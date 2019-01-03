Log in
BOTSWANA DIAMONDS
01/02 05:35:19 pm
0.7 GBp   +3.70%
Botswana Diamonds : Change of Nominated Adviser

01/03/2019 | 08:29am CET

RNS Number : 0187M Botswana Diamonds PLC 03 January 2019

3 January 2019

Botswana Diamonds PLC

("Botswana Diamonds" or the "Company")

Change of Nominated Adviser

Botswana Diamonds, the AIM-listed explorer, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Beaumont Cornish Limited as nominated adviser to the Company with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Botswana Diamonds PLC

John Teeling, Chairman

+353 1 833 2833

James Campbell, Managing Director

+27 83 457 3724

Jim Finn, Director

+353 1 833 2833

Beaumont Cornish - Nominated Adviser

Michael Cornish

+44 (0) 020 7628 3396

Roland Cornish

SVS Securities Plc - Broker

+44 (0) 20 3700 0100

Tom Curran

Ben Tadd

Blytheweigh - PR

+44 (0) 20 7138 3204

Camilla Horsfall

+44 (0) 781 784 1793

Julia Tilley

+44 (0) 781 506 8387

TENEO PSG - PR

Luke Hogg

+353 (0) 1 661 4055

Alan Tyrrell

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Jim Finn, Director.

ENDS

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Botswana Diamonds plc published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 07:28:06 UTC
