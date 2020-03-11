Bottomline PTX Secure Payments Named Best Financial Transaction Security Platform

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes complex business payments simple, smart and secure, announced today that PTX Secure Payments won the FinTech Breakthrough Award for Best Financial Transaction Security Platform.



“We help hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world process payments and nothing else matters if they can’t secure those payments,” said Nigel Savory, Managing Director, Bottomline. “Our people work tirelessly to develop the most advanced security capabilities to protect our customers. We’re honored and humbled to be recognized for our innovation alongside industry leaders.”

The award recognizes Bottomline for its success in developing a powerful and effective antifraud solution for businesses to improve the security of customers’ transactions at every stage of the payments process. The technology performs real-time checks on first-time payees, blacklists, duplicates and, using machine learning, it monitors transactions and user behavior, triggering alerts for escalation or corrective action.

FinTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards showcase technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in FinTech technology solutions across the globe. In 2020 the organization accepted submissions from 3,750 companies from all over the world.

Last month Bottomline’s PTX Secure Payments took home the award for Best Security or Antifraud Development at the U.K.’s Card & Payments Awards.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit www.FinTechBreakthrough.com .

About Bottomline Technologies:

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) make complex business payments simple, smart and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com .

