Botswana Diamonds : Change of Nominated Adviser

RNS Number : 0187M Botswana Diamonds PLC 03 January 2019

3 January 2019

Botswana Diamonds PLC

("Botswana Diamonds" or the "Company")

Change of Nominated Adviser

Botswana Diamonds, the AIM-listed explorer, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Beaumont Cornish Limited as nominated adviser to the Company with immediate effect.

Enquiries: Botswana Diamonds PLC John Teeling, Chairman +353 1 833 2833 James Campbell, Managing Director +27 83 457 3724 Jim Finn, Director +353 1 833 2833 Beaumont Cornish - Nominated Adviser Michael Cornish +44 (0) 020 7628 3396 Roland Cornish SVS Securities Plc - Broker +44 (0) 20 3700 0100 Tom Curran Ben Tadd Blytheweigh - PR +44 (0) 20 7138 3204 Camilla Horsfall +44 (0) 781 784 1793 Julia Tilley +44 (0) 781 506 8387 TENEO PSG - PR Luke Hogg +353 (0) 1 661 4055 Alan Tyrrell

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Jim Finn, Director.

