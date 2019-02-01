Log in
Bottomline Technologies : Reports Second Quarter FY19 Results

02/01/2019 | 03:29am EST

Growth in Subscription and Transaction Revenue Highlights Second Quarter

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - January 31, 2019 - Bottomline Technologies (Nasdaq:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that helps make complex business payments simple, smart and secure, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (Nasdaq: EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on us for state of the art domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, payment processing, bill review, and fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.

Bottomline Technologies, Paymode-X and the BT logo are trademarks of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. which are registered in certain jurisdictions. All other brand/product names are trademarks of their respective holders.

In connection with this earning's release and our associated conference call, we will be posting additional material financial information (such as financial results, non-GAAP financial projections and non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations) within the 'Investors' section of our website at www.bottomline.com/us/about/investors.

Cautionary LanguageThis press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements reflecting our expectations about our ability to execute on our strategic plans, achieve future growth and profitability, achieve financial targets, expand margins and increase shareholder value. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including but not limited to statements containing the words 'believes,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'look forward', 'confident', 'estimates,' 'targeted' and similar expressions) should be considered to be forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, among others, competition, market demand, technological change, strategic relationships, recent acquisitions, international operations and general economic conditions. For additional discussion of factors that could impact Bottomline Technologies' operational and financial results, refer to our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 and the subsequently filed Form 10-Q's and Form 8-K's or amendments thereto. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:
Rick Booth
Bottomline Technologies
603.501.6270
rbooth@bottomline.com

Disclaimer

Bottomline Technologies Inc. published this content on 31 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 08:28:00 UTC
