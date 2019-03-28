Bourbon : awarded a significant integrated logistics contracts by SHELL in Bulgaria, in line with its #inMOTION strategic plan

Marseilles, March 28, 2019

BOURBON awarded a significant integrated logistics contract by SHELL in Bulgaria, in line with its #BOURBONINMOTION strategic plan

Bourbon Marine & Logistics is pleased to announce that it has been awarded by SHELL its first integrated logistics contract for the support of its exploration campaign in Black Sea, Bulgaria, in partnership with Bulgarian operator Bon Marine. The project scope covers the full logistics solution project management, offering for the first time both Marine logistics together with shore logistics: marine services, logistics base, warehousing, port facilities, cargo carrying units, waste management, customs clearance, etc.

Bourbon Marine & Logistics will jointly perform the services with its partner Bon Marine and will operate from Varna (Bulgaria). Working with a strong local partner is fully part of Bourbon Marine & Logistics local content strategy. Two large supply vessels will be dedicated to the project and as well as the latest digital data management tools.

Bourbon Marine & Logistics proposal for an integrated end-to-end solution is in line with SHELL's willingness to pilot a light-footprint strategy in exploration operations with more risk-sharing with its subcontractors.

The drilling operation is scheduled to start early April and should last about 3 to 4 months.

"Providing integrated logistics services for offshore operations, BOURBON will ensure, with its partner Bon Marine, that the entire logistics chain of SHELL exploration campaign is successfully delivered on time, efficiently, while meeting the highest safety standards. We are proud to support SHELL in this new exploration strategy. This contract illustrates the relevance of our #BOURBONINMOTION strategic plan, going a step forward in the creation of new services to accompany our clients' evolving needs" commented Victor Chevallier, Chief Executive Officer of Bourbon Marine & Logistics.

About BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 8,400 skilled employees. Through its 29 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2018, BOURBON'S revenue came to €689.5 million and the company operated a fleet of 483 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

