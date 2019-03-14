BOURBON : CANCEL & REPLACE - BOURBON 2018 Annual Results 0 03/14/2019 | 03:40am EDT Send by mail :

Adjusted EBITDAR stands at €142.7 million (consolidated EBITDAR of €130.5 million), impacted by an unfavorable exchange rate and a decrease in activity for Bourbon Subsea Services.

#BOURBON IN MOTION strategic action plan: signing of the first integrated service contracts and deployment of operational models' transformation as part of the Smart Shipping program.

The group has decided to close its financial statements with regards to the going concern in light of the trust it has in the outcome of the discussions with lenders and the active search of new financial partners.

2018 2017 Change % Operational indicators Number of vessels (FTE)* 500.1 511.5 -2.2% Total fleet in operation (FTE) 317.1 333.7 -5.0% Number of stacked vessels (FTE) 182.9 178.2 +2.6% Utilization rate of the fleet in operation (%) 82.3 82.4 -0.1pt Average utilization rate (%) 52.2 53.7 -1.5pt Average daily rate ($/d) 7,942 8,725 -9.0% * FTE : Full Time Equivalent In € millions, unless otherwise noted 2018 2017 Change

% Financial performance Adjusteda revenues 689.5 860.6 -19.9% (change at constant rate) -13.0% Operational and general costs (546.9) (608.3) -10.1% Adjusteda EBITDAR (ex. cap. gain) 142.7 252.4 -43.5% EBITDAR / Revenues 20.7% 29.3% Bareboat charters (148.3) (164.4) -9.8% Adjusteda EBITDA (4.3) 87.8 -104.9% Impairment (75.7) (196.8) -61.5% Adjusteda EBIT (313.9) (403.9) -22.3% EBIT (320.3) (406.6) -21.2% Net income (group share) (457.8) (576.3) -20.5% "BOURBON's 2018 results reflect the 4th year of our industry's cyclical downturn. However, for the first time since 2014, our utilization rates and daily rates have stabilized over the last three quarters, showing the gradual recovery in our customers' activity. We generated positive free cash flow of slightly over €100 million, reflecting the continued efforts of our teams to manage costs. Today, we are focusing on implementing our strategic action plan #BOURBONINMOTION in order to regain room for maneuver through the development of new services, a drastic G&A reduction plan and the transformation of our operational models via our Smart Shipping program", announced Gaël Bodénès, Chief Executive Officer of BOURBON Corporation. (a) Adjusted data: The adjusted financial information is presented by Activity and by Segment based on the internal reporting system and shows internal segment information used by the principal operating decision-maker to manage and measure the performance of BOURBON (IFRS 8). Internal reporting (and thus the adjusted financial information) records the performance of operational joint ventures on which the group has joint control using the full integration method. Furthermore, internal reporting (and again the adjusted financial information) does not take into account IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies), applicable for the first time in 2017 (retroactively from January, 1) to an operational joint venture in Angola.

The reconciliation between the adjusted data and the consolidated data can be found in Appendix I on page 10 2018 Financial Results Income statement (adjusted data)



Adjusted revenues came out at €689.5 million, representing a decline of 19.9% on the previous year, impacted by an unfavorable exchange rate, the reduction in the number of chartering days, project delays in the Subsea activity and delays to reactivate our vessels. At constant exchange rates, the decline in revenue would have been 13%.

The number of stacked vessels and the utilization rate of the fleet in operation have stabilized, reflecting reactivations and a timid market recovery. Operating and general costs have continued to decrease, capturing the first benefits of the deployment of the #BOURBONINMOTION plan and notably the Smart G&A program. Implemented in October 2018, this program should lead to additional full-year savings in general costs, in addition to the 35% savings already generated since 2014. Operating and general costs were, however, impacted in 2018 by transformation costs due notably to the efforts to streamline our operating companies and onshore maintenance bases as well as additional expenses related to ongoing renegotiations with financial partners. As a result, the EBITDAR/adjusted revenues margin amounted to 20.7%, down by 8.6 points on the previous year. At constant exchange rates, the decline would have been 3.1 points to 26.2%. Adjusted EBIT for 2018 registered an impairment loss of -€75.7 million, following impairment tests carried out as of December 31, 2018 and exceptional depreciations recorded on certain non-strategic vessels held for sale. Net income, group share, stood at -€457.8 million compared to -€576.3 million in the previous year. It includes a financial loss of -€116.6 million.

Balance Sheet Statement Consolidated Capital Employed 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 In € millions Net non-current Assets 1,704.1 2,028.3 Non-current Assets held for sale 12.0 - Working Capital (79.0) 102.0 Total Capital Employed 1,637.1 2,130.3 Shareholders' equity 201.0 643.6 Non-current liabilities (provisions and deferred taxes) 158.5 121.5 Net debt 1,277.6 1,365.2 Total Capital Employed 1,637.1 2,130.3 In addition to usual depreciations and amortizations, net non-current assets decreased by €312.2 million, in line with our will to streamline our fleet by disposing of "non-smart" and non-strategic vessels. 15 vessels were sold and six were scrapped. This decrease is also related to impairment losses recorded as of December 31, 2018. The working capital requirement was negative at -€79.0 million compared to +€102 million as of December 31, 2017, mainly due to the unpaid bareboat charter debt, inventory reductions and the decrease in trade receivables. Consolidated Shareholders' equity amounted to €201.0 million as of December 31, 2018, down by €442.6 million due to the loss recorded for the year. In accordance with IFRS, €1,052.2 million in borrowings were reclassified as current liabilities as of December 31, 2018. These are the loans which are the subject of ongoing discussions and covered by a general waiver, borrowings for which payments have been suspended and borrowings that have contractual clauses which may entail early repayment. Cash flow (see appendix IV: Simplified Consolidated Cash Flow Statement) Consolidated cash remained generally stable over 2018 with a slight €6 million increase: The positive cash flows generated by operations, at €135.8 million benefited from the bareboat charter payment suspension. Vessel sales (including 8 "non-smart" vessels and 2 non-strategic vessels) enabled cash inflows of €13.5 million, whilst planned vessel dry dock expenses and other investments remained at the same level as the previous year. Cash flows used in investing activities amounted to -€31.7 million. Cash flows used in financing activities were -€95.5 million. These mainly reflect the suspension of the servicing of the majority of the Group's debt within the context of ongoing negotiations with its lenders. BOURBON confirms that the discussions with its main financial partners and the active search for new financing are ongoing, in order to balance the servicing of its debt with its performance. In this context, several offers under conditions notably due diligences have been received by the group proposing in particular new financing and a debt reduction including for some of them, conversion of part of this debt into equity. At this stage, the terms and conditions of these offers, including the financial parameters, are being evaluated by the group and its advisors. March 13th, 2019, the Board of Directors carried out a preliminary review of these propositions. BOURBON specifies that no decision or commitment has been made and that no exclusivity has been granted to any of the financial partners it is in discussion with. The company remains confident in its ability to find such a solution and will notify the market in due time according to regulation. This situation raises a material uncertainty with regards to the going concern. The Group has, however, prepared its consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2018 maintaining the going concern assumption given: - The confidence it has in the outcome of the discussions with its lenders and debt-holders - The active search for new financial partners which has resulted in the receipt of several proposals under conditions - The cash flow generated by the business allowing the group to meet its current operating needs over the next 12 months. Outlook After four years of drastic reductions, the oil and gas Majors have started to increase their investment commitments again, mainly focusing on Deepwater offshore drilling campaigns and maintenance activities for Shallow water offshore fields in particular. This recovery is already seen in demand for OSV vessels in several market segments and several regions, notably West Africa, the Caribbean zone and the North Sea. However, it will only be sustainable if the market manages to absorb the global vessel overcapacity and if the main Offshore services players find financial solutions to allow them to reactivate the most modern vessels. In this complex environment, BOURBON is focusing on its #BOURBONINMOTION strategic action plan, which will enable it to regain room for maneuver and position itself in order to take advantage of the recovery under optimum competitive conditions. The first results for the various focus points of the action plan are tangible: Service-oriented business models: first successes have been recorded by the three stand-alone companies. An integrated logistics contract has just been signed by Bourbon Marine & Logistics with Shell in Bulgaria, Bourbon Mobility is currently deploying its first on-board entertainment services and Bourbon Subsea Services has won significant turnkey contracts in floating wind turbines.

Cost structure: adapting the company's size to the new economic environment is key, and we are achieving it through our 2 programs Smart G&A and Smart Shipping. After having deployed the Smart Shipping program in pilot mode on six vessels in 2018, the teams are mobilized to deploy it in industrial mode in 2019. BOURBON MARINE & LOGISTICS

2018 2017 Change % Operational indicators Number of vessels (FTE)* 214.5 220.5 -2.7% Total fleet in operation (FTE) 126.7 123.6 +2.5% Number of stacked vessels (FTE) 87.8 96.9 -9.4% Utilization rate of the fleet in operation (%) 87.1 87.4 -0.3pt Average utilization rate (%) 51.4 49.0 +2.4pts Deepwater offshore vessels 62.4 62.2 +0.2pt Shallow water offshore vessels 44.0 40.8 +3.2pts Average daily rate ($/d) 10,378 11,542 -10.1% Deepwater offshore vessels 12,895 14,389 -10.4% Shallow water offshore vessels 7,939 8,669 -8.4% * FTE : Full Time Equivalent











In € millions, unless otherwise noted 2018 2017 Change % Financial performance Adjusted Revenues 357.3 411.2 -13.1% Deepwater offshore vessels 217.7 256.9 -15.3% Shallow water offshore vessels 139.6 154.2 -9.5% Operational & General Costs (283.9) (304.9) -6.9% Adjusted EBITDAR (ex. capital gains) 73.3 106.2 -31.0% EBITDAR / Revenues 20.5% 25.8% -5.3pts Bareboat Charters (104.6) (119.0) -12.1% Adjusted EBITDA (30.6) (13.2) ns Impairment (69.0) (167.2) -58.8% Adjusted EBIT (224.2) (358.1) -37.4% The 2018 results reflect activity stabilization, with average utilization rates up 2.4 points compared to 2017, mainly driven by the Shallow water Offshore activity. Six vessels have also been reactivated. The 13.1% decrease in adjusted revenues is mainly due to the decrease in average daily rates corresponding to the renewals of old contracts at current market rates. However, the new contracts are signed at stabilized rates and even very slightly increased rates at the end of 2018. The reduction in costs amounts to almost 7%, mainly due to the adaptation of the cost structure to the decrease in revenue (site restructuring and closure) as well as the start of the Smart Shipping program leading to the reduction in on-board teams and improvements to safety and technical reliability. The sale of 8 "non-smart" vessels took place at a slower pace than expected, due to the overcapacity in the OSV vessel market.

BOURBON MOBILITY

2018 2017 Change % Operational indicators Number of vessels (FTE)* 265.3 269.0 -1.4% Total fleet in operation (FTE) 175.6 193.9 -9.4% Number of stacked vessels (FTE) 89.7 75.1 +19.4% Utilization rate of the fleet in operation (%) 80.2 79.0 +1.2pt Average utilization rate (%) 53.1 56.9 -3.8pts Average daily rate ($/d) 4,308 4,418 -2.5% * FTE : Full Time Equivalent











In € millions, unless otherwise noted 2018 2017 Change % Financial performance Adjusted Revenues 187.7 216.3 -13.2% Operational & General Costs (155.4) (160.8) -3.4% Adjusted EBITDAR (ex. capital gains) 32.3 55.4 -41.8% EBITDAR / Revenues 17.2% 25.6% -8.4pts Bareboat Charters - - - Adjusted EBITDA 33.2 55.5 -40.2% Impairment (5.2) (9.8) -46.9% Adjusted EBIT (33.8) (16.4) +106,2% Down by 13.2% compared to 2017 (including -5 pts due to exchange rate effects), 2018 adjusted revenues was mainly impacted by a slower than expected reactivation of Surfers and a higher maintenance and repair activity than 2017 (notably large long-distance crewliner-type transport vessels). As the fleet's technical availability rate deteriorated in 2018, Bourbon Mobility carried out significant efforts to streamline onshore maintenance bases to prepare for the recovery and raise our operating standards, notably with the opening of a new base in Angola and the temporary expansion of the Congo base. Margins were down 8.4 points, directly impacted by the decrease in the number of chartering days. Business recovery is manifest in certain markets, including Nigeria and Congo, and is expected to sustainably consolidate across all West Africa. The teams began to reactivate and reposition Surfers in West Africa, in order to meet the new demand.

BOURBON SUBSEA SERVICES

2018 2017 Change % Operational indicators Number of vessels (FTE)* 20.3 22.0 -7.7% Total fleet in operation (FTE) 14.8 15.8 -6.3% Number of stacked vessels (FTE) 5.5 6.2 -11.3% Utilization rate of the fleet in operation (%) 66.5 84.4 -17.9pts Average utilization rate (%) 48.5 60.7 -12.2pts Average daily rate ($/d) 32,592 35,328 -7.7% * FTE : Full Time Equivalent



In € millions, unless otherwise noted 2018 2017 Change % Financial performance Adjusted Revenues 133.6 220.1 -39.3% Operational & General Costs (100.1) (134.1) -25.4% Adjusted EBITDAR (ex. capital gains) 33.4 86.0 -61.1% EBITDAR / Revenues 25.0% 39.1% -14.1pts Bareboat Charters (43.7) (45.4) -3.7% Adjusted EBITDA (10.3) 40.6 ns Impairment (1.6) (19.8) -92.1% Adjusted EBIT (54.4) (27.6) +96.6% Activity saw a significant decrease in 2018, impacted by the reduction in the order book for oil field construction from contractors, and the increase in local content constraints. The decrease of almost 40% in 2018 adjusted revenues is mainly due to the weakness of activity and as a result utilization rates, project delays that started in Q3 and the sale of one vessel. In these market conditions, Bourbon Subsea Services will continue to consider selling its oldest vessels. Today repositioned in three geographic zones - West Africa, Mediterranean/Middle East-India and South-East Asia - the fleet allows for flexible management of different market dynamics. Having installed the first 2.4 MW floating wind turbine in Scotland, Bourbon Subsea Services will continue to diversify in 2019, notably in Offshore wind turbines in Portugal. Turnkey projects represented almost 6% of 2018 revenue.

OTHERS In € millions, unless otherwise noted 2018 2017 Change % Financial performance Adjusted Revenues 10.9 13.1 -16.7% Operational & General Costs (7.3) (8.3) -12.0% Adjusted EBITDAR (ex. capital gains) 3.6 4.7 -23.5% EBITDAR / Revenues 33.1% 36.1% -2.9pts Adjusted EBITDA 3.6 4.9 -25.5% Adjusted EBIT (1.6) (1.8) -13.3% Activities included are those that do not fit into either Marine & Logistics, Mobility or Subsea Services segments. The majority of the total represents earnings from miscellaneous ship management activities.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BOURBON's results will continue to be affected by the €/US$ exchange rate.

The 2018 consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on March 13, 2019, under the going concern accounting principle. The material uncertainty under going concern will be covered in a specific part of the statutory auditors' report.

The consolidated financial statements have been audited. The statutory auditors' report will be issued after completion of the procedures required for the filing of the Registration Document.

The Board of Directors will not recommend any dividend for this year at the next Annual Shareholders' Meeting

BOURBON Corporation's General management will comment on the results during an audio webcast scheduled today at 9:00 am Paris local time. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. The replay of the audio webcast will be available during the day on our website: https://www.bourbonoffshore.com/en/bourbon-full-year-results-2018 FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2019 1st Quarter financial information press release May 2, 2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting June 28, 2019 1st Half Year Results 2019 press release and presentation September 5, 2019

APPENDIX I Reconciliation of adjusted financial information with the consolidated financial statements Adjustment items are related the consolidation of joint ventures according to the equity method as per IFRS 11. Adjusted data for 2017 does not take account of standard IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies), applicable for the first time for an operational joint venture in Angola. At December 31, 2018 and for the comparative period presented, adjustment items are as follows: In millions of euros 2018 Adjusted Restatements* 2018

Consolidated Revenues 689.5 (55.6) 633.9 Direct Costs & General and Administrative costs (546.9) 43.5 (503.3) EBITDAR (excluding capital gains) 142.7 (12.2) 130.5 Bareboat charter costs (148.3) - (148.3) EBITDA (excluding capital gains) (5.6) (12.2) (17.8) Capital gain 1.3 - 1.3 EBITDA (4.3) (12.2) (16.5) Depreciation, Amortization & Provisions (233.8) 5.3 (228.6) Impairment (75.7) - (75.7) Share of results from companies under the equity method** 0.2 0.3 0.5 Capital gains on equity interests sold *** - 0.1 0.1 EBIT (313.9) (6.3) (320.2) *Effect of consolidation of jointly controlled companies using the equity method (IFRS 11) ** Including the application of IAS 29 & *** not included in adjusted EBIT In millions of euros 2017 Adjusted Restatements* 2017

Consolidated Revenues 860.6 (67.0) 793.6 Direct Costs & General and Administrative costs (608.3) 54.7 (553.6) EBITDAR (excluding capital gains) 252.4 (12.3) 240.0 Bareboat charter costs (164.4) - (164.4) EBITDA (excluding capital gains) 88.0 (12.3) 75.7 Capital gain (0.2) - (0.2) EBITDA 87.8 (12.3) 75.4 Depreciation, Amortization & Provisions (294.9) 5.9 (288.9) Impairment (196.8) - (196.8) Share of results from companies under the equity method** - 3.7 3.7 EBIT (403.9) (2.7) (406.6) *Effect of consolidation of jointly controlled companies using the equity method (IFRS 11) ** Including the application of IAS 29

APPENDIX II Simplified Consolidated Income Statement In millions of euros (except per share data) 2018 2017 Change

2018/2017 Revenues 633.9 793.6 (20.1%) Direct costs (395.9) (456.4) (13.3%) General & Administrative costs (107.5) (97.2) 10.5% EBITDAR excluding capital gains 130.5 240.0 (45.6%) Bareboat charter costs (148.3) (164.4) (9.8%) EBITDA excluding capital gains (17.8) 75.7 ns Capital gain 1.3 (0.2) ns Gross operating income EBITDA (16.5) 75.4 ns Depreciation, Amortization & Provisions (228.6) (288.9) (20.9%) Impairment (75.7) (196.8) (61.5%) Share of results from companies under the equity method 0.5 3.7 (85.2%) Capital gains on equity interests sold 0.1 - ns Operating income (EBIT) after share of results from companies under equity method (320.2) (406.6) (21.3%) Financial profit/loss (116.6) (189.5) (38.4%) Income tax (14.5) (12.8) 13.4% Net Income (451.3) (608.9) (25.9%) Minority interests (6.5) 32.6 ns Net income (Group share) (457.8) (576.3) (20.5%) Earnings per share (5.90) (7.47) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 77,373,958 77,098,675 APPENDIX III Simplified Consolidated Balance Sheet In millions of euros 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 Shareholders' equity 201.0 643.6 Net property, plant and equipment 1,638.2 1,923.2 Financial debt > 1 year 44.8 183.8 Other non-current assets 83.5 90.3 Other non-current liabilities 108.9 122.9 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 1,721.7 2,013.5 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 153.7 306.8 Cash on hand and in banks 217.1 243.6 Financial debt < 1 year 1,449.9 1,425.0 Other currents assets 408.4 485.2 Other current liabilities 554.6 367.1 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 625.5 728.9 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 2,004.5 1,792.0 Non-current assets held for sale 12.0 - Liabilities directly associated with non-current assets classified as held for sale - - TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,158.2 2,098.8 TOTAL ASSETS 2,359.2 2,742.4 TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,359,2 2,742.4



APPENDIX IV Simplified Consolidated Cash Flow Statement In millions of euros 2018 2017 Cash flow from operating activities consolidated net income (loss) (451.3) (608.9) cash flow from operating activities 587.2 759.6 Net cash flow from operating activities (A) 135.8 150.7 Cash flow from investing activities acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (47.1) (47.1) sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 13.5 24.2 other cash flow from investing activities 2.0 20.6 Net Cash flow from investing activities (B) (31.7) (2.3) Cash flow from financing activities net increase (decrease) in borrowings (75.3) 94.1 Perpetual bond issue - - dividends paid to shareholders of the group - (8.5) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (3.5) (7.6) cost of net debt (17.8) (56.2) other cash flow from financing activities 1.0 (0.2) Net Cash flow used in financing activities (C) (95.5) 21.6 Impact from the change in exchange rates (D) and other reclassifications (2.6) 9.0 Change in net cash (A) + (B) + (C) + (D) 6.0 179.0 Net cash at beginning of period 167.2 (11.8) Change in net cash 6.0 179.0 Net cash at end of period 173.2 167.2 APPENDIX V Consolidated Sources and uses of Cash



In millions of euros 2018 2017 Cash generated by operations 125.1 131.4 Vessels in service (A) 111.7 107.2 Vessels sale 13.5 24.2 Cash out for : (29.5) (85.3) Interest (17.8) (56.2) Taxes (B) (8.2) (13.0) Dividends (3.5) (16.1) Net Cash from activity 95.7 46.1 Net debt change (83.9) (75.8) Perpetual bond - - Use of cash for (14.7) 9.4 Investments (47.1) (47.1) Working capital (C) 32.4 56.5 Other sources and uses of cash 3.0 20.3 Free cash flow 102.2 127.8 Net Cash flow from operating activities (A+B+C) 135.8 150.7 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (47.1) (47.1) Sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 13.5 24.2



APPENDIX VI Quarterly revenue breakdown In € millions 2018 2017 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Bourbon Marine & Logistics 88.0 87.0 89.9 92.4 100.2 97 .7 107.4 105.9 Deepwater offshore vessels 53.0 52.4 55.0 57.4 60.0 59.9 68.3 68.8 Shallow water offshore vessels 35.0 34.6 35.0 35.0 40.2 37.8 39.1 37.1 Bourbon Mobility 46.1 46.3 47.1 48.2 51.0 51.4 55.0 58.9 Bourbon Subsea Services 38.2 37.9 30.2 27.2 43.6 52.1 67.8 56.6 Others 3.6 2.3 1.9 3.1 2.1 3.0 3.8 4.1 Total adjusted revenues 175.9 173.5 169.2 171.0 196.9 204.3 234.0 225.5 IFRS 11 impact* (13.7) (13.4) (15.2) (13.3) (15.3) (11.9) (19.2) (20.6) TOTAL CONSOLIDATED 162.2 160.2 153.9 157.6 181.6 192.4 214.7 204.9 *Effect of consolidation of joint ventures using the equity method Quarterly average utilization rates for the fleet in operation In % 2018 2017 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Bourbon Marine & Logistics 88.1 86.7 84.9 89.0 86.8 86.3 89.1 88.0 Deepwater offshore vessels 86.6 86.9 83.5 88.1 83.0 86.1 88.0 86.2 Shallow water offshore vessels 89.7 86.6 86.2 90.0 90.6 86.6 90.2 90.1 Bourbon Mobility 78.0 77.8 81.1 84.3 82.8 78.1 75.3 80.1 Bourbon Subsea Services 74.0 73.9 60.9 55.7 80.6 89.6 83.3 85.2 Average utilization rate 81.8 81.2 81.7 84.9 84.3 81.8 80.6 83.0 Quarterly average utilization rates for the fleet In % 2018 2017 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Bourbon Marine & Logistics 50.5 51.0 51.6 52.7 51.9 50.2 48.2 45.8 Deepwater offshore vessels 61.0 60.4 63.0 65.2 61.3 62.2 60.3 61.0 Shallow water offshore vessels 43.2 44.4 43.9 44.3 45.6 42.1 40.0 35.6 Bourbon Mobility 52.5 51.8 53.8 54.4 55.0 55.1 56.4 61.4 Bourbon Subsea Services 54.9 54.3 45.4 39.0 56.7 63.4 65.7 57.5 Average utilization rate 51.7 51.6 52.5 53.0 53.7 53.4 53.3 54.5 Quarterly average daily rates for the fleet In US$/day 2018 2017 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Bourbon Marine & Logistics 10,177 10,128 10,360 10,911 10,802 11,082 11,830 12,501 Deepwater offshore vessels 12,701 12,705 12,873 13,577 13,660 13,781 14,863 15,084 Shallow water offshore vessels 7,694 7,709 7,924 8,292 8,220 8,371 8,749 9,534 Bourbon Mobility 4,239 4,285 4,326 4,549 4,422 4,453 4,393 4,270 Bourbon Subsea Services 33,207 30,321 30,571 34,933 31,425 34,304 37,976 37,488 Average daily rate 7,989 7,854 7,786 8,179 8,299 8,668 9,075 8,769 Quarterly number of vessels (end of period) In number of vessels* 2018 2017 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Bourbon Marine & Logistics 211 212 214 216 217 220 221 222 Deepwater offshore vessels 87 87 87 87



86 89 89 89 Shallow water offshore vessels 124 125 127 129 131 131 132 133 Bourbon Mobility 252 260 266 269 269 269 269 269 Bourbon Subsea Services 20 20 20 21 22 22 22 22 FLEET TOTAL 483 492 500 506 508 511 512 513 *Vessels operated by BOURBON (including vessels owned or on bareboat charter) Yearly average utilization rates for the fleet in operation In % Full Year 2018 2017 Bourbon Marine & Logistics 87.1 87.4 Deepwater offshore vessels 86.2 85.7 Shallow water offshore vessels 88.0 89.3 Bourbon Mobility 80.2 79.0 Bourbon Subsea Services 66.5 84.4 Average utilization rate 82.3 82.4 Yearly average utilization rates for the fleet In % Full year 2018 2017 Bourbon Marine & Logistics 51.4 49.0 Deepwater offshore vessels 62.4 61.2 Shallow water offshore vessels 44.0 40.8 Bourbon Mobility 53.1 56.9 Bourbon Subsea Services 48.5 60.7 Average utilization rate 52.2 53.7 Yearly average daily rates for the fleet In US$/day Full year 2018 2017 Bourbon Marine & Logistics 10,378 11,542 Deepwater offshore vessels 12,895 14,389 Shallow water offshore vessels 7,939 8,669 Bourbon Mobility 4,308 4,418 Bourbon Subsea Services 32,592 35,328 Average daily rate 7,942 8,725 Breakdown of adjusted revenues by geographical region In € millions Quarter Full Year Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Change Q4 2017 2018 2017 Change Africa 101.7 90.6 +12.2% 113.4 381.7 497.7 -23.3% Europe & Mediterranean/Middle East 33.4 40.5 -17.4% 31.6 136.4 123.0 +10.8% Americas 21.0 22.3 -5.6% 32.3 94.5 147.6 -36.0% Asia 19.7 20.2 -2.3% 19.7 77.0 92.3 -16.6%

In € millions 2018 2017 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Africa 101.7 90.6 89.4 99.9 113.4 118.9 135.3 130.1 Europe & Mediterranean / Middle East 33.4 40.5 36.3 26.2 31.6 31.1 31.6 28.8 Americas 21.0 22.3 24.3 27.0 32.3 36.0 38.3 41.3 Asia 19.7 20.2 19.2 17.9 19.7 18.3 29.0 25.3 Other key indicators Quarterly breakdown 2018 2017 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Average €/US$ exchange rate for the quarter (in €) 1.14 1.16 1.19 1.23 1.18 1.17 1.10 1.06 €/US$ exchange rate at closing (in €) 1.15 1.16 1.17 1.23 1.20 1.18 1.14 1.07 Average price of Brent for the quarter (in US$/bbl) 69 75 75 67 61 55 51 54 Full year breakdown Full Year 2018 2017 Average €/US$ exchange rate (in €) 1.18 1.13 €/US$ exchange rate at closing (in €) 1.15 1.20 Average price of Brent (in US$/bbl) 71 54



Financial Glossary Adjusted data: internal reporting (and thus adjusted financial information) records the performance of operational joint ventures in which the group has joint control by the full consolidation method. The adjusted financial information is presented by Activity and by Segment based on the internal reporting system and shows internal segment information used by the principal operating decision maker to manage and measure the performance of BOURBON (IFRS 8). In addition, internal reporting does not take account of IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyper-inflationary Economies), which was applicable for the first time in 2017 to an operating joint-venture in Angola. EBITDAR: revenue less direct operating costs (except bare-boat rental costs) and general and administrative costs. EBITDA: operating margin before depreciation, amortization and impairment. EBIT: EBITDA after increases and reversals of amortization, depreciation provisions and impairment and share in income/loss of associates, but excluding capital gains on equity interests sold. Operating income (EBIT) after share of results from companies under equity method: EBIT after share of results from companies under equity method. Capital employed: including (i) shareholders' equity, (ii) provisions (including net deferred tax), (iii) net debt; they are also defined as the sum (i) of net non-current assets (including advances on fixed assets), (ii) working capital requirement, and (iii) net assets held for sale. Free cash-flows: net cash flows from operating activities after including incoming payments and disbursements related to acquisitions and sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. Utilization rate: over a period, number of revenue-generating days divided by the number of calendar days. Utilization rate of the fleet in operation: over a period, number of revenue-generating days divided by the number of calendar days, for non-stacked vessels.

About BOURBON Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 8,400 skilled employees. Through its 29 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety. BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy. In 2018, BOURBON'S revenue came to €689.5 million and the company operated a fleet of 483 vessels. Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B. Contacts



