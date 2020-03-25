Log in
BOTSWANA DIAMONDS PLC

(BOD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/25 06:43:57 am
0.46 GBp   +2.22%
07:13aBOTSWANA DIAMONDS : Interim Statement and Financial Results
PU
03/18BOTSWANA DIAMONDS : Bulk sampling to commence on Marsfontein
PU
02/24BOTSWANA DIAMONDS : Kimberlite intersected on Marsfontein
PU
Botswana Diamonds : Interim Statement and Financial Results

03/25/2020

RNS Number : 5498H

Botswana Diamonds PLC

25 March 2020

25th March 2020

Botswana Diamonds PLC ("Botswana Diamonds" or the "the Company")

Interim Statement and Financial Results for the Six Months Ended 31 st December 2019

Botswana Diamonds ("BOD"), the AIM and BSE listed diamond explorer, continues to develop its portfolio of eight exploration projects in three sub Saharan countries, Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe. The projects in this highly prospective diamond region include, greenﬁeld exploration in the Kalahari desert in Botswana to the development of diamondiferous kimberlites in South Africa and a JV in Marange, Zimbabwe.

Botswana

  • Sunland Minerals (100% BOD) has undertaken heavy mineral sampling and detailed geophysics in ﬁve of our licences in the Kalahari. An analysis of the results identiﬁed eight high grade targets. Environmental assessment work is being undertaken on three of these targets. This is a requirement to obtain drilling permits. Current plans call for drilling in the second half of 2020.
  • BOD has applied for and expects the imminent award of some additional licences in the Kalahari.
  • The Maibwe joint venture (BOD 15%) has been subject to signiﬁcant delays due in large part to the liquidation of the main partner, BCL. BCL was a state-owned copper producer providing many thousands of jobs in Botswana. A new liquidator has been appointed and proposals are circulating which would lead to a resumption of work on the four licences where drilling discovered high diamond grade kimberlites.

South Africa

  • Drilling on the Marsfontein ground intersected kimberlite. The concession is contiguous to the former Marsfontein mine. A signiﬁcant bulk sample of the kimberlitic ground has been recovered and transported for analysis. It will be processed in the coming weeks.
  • Exploration continues on Thorny River which is adjacent to Marsfontein. Drilling in early 2020 did not intersect kimberlite. The site locations were selected using the latest state of the art technology. The data is being analysed and the techniques recalibrated to select the next tranche of drill sites. The targets are kimberlite pipes covered by a dolerite layer.
  • The company holds prospective ground in Palmietget, Mooikloof and the Free State. The ground contains diamondiferous kimberlite pipes. Given the ongoing focus on the Marsfontein and Thorny River concession only limited work is being undertaken at present.

Zimbabwe

  • BOD has been interested in the diamond potential of Zimbabwe several years. Signiﬁcant early stage work has been undertaken to identify opportunities.
  • The proliﬁc Marange diamond ﬁeld is a target. BOD has a joint venture agreement with Vast Resources on a speciﬁc concession in the Marange ﬁeld. The award of the licence has been imminent for a period of time. The award will pave the way for rapid exploration which will include trial mining.
  • Apart from Marange, BOD has continued to examine other brownfield kimberlite opportunities.

Corporate

The company raised £250,000 in early 2020 to fund exploration and for general working capital purposes.

The current global uncertainty as a result of the outbreak and spread of Covid-19 makes planning very dicult. No one knows how long the pandemic will last, the real impact on global diamond markets and the ﬁnancial system generally. A National Disaster in respect of Covid-19 has been declared in South Africa and this will impact the scheduling of our activities in South Africa and particularly the Marsfontein project in the coming weeks. However, our operations are ﬂexible, and we plan to return to planned activity levels in due course as and when conditions allow.

This release has been approved by James Campbell, Managing Director of Botswana Diamonds plc, a qualiﬁed geologist (Pr.Sci.Nat), a Fellow of the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Metals and Mining (UK) and with over 34-years' experience in the diamond sector.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was James Campbell, Director

A copy of this announcement is available on the Company's website, at www.botswanadiamonds.co.uk

ENDS

John Teeling

Chairman

25th March 2020

Enquiries:

Botswana Diamonds PLC

+353

1 833 2833

John Teeling, Chairman

James Campbell, Managing Director

+27

83 457 3724

Jim Finn, Director

+353

1 833 2833

Beaumont Cornish - Nominated Adviser

+44

(0)

020 7628 3396

Michael Cornish

Roland Cornish

Beaumont Cornish Limited - Broker

+44

(0)

207 628 3396

Roland Cornish

Felicity Geidt

Novum Securities Limited - Joint Broker

+44

(0) 20 399 9400

Colin Rowbury

Blytheweigh - PR

+44

(0)

207 138 3206

Megan Ray

+44

(0)

207 138 3222

Rachael Brookes

+44

(0)

207 138 3203

Teneo

+353

(0) 1 661 4055

Luke Hogg

Alan Tyrrell

+353

(0) 1 661 4055

Thomas Shortall

+353

(0) 1 661 4055

www.botswanadiamonds.co.uk

Botswana Diamonds plc

Financial Information (Unaudited)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Six Months

Six Months

Year

Ended

Ended

Ended

31 Dec 19

31 Dec 18

30

Jun19

unaudited

unaudited

audited

£'000

£'000

£'000

REVENUE

-

-

-

Cost of sales

-

-

-

GROSS

-

-

-

PROFIT

Administrative expenses

( 194 )

( 190 )

( 337 )

Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets

-

-

( 435 )

OPERATING

( 194 )

( 190 )

( 772 )

LOSS

LOSS BEFORE TAXATION

( 194 )

( 190 )

( 772 )

Income tax

-

-

-

expense

LOSS AFTER TAXATION

( 194 )

( 190 )

( 772 )

Exchange difference on translation of foreign

-

-

( 133 )

operations

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE

( 194 )

( 190 )

( 905 )

PERIOD

LOSS PER SHARE - basic and diluted

(0.03p)

(0.04p)

(0.14p)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

31 Dec 19

31 Dec 18

30

BALANCE SHEET

Jun19

ASSETS:

unaudited

unaudited

audited

£'000

£'000

£'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Intangible

8,267

8,364

8,035

assets

Financial

-

-

-

assets

8,267

8,364

8,035

CURRENT

ASSETS

Trade and other receivables

21

12

40

Cash and cash equivalents

13

39

14

34

51

54

TOTAL

8,301

8,415

8,089

ASSETS

LIABILITIES:

CURRENT

LIABILITIES

( 425 )

( 386 )

( 398 )

Trade and other payables

TOTAL

( 425 )

( 386 )

( 398 )

LIABILITIES

NET ASSETS

7,876

8,029

7,691

EQUITY

Share capital - deferred

1,796

1,796

1,796

shares

Share capital - ordinary

1,569

1,273

1,441

shares

Share

10,418

10,099

10,300

premium

Share based payments

111

104

111

reserve

Reserves

( 5,035 )

( 4,260 )

( 4,974 )

Other reserves

( 983 )

( 983 )

( 983 )

TOTAL

7,876

8,029

7,691

EQUITY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN

EQUITY

Share based

Share

Share

Payment

Retained

Translation

Other

Total

Capital

Premium

Reserves

Deficit

Reserve

Reserve

Equity

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

As at 30 June

3,069

10,099

104

( 4,070 )

-

( 983 )

8,219

2018

Total

comprehensive

( 190 )

-

-

( 190 )

loss

As at 31

December

3,069

10,099

104

( 4,260 )

-

( 983 )

8,029

2018

Ordinary

168

201

7

-

-

-

376

shares issued

Total

comprehensive

-

( 581 )

( 133 )

-

( 714 )

loss

As at 30 June

3,237

10,300

111

( 4,841 )

( 133 )

( 983 )

7,691

2019

Ordinary

128

128

-

-

-

-

256

shares issued

Share issue

-

( 10 )

-

-

-

-

( 10 )

expenses

Total

comprehensive

-

-

( 194 )

133

-

( 61 )

loss

As at 31

December

3,365

10,418

111

( 5,035 )

-

( 983 )

7,876

2019

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH

FLOW

Six Months

Six Months

Year

Ended

Ended

Ended

31 Dec 19

31 Dec 18

30

Jun19

unaudited

unaudited

audited

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING

£'000

£'000

£'000

ACTIVITIES

Loss for the

( 194 )

( 190 )

( 772 )

period

Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets

-

-

435

Exchange

( 4 )

-

( 132 )

movements

( 198 )

( 190 )

( 469 )

Movements in Working

46

99

66

Capital

NET CASH USED IN OPERATING

( 152)

( 91 )

( 403 )

ACTIVITIES

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING

ACTIVITIES

Exploration costs

( 99 )

( 130 )

( 214 )

capitalised

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING

( 99 )

( 130 )

( 214 )

ACTIVITIES

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING

ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from share issue

256

-

370

Share issue

( 10 )

-

-

costs

NET CASH GENERATED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

246

-

370

NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

( 5 )

( 221 )

( 247 )

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

14

260

260

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

4

-

1

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT AT THE END OF

13

39

14

THE PERIOD

Notes:

1.

INFORMATION

The financial information for the six months ended31 December 2019 and the comparative amounts for the six months ended31 December 2018 are unaudited. The ﬁnancial information above does not constitute full statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006.

The Interim Financial Report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by theEuropean Union.

The accounting policies and methods of computation used in the preparation of the Interim Financial Report are consistent with those used in the Group 2019 Annual Report, which is available at www.botswanadiamonds.co.uk

The interim ﬁnancial statements have not been audited or reviewed by the auditors of the Group pursuant to the Auditing Practices board guidance on Review of Interim Financial Information.

2. DIVIDEND

No dividend is proposed in respect of the period.

3. LOSS PER SHARE

Basic loss per share is computed by dividing the loss after taxation for the period available to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue and ranking for dividend during the period.

Diluted loss per share is computed by dividing the loss after taxation for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue, adjusted for the effect of all dilutive potential ordinary shares that were outstanding during the period.

The following table sets forth the computation for basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS):

Six Months

Six Months

Year Ended

Ended

Ended

31 Dec 19

31 Dec 18

30 Jun 19

Numerator

£'000

£'000

£'000

(194)

(190)

(772)

For basic and diluted EPS retained

loss

Denominator

No.

No.

No.

621,741,536

509,282,508

537,481,761

Weighted average number of ordinary

shares

Loss per share - Basic and Diluted

(0.03p)

(0.04p)

(0.14p)

The following potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive and are therefore excluded from the weighted average number of shares for the purposes of the diluted earnings per share:

Share options

No.

No.

No.

11,410,000

11,410,000

11,410,000

4.

INTANGIBLE ASSETS

31 Dec

31 Dec

30 June

19

18

19

Exploration and evaluation assets:

£'000

£'000

£'000

Cost:

9,299

9,063

9,063

Opening balance

Additions

99

130

369

Exchange variance

133

-

(133)

9,531

9,193

9,299

Impairment:

1,264

829

829

Opening balance

Provision for impairment

-

-

435

1,264

829

1,264

Carrying Value:

8,035

8,234

8,234

Opening balance

Closing balance

8,267

8,364

8,035

Exploration and evaluation assets relate to expenditure incurred in exploration for diamonds in Botswana and South Africa. The directors are aware that by its nature there is an inherent uncertainty in exploration and evaluation assets and therefore inherent uncertainty in relation to the carrying value of capitalized exploration and evaluation assets.

During the prior year, some licences held by the Group in its subsidiary companySunland Minerals (Pty) Ltd were relinquished. Therefore, the directors decided to impair the costs of exploration on these licences. Accordingly, an impairment allowance of £435,139 (2018: £179,524) had been recorded by the Group in the prior year.

O n 11 November 2014 the Brightstone block was farmed out toBCL Investments (Proprietary) Limited, a Botswana Company, who assumed responsibility for the work programme. Botswana Diamonds will retain a 15% equity interest in the associate.

On 6 February 2017 the Group entered into an Option and Earn-In Agreement withVutomi Mining Pty Ltd and Razorbill Properties 12 Pty Ltd (collectively known as 'Vutomi'), a private diamond exploration and development firm in South Africa.

As at December 31st 2019 the group has earned a 40% interest in Vutomi.

The directors believe that there were no facts or circumstances indicating that the carrying value of intangible assets may exceed their recoverable amount and thus no impairment review was deemed necessary by the directors. The realisation of these intangible assets is dependent on the successful discovery and development of economic diamond resources and the ability of the Group to raise sucient ﬁnance to develop the projects. It is subject to a number of significant potential risks, as set out below:

  • licence obligations;
  • exchange rate risks;
  • uncertainties over development and operational costs;
  • political and legal risks, including arrangements with governments for licenses, profit sharing and taxation;
  • foreign investment risks including increases in taxes, royalties and renegotiation of contracts;
  • title to assets;
  • financial risk management;
  • going concern; and
  • operational and environmental risks.

Included in additions for the year are £Nil Jun( 2019: £6,951) of share based payments,£7,529 (Jun 2019: £15,754) of wages and salaries and

£37,642 (Jun 2019: £74,620) of directors remuneration. The remaining balance pertains to the amounts capitalised to the respective licenses held by the entity.

5.

SHARE CAPITAL

Deferred Shares

Number

Share

Share

Capital

Premium

At 1 July 2018 and 1 July 2019

239,487,648

£'000

£'000

1,796,157

-

At 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2019

239,487,648

1,796,157

-

Ordinary Shares

Number

Share

Share

Capital

Premium

At 1 July 2018

509,282,508

£'000

£'000

1,273

10,099

Issued during the period

-

-

-

At 31 December 2018

509,282,508

1,273

10,099

Issued during the period

67,272,727

168

201

At 30 June 2019

576,555,235

1,441

10,300

Issued during the period

51,000,000

128

128

Share issue expenses

-

-

(10)

At 31 December 2019

627,555,235

1,569

10,418

Movements in share capital

On 28 January 2019, the Company raised£370,000 through the issue of 67,272,727 new ordinary shares of 0.25p each at a price of 0.55p per share to provide additional working capital and fund development costs. Each placing share has one warrant attached with the right to subscribe for one new ordinary share at 0.6p per share for a period of two years from 23 January 2019.

On 18 July 2019, the Company raised£250,000 through the issue of 50,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.25p each at a price of 0.50p per share to provide additional working capital and fund development costs.

On 18 November 2019 a total of 1,000,000 warrants were exercised at a price of 0.60p per warrant for£6,000.

6. SHARE BASED PAYMENTS

The Group issues equity-settledshare-based payments to certain directors and individuals who have performed services for the Group. Equity- settled share-based payments are measured at fair value at the date of grant.

The Group plan provides for a grant price equal to the average quoted market price of the ordinary shares on the date of grant.

Warrants

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

Dec 2018

Number of

Weighted

Number of

Weighted

Number of

Weighted

Options

average

Options

average

Options

average

exercise

exercise

exercise

price in

price in

price in

pence

pence

pence

Outstanding

67,272,727

0.60

-

-

28,298,700

0.85

at

beginning

of the

period

-

-

67,272,727

0.60

Issued

Exercised

1,000,000

0.60

-

-

(28,298,700)

0.85

Expired

-

-

-

Outstanding

66,272,727

0.60

67,272,727

0.60

-

-

at end of

the period

In the period to 31 December 2018 the 28,298,700 warrants that were granted on 22 December 2015 expired.

As part of the placing on 28 January 2019, the Company issued 67,272,727 warrants to each subscriber of the placing shares. Each placing share has one warrant attached with the right to subscribe for one new ordinary share at 0.60p per share for a period of two years from 23 January 2019.

On 18 November 2019 a total of 1,000,000 warrants were exercised at a price of 0.60p per warrant.

7. POST BALANCE SHEET EVENTS

On 28 January 2020 the Company announced that it had raised £250,000 via the placing of 41,666,667 new ordinary shares at a placing price of 0.60p per share. Each placing share has one warrant attached with the right to subscribe for one new ordinary share at 0.6p per new ordinary share for a period of two years from 28 January 2020.

The net proceeds of the placing will fund ongoing diamond exploration in South Africa and Botswana and will also provide the Company with additional working capital.

8. APPROVAL

st

th

The Interim Report for the period to 31

December 2019 was approved by the Directors on 25 March 2020.

9. AVAILABILITY OF REPORT

The Interim Statement will be available on the website atwww.botswanadiamonds.co.uk

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

IR PPUWAWUPUGUA

Disclaimer

Botswana Diamonds plc published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 11:12:03 UTC
