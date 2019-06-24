Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  BOURBON    GBB   FR0004548873

BOURBON

(GBB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BOURBON : Extension of existing shareholders' agreement between “initial concert” and new concert concerning 69.5% of BOURBON Corporation shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 12:46pm EDT
June 24, 2019 6:40 PM

On June 26, 2014, Mr. Jacques de Chateauvieux, Jaccar Holdings, Cana Tera, Mr. Henri de Chateauvieux, Mach Invest and Mach Invest International signed a shareholders' agreement constituting a concerted action toward BOURBON Corporation (formerly Bourbon) which will expire on June 26, 2019.

BOURBON Corporation was informed today that, in order to allow the parties acting in concert to continue to pursue a common policy toward BOURBON Corporation (the 'Initial Concert' or the 'Members of the Initial Concert'), the Members of the Initial Concert have decided to extend the duration of the shareholders' agreement for an additional five years period, starting on June 26, 2019.

The main provisions of this shareholders' agreement were made public by the French Financial Markets Authority in a notice published on June 30, 2014, under number D&I 214C1236. The amendment to the shareholders' agreement reiterates the liquidity (right of first offer) and governance commitments made by the Members of the Initial Concert as detailed in the notice published on June 30, 2014 which will remain in full force and effect between the Members of the Initial Concert, with the exception of the lock-up provision which will expire, in accordance with the initial shareholders' agreement, on June 26, 2019. The Members of the Initial Concert hold, together, 60.71% of the share capital and 56.19% of the voting rights of BOURBON Corporation.

In addition, because of the growing uncertainty and difficulties of BOURBON Corporation position as part of its financial restructuration and in order to strengthen the controlling interest in Bourbon Corporation already formed by the Initial Concert and to support the current and future common policy, Bourbon Corporation has been informed that historic shareholders who hold, together, approximately 8.82% of the share capital and 13.55% of Bourbon Corporation's voting rights, have decided, under the condition precedent of obtaining a final exemption decision from the French Financial Markets Authority, with no further legal recourse, confirming that no public offer is required due to the joining of new members to the Initial Concert, to sign an agreement for 5 years, different from the shareholders' agreement concluded between the Members of the Initial Concert, providing for a voting commitment in support of the strategy and governance chosen by the Initial Concert, as well as a voting and consultation commitment in regards to the important decisions concerning BOURBON Corporation.

The members of the new concert together with the Initial Concert would hold, subject to the entry into force of the commitments mentioned above, approximately 69.53% of the share capital and 69.74% of BOURBON Corporation's voting rights.

Disclaimer

Bourbon SA published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 16:45:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOURBON
12:50pBOURBON : Extension of existing shareholder's agreement concerning 69.5% of BOUR..
GL
12:46pBOURBON : Extension of existing shareholders' agreement between “initial c..
PU
06/19BOURBON : The Board of Directors of BOURBON Corporation wishes to further analyz..
PU
06/19BOURBO PRESS RELEASE : The Board of Directors of BOURBON Corporation wishes to f..
GL
06/05BOURBON : confirms having received a financial restructuring offer from it main ..
AQ
05/02BOURBON : 1st Quarter 2019 financial information
AQ
04/03BOURBON : Convening of the general meeting of the holders of Bourbon Corporation..
GL
03/28BOURBON : awarded a significant integrated logistics contracts by SHELL in Bulga..
GL
03/14BOURBON : 2018 Annual Results
PU
03/14BOURBON : CANCEL & REPLACE - BOURBON 2018 Annual Results
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 697 M
EBIT 2019 -207 M
Net income 2019 -319 M
Debt 2019 1 483 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 2,34x
EV / Sales 2020 2,23x
Capitalization 144 M
Chart BOURBON
Duration : Period :
BOURBON Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOURBON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,29 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gaël Bodénès Chief Executive Officer
Jacques d'Armand de Chateauvieux Chairman
Thierry Hochoa Chief Financial Officer
Baudouin Monnoyeur Director
Christian Lefèvre Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOURBON-45.71%155
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED27.23%4 612
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING15.51%3 655
SUBSEA 721.62%3 553
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY15.42%2 647
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC16.99%1 462
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About