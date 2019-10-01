Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Bounty Oil & Gas NL    BUY   AU000000BUY9

BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL

(BUY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bounty Oil & Gas NL : 01.10.2019 – Full Year Financial Statements – Year to 30 June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 12:03am EDT

1 October 2019

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

Full Year Financial Statements - Year to 30 June 2019

Bounty Oil & Gas N.L. (Bounty) yesterday released:

Full Year Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2019 including Directors' and Independent Auditors Report.

Highlights:

  • Bounty achieved record petroleum revenue up 130% to $3.66 million (2018: $1.57 million) mainly from oil sales in Australia.
  • Operating profit of $1.11 million (2018: operating loss $0.27 million) before non-cash expenses including impairment and amortisation of oil & gas assets of $3.9 million.
  • Net loss after these non-cash items of $2.78 million (2018: $2.08 million loss).
  • Cash and current assets at 30 June 2019 were $1.47 million (2018: $2.48 million) with nil debt.
  • As oil prices maintain strength Bounty is planning to increase oil production in 2020 from its Cooper Basin and Surat Basin, Queensland assets.

Commenting; Bounty's CEO, Philip Kelso said:

"Bounty's petroleum revenue was an all-time record and we anticipate that it will exceed $3 million in 2020 by further contributions from the recent Birkhead zone discoveries in Naccowlah Block. The joint venture is planning 3 more appraisal wells in Naccowlah Block for later this year and projects to increase pipeline capacity have been completed.

Australia is confronting a challenge to finding domestic oil reserves and Bounty is well placed for growth as it looks to expand in the Cooper Basin and by developing proven oil reserves in its 100% owned Surat Basin, Queensland permits."

2

For further information, please contact:

Philip F. Kelso

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: + 61 2 9299 7200

Email: corporate@bountyoil.com

Website: www.bountyoil.com

Bounty is an Australian ASX listed oil producer and explorer (ASX Code: BUY). Its core petroleum production and exploration assets are located in the Cooper/Eromanga Basins and in the Surat Basin in Queensland and South Australia. It also holds oil exploration interests in Western Australia. Its growth assets are spread over a number of high impact projects in Australia where it is exploring for oil and gas. In Australia it holds 100% of AC/P32 in the Timor Sea and a 15% interest in PEP 11 offshore Sydney Basin.

[The information in this report that relates to or refers to petroleum or hydrocarbon production, development and exploration is based on information and reports prepared by, reviewed and/or compiled by the CEO of Bounty, Mr Philip F Kelso. Mr Kelso is a Bachelor of Science (Geology) and has practised geology and petroleum geology for in excess of 40 years. He is a member of the Petroleum Exploration Society of Australia and a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Kelso is a qualified person as defined in the ASX Listing Rules: Chapter 19 and consents to the reporting of that information in the form and context in which it appears.]

[Abbreviations: see Full Year Report]

Disclaimer

Bounty Oil & Gas NL published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 04:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL
12:03aBOUNTY OIL & GAS NL : 01.10.2019 – Full Year Financial Statements – ..
PU
02/13BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL : & Gas to Retain its Interest in Sydney Basin Permit PEP 11
AQ
2018BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL : 26.11.2018 – Wenda – NFE Oil Drill – Nac..
PU
2018BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL : 15.11.2018 – Cooroo North West 2 – Oil Apprais..
PU
2018BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL : 29.10.2018 – AGM 2018 Notice of Meeting and Proxy
PU
2018BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL : 29.10.2018 – Annual Report 2018
PU
2018BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL : 29.10.2018 – Appendix 4G
PU
2018BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL : 29.10.2018 – Corporate Governance Statement 2018
PU
2018BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL : Advent Energy Acquires Bounty's Interest in Offshore Sydne..
AQ
2018BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL : Aminex Provides Kiliwani North & Nyuni Area Update
AQ
More news
Chart BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL
Duration : Period :
Bounty Oil & Gas NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Philip F. Kelso Chief Executive Officer
Graham Charles Reveleigh Chairman
Charles Edward Ross Non-Executive Director
Roy Payne Non-Executive Director
Sachin Saraf Secretary & Financial Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOUNTY OIL & GAS NL25.00%3
CNOOC LIMITED-1.64%68 118
CONOCOPHILLIPS-7.14%64 277
EOG RESOURCES INC.-14.02%43 515
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-26.46%40 377
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD7.13%31 716
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group