Botswana Diamonds : Change of adviser (broker)

Botswana Diamonds PLC

05 August 2019

5 August 2019

Botswana Diamonds PLC

("Botswana Diamonds" or the "Company")

Change of adviser (broker)

The Company notes from the news story published on the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") website on 5 August 2019 that the directors of SVS Securities plc ("SVS") have placed SVS into Special Administration. SVS is the broker to the Company pursuant to the AIM Rules for Companies (the "AIM Rules"). The Company has therefore appointed Beaumont Cornish Limited as its new broker with immediate effect for the purposes of the AIM Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries: ENDS Botswana Diamonds PLC +353 1 833 2833 John Teeling, Chairman James Campbell, Managing Director +27 83 457 3724 Jim Finn, Director +353 1 833 2833 Beaumont Cornish - Nominated Adviser and Broker +44 (0) 020 7628 3396 Michael Cornish Roland Cornish Blytheweigh - PR +44 (0) 20 7138 3206 Julia Tilley +44 (0) 207 138 3553 Fergus Cowan +44 (0) 207 138 3208 Teneo +353 (0) 1 661 4055 Luke Hogg Alan Tyrrell +353 (0) 1 661 4055

