Botswana Diamonds : Interim Statement and Financial Results

25th March 2020 Botswana Diamonds PLC ("Botswana Diamonds" or the "the Company") Interim Statement and Financial Results for the Six Months Ended 31 st December 2019 Botswana Diamonds ("BOD"), the AIM and BSE listed diamond explorer, continues to develop its portfolio of eight exploration projects in three sub Saharan countries, Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe. The projects in this highly prospective diamond region include, greenﬁeld exploration in the Kalahari desert in Botswana to the development of diamondiferous kimberlites in South Africa and a JV in Marange, Zimbabwe. Botswana Sunland Minerals (100% BOD) has undertaken heavy mineral sampling and detailed geophysics in ﬁve of our licences in the Kalahari. An analysis of the results identiﬁed eight high grade targets. Environmental assessment work is being undertaken on three of these targets. This is a requirement to obtain drilling permits. Current plans call for drilling in the second half of 2020.

BOD has applied for and expects the imminent award of some additional licences in the Kalahari.

The Maibwe joint venture (BOD 15%) has been subject to signiﬁcant delays due in large part to the liquidation of the main partner, BCL. BCL was a state-owned copper producer providing many thousands of jobs in Botswana. A new liquidator has been appointed and proposals are circulating which would lead to a resumption of work on the four licences where drilling discovered high diamond grade kimberlites. South Africa Drilling on the Marsfontein ground intersected kimberlite. The concession is contiguous to the former Marsfontein mine. A signiﬁcant bulk sample of the kimberlitic ground has been recovered and transported for analysis. It will be processed in the coming weeks.

Exploration continues on Thorny River which is adjacent to Marsfontein. Drilling in early 2020 did not intersect kimberlite. The site locations were selected using the latest state of the art technology. The data is being analysed and the techniques recalibrated to select the next tranche of drill sites. The targets are kimberlite pipes covered by a dolerite layer.

The company holds prospective ground in Palmietget, Mooikloof and the Free State. The ground contains diamondiferous kimberlite pipes. Given the ongoing focus on the Marsfontein and Thorny River concession only limited work is being undertaken at present. Zimbabwe BOD has been interested in the diamond potential of Zimbabwe several years. Signiﬁcant early stage work has been undertaken to identify opportunities.

The proliﬁc Marange diamond ﬁeld is a target. BOD has a joint venture agreement with Vast Resources on a speciﬁc concession in the Marange ﬁeld. The award of the licence has been imminent for a period of time. The award will pave the way for rapid exploration which will include trial mining.

Apart from Marange, BOD has continued to examine other brownfield kimberlite opportunities. Corporate The company raised £250,000 in early 2020 to fund exploration and for general working capital purposes. The current global uncertainty as a result of the outbreak and spread of Covid-19 makes planning very diﬃcult. No one knows how long the pandemic will last, the real impact on global diamond markets and the ﬁnancial system generally. A National Disaster in respect of Covid-19 has been declared in South Africa and this will impact the scheduling of our activities in South Africa and particularly the Marsfontein project in the coming weeks. However, our operations are ﬂexible, and we plan to return to planned activity levels in due course as and when conditions allow. This release has been approved by James Campbell, Managing Director of Botswana Diamonds plc, a qualiﬁed geologist (Pr.Sci.Nat), a Fellow of the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Metals and Mining (UK) and with over 34-years' experience in the diamond sector. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was James Campbell, Director A copy of this announcement is available on the Company's website, at www.botswanadiamonds.co.uk ENDS John Teeling Chairman 25th March 2020 Page 1 of 6 Enquiries: Botswana Diamonds PLC +353 1 833 2833 John Teeling, Chairman James Campbell, Managing Director +27 83 457 3724 Jim Finn, Director +353 1 833 2833 Beaumont Cornish - Nominated Adviser +44 (0) 020 7628 3396 Michael Cornish Roland Cornish Beaumont Cornish Limited - Broker +44 (0) 207 628 3396 Roland Cornish Felicity Geidt Novum Securities Limited - Joint Broker +44 (0) 20 399 9400 Colin Rowbury Blytheweigh - PR +44 (0) 207 138 3206 Megan Ray +44 (0) 207 138 3222 Rachael Brookes +44 (0) 207 138 3203 Teneo +353 (0) 1 661 4055 Luke Hogg Alan Tyrrell +353 (0) 1 661 4055 Thomas Shortall +353 (0) 1 661 4055 www.botswanadiamonds.co.uk Botswana Diamonds plc Financial Information (Unaudited) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Six Months Six Months Year Ended Ended Ended 31 Dec 19 31 Dec 18 30 Jun19 unaudited unaudited audited £'000 £'000 £'000 REVENUE - - - Cost of sales - - - GROSS - - - PROFIT Administrative expenses ( 194 ) ( 190 ) ( 337 ) Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets - - ( 435 ) OPERATING ( 194 ) ( 190 ) ( 772 ) LOSS LOSS BEFORE TAXATION ( 194 ) ( 190 ) ( 772 ) Income tax - - - expense LOSS AFTER TAXATION ( 194 ) ( 190 ) ( 772 ) Exchange difference on translation of foreign - - ( 133 ) operations TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE ( 194 ) ( 190 ) ( 905 ) PERIOD LOSS PER SHARE - basic and diluted (0.03p) (0.04p) (0.14p) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED 31 Dec 19 31 Dec 18 30 BALANCE SHEET Jun19 ASSETS: unaudited unaudited audited £'000 £'000 £'000 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible 8,267 8,364 8,035 assets Financial - - - assets 8,267 8,364 8,035 CURRENT ASSETS Trade and other receivables 21 12 40 Page 2 of 6 Cash and cash equivalents 13 39 14 34 51 54 TOTAL 8,301 8,415 8,089 ASSETS LIABILITIES: CURRENT LIABILITIES ( 425 ) ( 386 ) ( 398 ) Trade and other payables TOTAL ( 425 ) ( 386 ) ( 398 ) LIABILITIES NET ASSETS 7,876 8,029 7,691 EQUITY Share capital - deferred 1,796 1,796 1,796 shares Share capital - ordinary 1,569 1,273 1,441 shares Share 10,418 10,099 10,300 premium Share based payments 111 104 111 reserve Reserves ( 5,035 ) ( 4,260 ) ( 4,974 ) Other reserves ( 983 ) ( 983 ) ( 983 ) TOTAL 7,876 8,029 7,691 EQUITY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Share based Share Share Payment Retained Translation Other Total Capital Premium Reserves Deficit Reserve Reserve Equity £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 As at 30 June 3,069 10,099 104 ( 4,070 ) - ( 983 ) 8,219 2018 Total comprehensive ( 190 ) - - ( 190 ) loss As at 31 December 3,069 10,099 104 ( 4,260 ) - ( 983 ) 8,029 2018 Ordinary 168 201 7 - - - 376 shares issued Total comprehensive - ( 581 ) ( 133 ) - ( 714 ) loss As at 30 June 3,237 10,300 111 ( 4,841 ) ( 133 ) ( 983 ) 7,691 2019 Ordinary 128 128 - - - - 256 shares issued Share issue - ( 10 ) - - - - ( 10 ) expenses Total comprehensive - - ( 194 ) 133 - ( 61 ) loss As at 31 December 3,365 10,418 111 ( 5,035 ) - ( 983 ) 7,876 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW Six Months Six Months Year Ended Ended Ended 31 Dec 19 31 Dec 18 30 Jun19 unaudited unaudited audited CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING £'000 £'000 £'000 ACTIVITIES Loss for the ( 194 ) ( 190 ) ( 772 ) period Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets - - 435 Exchange ( 4 ) - ( 132 ) movements ( 198 ) ( 190 ) ( 469 ) Movements in Working 46 99 66 Capital NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ( 152) ( 91 ) ( 403 ) ACTIVITIES CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Exploration costs ( 99 ) ( 130 ) ( 214 ) capitalised NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ( 99 ) ( 130 ) ( 214 ) ACTIVITIES Page 3 of 6 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from share issue 256 - 370 Share issue ( 10 ) - - costs NET CASH GENERATED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES 246 - 370 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS ( 5 ) ( 221 ) ( 247 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 14 260 260 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 4 - 1 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT AT THE END OF 13 39 14 THE PERIOD Notes: 1. INFORMATION The financial information for the six months ended31 December 2019 and the comparative amounts for the six months ended31 December 2018 are unaudited. The ﬁnancial information above does not constitute full statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The Interim Financial Report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by theEuropean Union. The accounting policies and methods of computation used in the preparation of the Interim Financial Report are consistent with those used in the Group 2019 Annual Report, which is available at www.botswanadiamonds.co.uk The interim ﬁnancial statements have not been audited or reviewed by the auditors of the Group pursuant to the Auditing Practices board guidance on Review of Interim Financial Information. 2. DIVIDEND No dividend is proposed in respect of the period. 3. LOSS PER SHARE Basic loss per share is computed by dividing the loss after taxation for the period available to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue and ranking for dividend during the period. Diluted loss per share is computed by dividing the loss after taxation for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue, adjusted for the effect of all dilutive potential ordinary shares that were outstanding during the period. The following table sets forth the computation for basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS): Six Months Six Months Year Ended Ended Ended 31 Dec 19 31 Dec 18 30 Jun 19 Numerator £'000 £'000 £'000 (194) (190) (772) For basic and diluted EPS retained loss Denominator No. No. No. 621,741,536 509,282,508 537,481,761 Weighted average number of ordinary shares Loss per share - Basic and Diluted (0.03p) (0.04p) (0.14p) The following potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive and are therefore excluded from the weighted average number of shares for the purposes of the diluted earnings per share: Share options No. No. No. 11,410,000 11,410,000 11,410,000 4. INTANGIBLE ASSETS 31 Dec 31 Dec 30 June 19 18 19 Exploration and evaluation assets: £'000 £'000 £'000 Cost: 9,299 9,063 9,063 Opening balance Additions 99 130 369 Exchange variance 133 - (133) 9,531 9,193 9,299 Page 4 of 6 Impairment: 1,264 829 829 Opening balance Provision for impairment - - 435 1,264 829 1,264 Carrying Value: 8,035 8,234 8,234 Opening balance Closing balance 8,267 8,364 8,035 Exploration and evaluation assets relate to expenditure incurred in exploration for diamonds in Botswana and South Africa. The directors are aware that by its nature there is an inherent uncertainty in exploration and evaluation assets and therefore inherent uncertainty in relation to the carrying value of capitalized exploration and evaluation assets. During the prior year, some licences held by the Group in its subsidiary companySunland Minerals (Pty) Ltd were relinquished. Therefore, the directors decided to impair the costs of exploration on these licences. Accordingly, an impairment allowance of £435,139 (2018: £179,524) had been recorded by the Group in the prior year. O n 11 November 2014 the Brightstone block was farmed out toBCL Investments (Proprietary) Limited, a Botswana Company, who assumed responsibility for the work programme. Botswana Diamonds will retain a 15% equity interest in the associate. On 6 February 2017 the Group entered into an Option and Earn-In Agreement withVutomi Mining Pty Ltd and Razorbill Properties 12 Pty Ltd (collectively known as 'Vutomi'), a private diamond exploration and development firm in South Africa. As at December 31st 2019 the group has earned a 40% interest in Vutomi. The directors believe that there were no facts or circumstances indicating that the carrying value of intangible assets may exceed their recoverable amount and thus no impairment review was deemed necessary by the directors. The realisation of these intangible assets is dependent on the successful discovery and development of economic diamond resources and the ability of the Group to raise suﬃcient ﬁnance to develop the projects. It is subject to a number of significant potential risks, as set out below: licence obligations;

exchange rate risks;

uncertainties over development and operational costs;

political and legal risks, including arrangements with governments for licenses, profit sharing and taxation;

foreign investment risks including increases in taxes, royalties and renegotiation of contracts;

title to assets;

financial risk management;

going concern; and

operational and environmental risks. Included in additions for the year are £Nil Jun( 2019: £6,951) of share based payments,£7,529 (Jun 2019: £15,754) of wages and salaries and £37,642 (Jun 2019: £74,620) of directors remuneration. The remaining balance pertains to the amounts capitalised to the respective licenses held by the entity. 5. SHARE CAPITAL Deferred Shares Number Share Share Capital Premium At 1 July 2018 and 1 July 2019 239,487,648 £'000 £'000 1,796,157 - At 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2019 239,487,648 1,796,157 - Ordinary Shares Number Share Share Capital Premium At 1 July 2018 509,282,508 £'000 £'000 1,273 10,099 Issued during the period - - - At 31 December 2018 509,282,508 1,273 10,099 Issued during the period 67,272,727 168 201 At 30 June 2019 576,555,235 1,441 10,300 Issued during the period 51,000,000 128 128 Share issue expenses - - (10) At 31 December 2019 627,555,235 1,569 10,418 Movements in share capital On 28 January 2019, the Company raised£370,000 through the issue of 67,272,727 new ordinary shares of 0.25p each at a price of 0.55p per share to provide additional working capital and fund development costs. Each placing share has one warrant attached with the right to subscribe for one new ordinary share at 0.6p per share for a period of two years from 23 January 2019. On 18 July 2019, the Company raised£250,000 through the issue of 50,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.25p each at a price of 0.50p per share to provide additional working capital and fund development costs. On 18 November 2019 a total of 1,000,000 warrants were exercised at a price of 0.60p per warrant for£6,000. 6. SHARE BASED PAYMENTS The Group issues equity-settledshare-based payments to certain directors and individuals who have performed services for the Group. Equity- settled share-based payments are measured at fair value at the date of grant. The Group plan provides for a grant price equal to the average quoted market price of the ordinary shares on the date of grant. Warrants Dec 2019 Jun 2019 Dec 2018 Page 5 of 6 Number of Weighted Number of Weighted Number of Weighted Options average Options average Options average exercise exercise exercise price in price in price in pence pence pence Outstanding 67,272,727 0.60 - - 28,298,700 0.85 at beginning of the period - - 67,272,727 0.60 Issued Exercised 1,000,000 0.60 - - (28,298,700) 0.85 Expired - - - Outstanding 66,272,727 0.60 67,272,727 0.60 - - at end of the period In the period to 31 December 2018 the 28,298,700 warrants that were granted on 22 December 2015 expired. As part of the placing on 28 January 2019, the Company issued 67,272,727 warrants to each subscriber of the placing shares. Each placing share has one warrant attached with the right to subscribe for one new ordinary share at 0.60p per share for a period of two years from 23 January 2019. On 18 November 2019 a total of 1,000,000 warrants were exercised at a price of 0.60p per warrant. 7. POST BALANCE SHEET EVENTS On 28 January 2020 the Company announced that it had raised £250,000 via the placing of 41,666,667 new ordinary shares at a placing price of 0.60p per share. Each placing share has one warrant attached with the right to subscribe for one new ordinary share at 0.6p per new ordinary share for a period of two years from 28 January 2020. The net proceeds of the placing will fund ongoing diamond exploration in South Africa and Botswana and will also provide the Company with additional working capital. 8. APPROVAL st th The Interim Report for the period to 31 December 2019 was approved by the Directors on 25 March 2020. 9. AVAILABILITY OF REPORT The Interim Statement will be available on the website atwww.botswanadiamonds.co.uk This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com. END IR PPUWAWUPUGUA Page 6 of 6 Attachments Original document

