BOTSWANA DIAMONDS

(BOD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/28 03:00:31 am
0.9775 GBp   +15.00%
02:53aBOTSWANA DIAMONDS : Zimbabwe Update
PU
11/18BOTSWANA DIAMONDS : Exercise of Warrants
PU
11/15BOTSWANA DIAMONDS : Annual Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2019
PU
Botswana Diamonds : Zimbabwe Update

11/28/2019 | 02:53am EST

RNS Number : 9131U

Botswana Diamonds PLC

28 November 2019

Zimbabwe Update

Botswana Diamonds ("BOD"), the AIM and BSE listed diamond explorer, is pleased to provide an update on its proposed diamond exploration and development activities in Zimbabwe. BOD and VAST Resources plc (" Vast") have today agreed the terms of a new agreement in respect of their proposed joint venture in the Chiadzwa / Marange area of Zimbabwe ("New Agreement").

Background

As previously announced in October 2018, Botswana Diamonds concluded an agreement with Vast for the development of Vast's Heritage concessions in the Marange Diamond Fields (the " Heritage Concession Agreement"), and that a separate agreement would cover the joint development of diamond properties outside of the Marange Diamond Fields.

Vast subsequently entered into a joint venture agreement with Chiadzwa Mineral Resources (pvt) Ltd, a Zimbabwe company owned by the Chiadzwa Community Development Trust, (the " Chiadzwa Community JV"), in relation to an area of diamond prospectivity known as the Chiadzwa Community Diamond Concession within the Marange Diamond Fields, and established a new company, Katanga Mining (pvt) Ltd ("Katanga"), for the purpose of the operating the Chiadzwa Community JV. Katanga intends to conclude a joint venture agreement with Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company ("ZCDC") for the purposes of exploring and mining at the Chiadzwa Community Diamond Concession and marketing the diamonds derived from the operation.

Due to these changes in the area likely to be licenced by Vast Resources, BOD and Vast have today entered into the New Agreement which replaces the Heritage Concession Agreement.

New Agreement

The principal terms of the new agreement are as follows:

  • A new company ("Newco") has been formed to hold the interests of Vast in the Chiadzwa Community JV and Katanga.
  • When the detailed agreement between Katanga and ZCDC becomes eective, Botswana Diamonds will be issued with new shares representing 2.5% of Newco.
  • In consideration for the issue of the Newco shares, BOD has agreed to provide for 5 years its management know-how at no charge (with a minimum of 40 hours per month) to Vast and Newco for exploration, mining, processing and marketing in relation to the Chiadzwa Community Diamond Concession.
  • Vast will provide all capital requirements for the project commencement on a loan account to Newco, up to a maximum of US$10m.

If BOD wishes to sell or dispose of its interest in Newco, the New Agreement grants Vast the right (but not the obligation) to acquire BOD's interest in Newco at fair value.

John Teeling, chairman, commented, "Zimbabwe is opening up to investment. The country is rich in resources and has signiﬁcant diamond potential. Vast Resources is at an advanced stage in ﬁnalising an agreement with the Central Authorities on a package of ground in the Chiadzwa / Marange area. This is a revised package from that on which Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources had previously agreed to cooperate. In the light of this development, our previous agreement with Vast has been revised on new terms acceptable to the board. We look forward to the diamond agreement being concluded and to work starting on what is highly prospective ground. Botswana Diamonds is also studying additional opportunities in Zimbabwe."

This release has been approved by James Campbell, Managing Director of Botswana Diamonds plc, a qualiﬁed geologist (Pr.Sci.Nat), a Fellow of the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Metals and Mining (UK) and with over 33-years' experience in the diamond sector.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was James Campbell, Director

A copy of this announcement is available on the Company's website, at www.botswanadiamonds.co.uk

Enquiries:

ENDS

Botswana Diamonds PLC

+353 1 833 2833

John Teeling, Chairman

James Campbell, Managing Director

+27 83 457 3724

Jim Finn, Director

+353 1 833 2833

Beaumont Cornish - Nominated Adviser & Broker

Michael Cornish+44 (0) 020 7628 3396

Roland Cornish

Blytheweigh - PR

+44 (0) 20 7138 3206

Megan Ray

+44 (0) 207 138 3222

Fergus Cowan

+44 (0) 207 138 3208

Teneo

+353 (0) 1 661 4055

Luke Hogg

Alan Tyrrell

+353 (0) 1 661 4055

www.botswanadiamonds.co.uk

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Botswana Diamonds plc published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 07:52:03 UTC
