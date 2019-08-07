Log in
Bottomline Technologies    EPAY

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES

(EPAY)
News 
Correction to Bottomline Technologies Story on Tuesday

Correction to Bottomline Technologies Story on Tuesday

08/07/2019 | 04:57am EDT

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority has ordered Bottomline Technologies Inc. and its U.K. arm to separate confidential information from the Payments Gateway business and related assets bought from Experian Ltd. "CMA Tells Bottomline Technologies to Separate From Acquired Experian Payments Gateway Business," at 0934 GMT on Tuesday misstated the ruling was for the whole of the acquired assets in the first paragraph and headline. The ruling only refers to confidential information and not the whole Payments Gateway business and related assets bought from Experian Ltd.

