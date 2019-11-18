Log in
Botswana Diamonds : Exercise of Warrants

11/18/2019 | 12:30pm EST

Botswana Diamonds PLC

18 November 2019

Botswana Diamonds PLC

("Botswana Diamonds" or the "Company")

Exercise of Warrants

Botswana Diamonds announces that pursuant to the receipt of a conversion notice from a holder of 1,000,000 warrants exercisable at 0.60 pence each, it has today issued 1,000,000 ordinary shares of GBP 0.0025 each ("Ordinary Shares") at the exercise price of 0.60 pence per new share ("New Shares").

Application has been made for the New Shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares, to be admitted to trading on AIM and it is expected that this will take place on or around 22 November 2019 ("Admission"). The proceeds of the exercise will be used for additional working capital.

Following the Admission of the 1,000,000 New Shares, Botswana Diamonds will have 627,555,235 Ordinary Shares in issue which will also represent the total number of voting rights in the Company. The above ﬁgure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Jim Finn, Director.

A copy of this announcement is available on the Company's website, at www.botswanadiamonds.co.uk.

Enquiries:

ENDS

Botswana Diamonds PLC

+353

1 833 2833

John Teeling, Chairman

James Campbell, Managing Director

+27

83 457 3724

Jim Finn, Director

+353

1 833 2833

Beaumont Cornish - Nominated Adviser

+44

(0)

020 7628 3396

Michael Cornish

Roland Cornish

Beaumont Cornish Limited - Broker

+44

(0)

207 628 3396

Roland Cornish

Felicity Geidt

Blytheweigh - PR

+44

(0)

20 7138 3206

Megan Ray

+44

(0)

207 138 3222

Fergus Cowan

+44

(0)

207 138 3208

Teneo

+353

(0) 1 661 4055

Luke Hogg

Alan Tyrrell

+353

(0) 1 661 4055

www.botswanadiamonds.co.uk

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Botswana Diamonds plc published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 17:29:04 UTC
