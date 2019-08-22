Botswana Diamonds : Strategic Licences Extended in Botswanan Kalahari

RNS Number : 8418J

Strategic Diamond Licences Extended in the Botswanan Kalahari

Botswana Diamonds ("BOD"), the AIM and BSE listed diamond explorer is delighted to report that Prospecting Licences PL232 and PL235, held by the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Sunland Minerals (Pty) Limited, have been renewed for an additional two years to 30 September 2021.

These key licences, covering just over 500sq kms, are strategically located in the central Kalahari Desert west of the Ghaghoo diamond mine. Botswana Diamonds has already identiﬁed prospective drill ready targets. The intensive work included aeromagnetic surveys, ground magnetic surveys, soil sampling and target selection.

Analyses of concentrations of Kimberlitic Indicator Minerals (KIM's) on the licences indicate proximity to kimberlite pipes, which regional geology suggests may be attractive in size and grade.

Botswana Diamonds plc is already in extended discussions with a major international diamond producer to joint venture the next phase of work on these strategic licences.

This release has been approved by James Campbell, Managing Director of Botswana Diamonds plc, a qualiﬁed geologist (Pr.Sci.Nat), a Fellow of the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Metals and Mining (UK) and with over 33-years' experience in the diamond sector.

