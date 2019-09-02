Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Botswana Diamonds    BOD   GB00B5TFC825

BOTSWANA DIAMONDS

(BOD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Botswana Diamonds : Kimberlite Pipe Potential at Thorny River

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 02:47am EDT

RNS Number : 7435K

Botswana Diamonds PLC

02 September 2019

2nd September 2019

Botswana Diamonds PLC

("Botswana Diamonds" or the "Company")

Kimberlite Pipe Potential Identified at Thorny River

Botswana Diamonds ("BOD"), the AIM and BSE listed diamond explorer is pleased to announce that pioneering geophysical work has identified what is believed to be kimberlite pipes buried at shallow depth on the Company's Thorny River ground.

The targets identiﬁed are very similar to the pipe that constituted the high-grade and famous De Beers Marsfontein mine, in so much as the pipe had little surface indication due to dolerite rock cover but grew and swelled below the dolerite.

Much of the Thorny River area geology is comprised of a dolerite dyke swarm. Conventional geophysical techniques have been unable to detect kimberlites under the dolerite including those that are deeper seated. Subterrane, a partner using its proprietary technology, enables the company to explore geophysical anomalies beneath the dolerite and those that are buried. This could lead to the discovery of kimberlites similar to Marsfontein. Thus far Subterrane has identiﬁed ﬁve such target areas within the Thorny River project.

John Teeling, chairman, commented, "It has long been held that there should be high grade kimberlite pipes other than the Marsfontein mine in the Thorny River area. The geology made discovery dicult. New geophysical technology tries to see through the dense dolerite cover. The company pioneering the work, Subterrane, believe they have identiﬁed 5 targets likely to be kimberlites. We are working to better define where to drill. The targets are shallow so will not be expensive to drill".

This release has been approved by James Campbell, Managing Director of Botswana Diamonds plc, a qualiﬁed geologist (Pr.Sci.Nat), a Fellow of the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Metals and Mining (UK) and with over 33-years' experience in the diamond sector.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was James Campbell, Director

A copy of this announcement is available on the Company's website, at www.botswanadiamonds.co.uk

Enquiries:

ENDS

Botswana Diamonds PLC

+353 1 833 2833

John Teeling, Chairman

James Campbell, Managing Director

+27 83 457 3724

Jim Finn, Director

+353 1 833 2833

Beaumont Cornish - Nominated Adviser & Broker

Michael Cornish+44 (0) 020 7628 3396

Roland Cornish

Blytheweigh - PR

+44 (0) 20 7138 3206

Julia Tilley

+44 (0) 207 138 3553

Fergus Cowan

+44 (0) 207 138 3208

Teneo

+353 (0) 1 661 4055

Luke Hogg

Alan Tyrrell

+353 (0) 1 661 4055

www.botswanadiamonds.co.uk

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCWGUBCRUPBGGU

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Botswana Diamonds plc published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 06:46:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOTSWANA DIAMONDS
02:47aBOTSWANA DIAMONDS : Kimberlite Pipe Potential at Thorny River
PU
08/22BOTSWANA DIAMONDS : Strategic Diamond Licences Extended in the Botswanan Kalahar..
AQ
08/22BOTSWANA DIAMONDS : Strategic Licences Extended in Botswanan Kalahari
PU
08/05BOTSWANA DIAMONDS : Change of adviser (broker)
PU
07/18BOTSWANA DIAMONDS : Placing to raise £250,000
PU
06/17BOTSWANA DIAMONDS : to fund Thorny River expansion
AQ
06/11BOTSWANA DIAMONDS : Diamonds recovered from Thorny River Bulk Sampling
PU
04/05BOTSWANA DIAMONDS : finishes drilling at Thorny River project
AQ
04/04BOTSWANA DIAMONDS : Update on Thorny River project development
PU
03/25BOTSWANA DIAMONDS : Interim Results for the 6 Months Ended 31 Dec 18
PU
More news
Chart BOTSWANA DIAMONDS
Duration : Period :
Botswana Diamonds Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOTSWANA DIAMONDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
James Andrew Hartley Campbell Managing Director & Executive Director
John James Teeling Executive Chairman
James Michael Finn Secretary, Executive Director & Finance Director
David John Horgan Non-Executive Director
Robert Bouquet Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOTSWANA DIAMONDS-19.26%4
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD74.49%16 057
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%8 020
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 363
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.32.50%5 901
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED139.54%4 449
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group