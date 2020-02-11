Log in
BOTSWANA DIAMONDS PLC    BOD   GB00B5TFC825

BOTSWANA DIAMONDS PLC

(BOD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/11 08:28:35 am
0.7236 GBp   +11.32%
08:18aBOTSWANA DIAMONDS : Drilling on Thorny River & Marsfontein Concessions
PU
02/05BOTSWANA DIAMONDS : Appointment of Joint Broker
PU
01/28BOTSWANA DIAMONDS : Placing to raise £250,000
PU
Botswana Diamonds : Drilling on Thorny River & Marsfontein Concessions

02/11/2020
Regulatory Story
Drilling on Thorny River & Marsfontein Concessions
Released 13:13 11-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 6581C
Botswana Diamonds PLC
11 February 2020

11th February 2020


Botswana Diamonds PLC

('Botswana Diamonds' or the 'Company')

Drilling on Thorny River and Marsfontein Concessions

Botswana Diamonds ('BOD'), the AIM and BSE listed diamond explorer, is pleased to announce that drilling will start this week on targets identified on the Thorny River licence, followed immediately by drilling the high potential M8 dyke on the historic Marsfontein concession. The first phase will include 6 percussion holes on Thorny River and 3 on Marsfontein.

The targets on Thorny River are potentially new kimberlites, while the drilling on M8 is to assess the size of the proven kimberlite. A second phase of drilling will follow immediately if discoveries are confirmed.

The Thorny River targets were selected after detailed field work by UK based Subterrane Ltd, a leading firm in new techniques integrating geophysical data and structural geology with data collected from extensive field mapping and Botswana Diamonds' geophysical database. These drill ready targets include buried or obscured kimberlite pipes. The analogue is the iconic Marsfontein diamond mine which was partially obscured by a dolerite dyke.

M8 drilling will establish potential as a high grade 'blow'. Botswana Diamonds believes that M8 has unexplored potential.

This release has been approved by James Campbell, Managing Director of Botswana Diamonds plc, a qualified geologist (Pr.Sci.Nat), a Fellow of the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Metals and Mining (UK) and with over 34-years' experience in the diamond sector.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was James Campbell, Director

A copy of this announcement is available on the Company's website, at www.botswanadiamonds.co.uk

ENDS

Enquiries:

Botswana Diamonds PLC
John Teeling, Chairman

James Campbell, Managing Director

Jim Finn, Director

+353 1 833 2833

+27 83 457 3724

+353 1 833 2833

Beaumont Cornish - Nominated Adviser
Michael Cornish

Roland Cornish


+44 (0) 020 7628 3396

Beaumont Cornish Limited - Broker
Roland Cornish

Felicity Geidt

+44 (0) 207 628 3396

Novum Securities Limited - Joint Broker
Colin Rowbury

+44 (0)20 399 9400

Blytheweigh - PR
Megan Ray
Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell

+44 (0) 207 138 3206

+44 (0) 207 138 3553

+44 (0) 207 138 3208

Teneo

Luke Hogg

Alan Tyrrell

Thomas Shortall

+353 (0) 1 661 4055

+353 (0) 1 661 4055

+353 (0) 1 661 4055

www.botswanadiamonds.co.uk


Drilling on Thorny River & Marsfontein Concessions - RNS

Botswana Diamonds plc published this content on 11 February 2020
