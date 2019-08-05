Log in
BOTSWANA DIAMONDS

(BOD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/05 11:35:29 am
0.515 GBp   --.--%
Botswana Diamonds : Change of adviser (broker)

08/05/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

RNS Number : 9605H

Botswana Diamonds PLC

05 August 2019

For immediate release

5 August 2019

Botswana Diamonds PLC

("Botswana Diamonds" or the "Company")

Change of adviser (broker)

The Company notes from the news story published on the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") website on 5 August 2019 that the directors of SVS Securities plc ("SVS") have placed SVS into Special Administration. SVS is the broker to the Company pursuant to the AIM Rules for Companies (the "AIM Rules"). The Company has therefore appointed Beaumont Cornish Limited as its new broker with immediate effect for the purposes of the AIM Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries:

ENDS

Botswana Diamonds PLC

+353

1 833 2833

John Teeling, Chairman

James Campbell, Managing Director

+27

83 457 3724

Jim Finn, Director

+353

1 833 2833

Beaumont Cornish - Nominated Adviser and Broker

+44

(0)

020 7628 3396

Michael Cornish

Roland Cornish

Blytheweigh - PR

+44

(0)

20 7138 3206

Julia Tilley

+44

(0)

207 138 3553

Fergus Cowan

+44

(0)

207 138 3208

Teneo

+353

(0) 1 661 4055

Luke Hogg

Alan Tyrrell

+353

(0) 1 661 4055

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Botswana Diamonds plc published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 16:19:07 UTC
