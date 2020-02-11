Botswana Diamonds : Drilling on Thorny River & Marsfontein Concessions

Botswana Diamonds PLC

('Botswana Diamonds' or the 'Company')

Drilling on Thorny River and Marsfontein Concessions

Botswana Diamonds ('BOD'), the AIM and BSE listed diamond explorer, is pleased to announce that drilling will start this week on targets identified on the Thorny River licence, followed immediately by drilling the high potential M8 dyke on the historic Marsfontein concession. The first phase will include 6 percussion holes on Thorny River and 3 on Marsfontein.

The targets on Thorny River are potentially new kimberlites, while the drilling on M8 is to assess the size of the proven kimberlite. A second phase of drilling will follow immediately if discoveries are confirmed.

The Thorny River targets were selected after detailed field work by UK based Subterrane Ltd, a leading firm in new techniques integrating geophysical data and structural geology with data collected from extensive field mapping and Botswana Diamonds' geophysical database. These drill ready targets include buried or obscured kimberlite pipes. The analogue is the iconic Marsfontein diamond mine which was partially obscured by a dolerite dyke.

M8 drilling will establish potential as a high grade 'blow'. Botswana Diamonds believes that M8 has unexplored potential.

This release has been approved by James Campbell, Managing Director of Botswana Diamonds plc, a qualified geologist (Pr.Sci.Nat), a Fellow of the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Metals and Mining (UK) and with over 34-years' experience in the diamond sector.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was James Campbell, Director

