foods during digestion, reducing the amount of available glucose absorbed through the intestine. BTI320 is a safe and effective investigative material for people with pre-diabetes and diabetes in their daily management of blood glucose levels.

About Prevail Partners LLC

Prevail Partners ( www.prevailpartners.com ) is an investment fund focused on life sciences companies. The fund is designed to take advantage of the attractive returns possible in promising scientific advances in the life science fields of therapeutics, preventive treatments, medical devices and diagnostics. A uniquely favorable feature of the fund is that Prevail InfoWorks applies proprietary technologies and services to equip companies in which the fund invests, giving investors and strategic licensing partners the comfort that the clinical trials have a higher likelihood of success.

About Prevail InfoWorks, Inc.

For over a decade, Prevail InfoWorks (www.prevailinfoworks.com) has been dedicated to providing biotech, pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostic companies with the most innovative and complete technology and service solutions for their clinical development. The company delivers unique products and services that accelerate and de-risk drug development and clinical regulatory process more rapidly and cost effectively, including through real-time actionable intelligence of evolving topline trends and metrics to patient specific data derived from aggregating all clinical, diagnostic, operational and project accounting data. Prevail InfoWorks is an affiliate of Prevail Partners LLC.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: our limited operations and need to expand in the near future; risks associated with obtaining regulatory approval of our products; the ability to protect our intellectual property; the potential lack of market acceptance of our products; potential competition; our inability to retain key members of our management team; our inability to raise additional capital to fund our operations and business plan; our ability to continue as a going concern; our liquidity and other risks and uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Boston Therapeutics expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.