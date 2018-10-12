Log in
Bottomline Technologies to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results On November 8, 2018

10/12/2018 | 10:36pm CEST

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.
        
What: Announcement of First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
        
When: On Thursday, November 8, 2018, a press release summarizing the company’s financial results will be issued at 4:00 p.m. EDT.  An investor conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m.
        
Conference Call Details:
        
  Dial-In Number: U.S. (800) 230-1074                                                                             
    International (612) 234-9960 
        
  A digital replay of the conference call will be available from 7:00 p.m. on November 8, 2018 through midnight on November 15, 2018.  The replay can be accessed by dialing U.S. (800) 475-6701 or International (320) 365-3844, Access Code 455779. The conference call will also be available live at www.bottomline.com.  Following the call, a replay will be available on the website and will remain accessible for a period of 12 months.
        
Contact: Rick Booth
Bottomline Technologies
603-501-6270
rbooth@bottomline.com
   

Bottomline Technologies and the BT logo are trademarks of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. which may be registered in certain jurisdictions. All other brand/product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Bottomline Technologies logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
