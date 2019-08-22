Log in
BOTSWANA DIAMONDS

(BOD)
22 August 2019
0.51 GBp   +3.03%
02:58aBOTSWANA DIAMONDS : Strategic Licences Extended in Botswanan Kalahari
PU
08/05BOTSWANA DIAMONDS : Change of adviser (broker)
PU
07/18BOTSWANA DIAMONDS : Placing to raise £250,000
PU
Botswana Diamonds : Strategic Licences Extended in Botswanan Kalahari

08/22/2019 | 02:58am EDT

RNS Number : 8418J

Botswana Diamonds PLC

22 August 2019

22nd August 2019

Botswana Diamonds PLC

("Botswana Diamonds" or the "Company")

Strategic Diamond Licences Extended in the Botswanan Kalahari

Botswana Diamonds ("BOD"), the AIM and BSE listed diamond explorer is delighted to report that Prospecting Licences PL232 and PL235, held by the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Sunland Minerals (Pty) Limited, have been renewed for an additional two years to 30 September 2021.

These key licences, covering just over 500sq kms, are strategically located in the central Kalahari Desert west of the Ghaghoo diamond mine. Botswana Diamonds has already identiﬁed prospective drill ready targets. The intensive work included aeromagnetic surveys, ground magnetic surveys, soil sampling and target selection.

Analyses of concentrations of Kimberlitic Indicator Minerals (KIM's) on the licences indicate proximity to kimberlite pipes, which regional geology suggests may be attractive in size and grade.

Botswana Diamonds plc is already in extended discussions with a major international diamond producer to joint venture the next phase of work on these strategic licences.

This release has been approved by James Campbell, Managing Director of Botswana Diamonds plc, a qualiﬁed geologist (Pr.Sci.Nat), a Fellow of the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Metals and Mining (UK) and with over 33-years' experience in the diamond sector.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was James Campbell, Director

A copy of this announcement is available on the Company's website, at www.botswanadiamonds.co.uk

Enquiries:

ENDS

Botswana Diamonds PLC

+353

1 833 2833

John Teeling, Chairman

James Campbell, Managing Director

+27

83 457 3724

Jim Finn, Director

+353

1 833 2833

Beaumont Cornish - Nominated Adviser

+44

(0)

020 7628 3396

Michael Cornish

Roland Cornish

Beaumont Cornish Limited - Broker

+44

(0)

207 628 3396

Roland Cornish

Felicity Geidt

Blytheweigh - PR

+44

(0)

20 7138 3206

Julia Tilley

+44

(0)

207 138 3553

Fergus Cowan

+44

(0)

207 138 3208

Teneo

+353

(0) 1 661 4055

Luke Hogg

Alan Tyrrell

+353

(0) 1 661 4055

www.botswanadiamonds.co.uk

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCBLGDIGSDBGCB

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Botswana Diamonds plc published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 06:57:07 UTC
