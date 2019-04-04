Botswana Diamonds : Update on Thorny River project development

RNS Number : 0610V

Botswana Diamonds PLC

04 April 2019

Botswana Diamonds PLC

("Botswana Diamonds" or the "Company")

Update on Thorny River project development

·Bulk sampling (mining) on track to commence in Q2 2019 subject to approvals;

·33 drill holes completed in the current programme to define the bulk sampling plan;

·Thorny River drill plan concluded with data from a total of 77 holes drilled

·Commissioning of the diamond processing plant which will process the Thorny River kimberlite has been completed.

Botswana Diamonds ("BOD") the AIM and BSE listed explorer is pleased to announce that the intensiﬁcation drilling programme has been concluded on the farms Frischgewaagt and Hartbeesfontein which form part of the Thorny River project. The purpose of this drilling programme was to enable detailed planning for a bulk sampling (mining) programme, which will commence after the necessary regulatory approvals have been received; these are expected during the course of Q2 2019.

This programme comprised 33 holes and 1,282 meters of drilling which, together with previous work, has resulted in a total drilled depth of 3,299 meters in ﬁve areas on the two farms whilst BOD has been active on the property. The intensiﬁcation drilling programme has allowed further deﬁnition of the kimberlite blow/ﬁssure complex and added to data already generated by gravity, magnetic, maxmin and other advanced exploration techniques.

A summary of all of the data is provided in the following table by area drilled:

Holes Drilled Kimberlite Intersections Kimberlite Number Total Average Deepest Shallowest Deepest Minimum Maximum Strike Area of holes depth hole Intersection Intersection Intersection Intersection Length meters (m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (m) 1 14 527 38 73 9.3 48 0.2 4.2 720 2 15 539 38 60 9.5 36.5 0.7 4.0 1100 3 20 897 47 79 8 50 0.1 18.0 800 4 21 1033 54 123 4 102 1.0 8.0 780 5 7 303 43 67 24 61 1.3 9.0 500 Total 77 3299 54 123 4 102 0.1 18.0 3900

The map below details the target areas on the two properties.

Link to Map http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0610V_1-2019-4-3.pdf

A bulk sampling target of 3.9 km of linear kimberlite ﬁssure intersection has been identiﬁed from the results with intersections of up to 18 meters from 4 meters below surface. Areas hosting possible blows have also been identiﬁed, and these will form part of the bulk sampling (mining) area, which is adjacent to that from which a bulk sample was taken in early 2018 (which indicated diamond values of US$120 - US$220 / carat and grades of 46 - 74 carats per hundred tonnes (or in-situ value of US$55 - US$160 / tonne)).

Following refurbishment, wet commissioning has been concluded on a nearby kimberlite treatment facility where the bulk samples will be processed.

Early stage work is also progressing on potential secondary (alluvial) diamond deposits in the project area, with a number of targets being identiﬁed. The nearby and worked-out Marsfontein diamond mine was host to eluvial diamond deposits running at grades of 1,433 cpht.

This release has been approved by James Campbell, Managing Director of Botswana Diamonds plc, a qualiﬁed geologist (Pr.Sci.Nat), a Fellow of the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Metals and Mining (UK) and with over 33-years' experience in the diamond sector.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was James Campbell, Director

A copy of this announcement is available on the Company's website, at www.botswanadiamonds.co.uk