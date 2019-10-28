Log in
Botswana Diamonds : Marsfontein Mining Permit Granted

10/28/2019 | 03:33am EDT

RNS Number : 2264R

Botswana Diamonds PLC

28 October 2019

28 October 2019

Botswana Diamonds PLC

("Botswana Diamonds" or the "Company")

Marsfontein Mining Permit Granted

Botswana Diamonds ("BOD"), the AIM and BSE listed diamond explorer, is pleased to report that a Mining Permit covering the diamond bearing gravels and residual unprocessed stockpiles surrounding the iconic Marsfontein Mine has been granted to its associate Vutomi Mining Pty Ltd ('Vutomi').

As previously announced, Vutomi (BOD interest 40%) has partnered with Eurafrican Diamond Corporation ('EDC') to mine and process the identiﬁed deposits on both Marsfontein and Thorny River. EDC has commenced with site establishment and commissioning is expected to commence within the next two weeks with production ramping-up once commissioning is complete. Cash flows from Marsfontein will be used to fund ongoing exploration work in Botswana and South Africa.

John Teeling, Chairman, said: "I am delighted that the Marsfontein Mining Permit has been granted and that site establishment has already commenced. I look forward to updating shareholders as the company progresses towards being a diamond producer."

The Marsfontein mine, which comprises a kimberlite blow, was operated for two years in the late 1990's with a pay-back of its entire development cost in less than four days. Marsfontein's run of mine grade was 172cpht (at a bottom cut o of +1.2mm), and its assortment was known to contain fancy coloured diamonds. Evaluation work on the gravels and residual stockpiles adjacent to and surrounding the mine, conducted at the time of mining, indicated them to be diamondiferous with favourable economics. These deposits were overlooked when the mine was closed.

This release has been approved by James Campbell, Managing Director of Botswana Diamonds plc, a qualiﬁed geologist (Pr.Sci.Nat), a Fellow of the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Metals and Mining (UK) and with over 33-years' experience in the diamond sector.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was James Campbell, Director

A copy of this announcement is available on the Company's website, at www.botswanadiamonds.co.uk

Enquiries:

ENDS

Botswana Diamonds PLC

+353

1 833 2833

John Teeling, Chairman

James Campbell, Managing Director

+27

83 457 3724

Jim Finn, Director

+353

1 833 2833

Beaumont Cornish - Nominated Adviser

+44

(0)

020 7628 3396

Michael Cornish

Roland Cornish

Beaumont Cornish Limited - Broker

+44

(0)

207 628 3396

Roland Cornish

Felicity Geidt

Blytheweigh - PR

+44

(0)

20 7138 3206

Megan Ray

+44

(0)

207 138 3222

Fergus Cowan

+44

(0)

207 138 3208

Teneo

+353

(0) 1 661 4055

Luke Hogg

Alan Tyrrell

+353

(0) 1 661 4055

www.botswanadiamonds.co.uk

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

UPDMABATMBJTBBL

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Botswana Diamonds plc published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 07:31:04 UTC
