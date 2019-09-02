Botswana Diamonds : Kimberlite Pipe Potential at Thorny River

RNS Number : 7435K

Kimberlite Pipe Potential Identified at Thorny River

Botswana Diamonds ("BOD"), the AIM and BSE listed diamond explorer is pleased to announce that pioneering geophysical work has identified what is believed to be kimberlite pipes buried at shallow depth on the Company's Thorny River ground.

The targets identiﬁed are very similar to the pipe that constituted the high-grade and famous De Beers Marsfontein mine, in so much as the pipe had little surface indication due to dolerite rock cover but grew and swelled below the dolerite.

Much of the Thorny River area geology is comprised of a dolerite dyke swarm. Conventional geophysical techniques have been unable to detect kimberlites under the dolerite including those that are deeper seated. Subterrane, a partner using its proprietary technology, enables the company to explore geophysical anomalies beneath the dolerite and those that are buried. This could lead to the discovery of kimberlites similar to Marsfontein. Thus far Subterrane has identiﬁed ﬁve such target areas within the Thorny River project.

John Teeling, chairman, commented, "It has long been held that there should be high grade kimberlite pipes other than the Marsfontein mine in the Thorny River area. The geology made discovery diﬃcult. New geophysical technology tries to see through the dense dolerite cover. The company pioneering the work, Subterrane, believe they have identiﬁed 5 targets likely to be kimberlites. We are working to better define where to drill. The targets are shallow so will not be expensive to drill".

This release has been approved by James Campbell, Managing Director of Botswana Diamonds plc, a qualiﬁed geologist (Pr.Sci.Nat), a Fellow of the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Metals and Mining (UK) and with over 33-years' experience in the diamond sector.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was James Campbell, Director

