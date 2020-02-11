Boundary Gold and Copper Mining Ltd. Will Be Putting in a Formal Request to Regulatory Bodies IIROC and BCSC to Look into David Schmidts Trading

Log in
BOUNDARY GOLD AND COPPER MINING LTD.

(BDGC)
02/11/2020 | 04:10pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2020) - Boundary Gold and Copper Mining Ltd. (TSXV: BDGC) has decided to put in a request to the BCSC and IIROC in regards to Mr. Schmidt and his related parties trading in regards to Boundary Gold and Copper Mining Ltd., formerly known as Prize Mining.

The company has reached out to Mr. Schmidt repeatedly without any response. It is of the thought process that Mr. Schmidt throughout his tenure was acting in the best interest of himself and not the shareholders of the company; a sentiment supported by current and past management. Further, the company would like to look into Mr. Schmidt's trading and his related parties trading activities during his tenure to ensure the well being of its shareholders.

Directors are regarded as fiduciaries of their corporation, and, as such, directors must ensure the corporation's interests are paramount. It is the fiduciary duty of the director to act honestly and in good faith, with a view to the best interests of the corporation. If a director fails to meet his or her fiduciary duty, courts will hold the director strictly liable.

"Shareholder value and transparency are the most important principal at Boundary Gold, and we will do the due diligence necessary to make sure we are delivering on it" commented Russell Van Skiver.

About Boundary Gold and Copper Mining Ltd.

Boundary Gold and Copper Mining is a junior mining issuer that is focused on the exploration and development of the Kena gold property in British Columbia.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Contact Information:
Yuying Liang
yliang@prizemining.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52328


© Newsfilecorp 2020
