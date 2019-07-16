BOURBON Press Release: BOURBON partners with PEUGEOT Design Lab to design new cabins for its Crew boats

PRESS RELEASE

16 July 2019

BOURBON partners with PEUGEOT Design Lab to design

new cabins for its Crew boats

Bourbon Mobility, leader in offshore personel transport, proposes services inspired by the aviation industry for its customers. Future cabins will be developed in a range of 3 levels of comfort: “Business Class”, “Premium” and “Eco”. Bourbon Mobility called on the expertise of the PEUGEOT Design Lab for the design of the new cabins. Designers created a cabin layout that guarantees optimal safety, “VIP” comfort seats and ergonomic storage. The first “Business Class” cabin will be operational in mid-2020.

Designers at the PEUGEOT Design Lab carefully chose every detail of the future Bourbon Mobility cabins.

Passengers will benefit from increased safety. Seats include handles, making it easier for passengers to move about the cabin in rough seas. Large aisles encourage a smooth flow of traffic. Two large screens display safety messages. Life vests are visible and easily accessible.

The comfort is similar to “Business Class” in a constrained offshore environment. Seats are equipped with vertical supports, deep headrests and calf rests. Cushions reduce vibrations from the vessel. Seats recline significantly, leaving significant legroom. Large windows allow for increased brightness.

Every detail is ergonomic. Closed storage and lighting are located in the ceiling of the cabin. A tablet stand and USB plug on the back of each chair allows passengers to enjoy WiFi and new various entertainment services, offered to passengers on demand. The visual identity of the cabin is highlighted by warm, light wood and smooth metal. The use of light and dark blue is a nod to the high seas.





“We want to establish new standards of comfort for offshore personnel transport inspired by the aviation industry. Our future cabins will be developed in a range of 3 levels of comfort: “Business Class”, “Premium” and “Eco”, so as to offer a new passenger experience onboard. We have chosen PEUGEOT Design Lab for its expertise in Brand Identity, interior Design and Industrial development, particularly in the fields of the maritime and transport industries, as we want to assert Bourbon Mobility services as an alternative to helicopter transport: safer, more reliable, more comfortable and cost-efficient” said François Lesle, CEO of Bourbon Mobility.







“Similar to the research PEUGEOT conducted to reinvent the interior of its latest models, we wanted to improve user experience for Bourbon Mobility passengers. Passengers will be pampered with ergonomic storage and “comfort fit” seats that are both soft and supportive, as well as the high-quality materials and assembly. These key design elements will be the signature identity of the future cabins”, said Arnault Gournac, Director of the PEUGEOT Design Lab.





The first prototype of a long distance “Crewliner” vessel (36 metres) equipped with a “Business Class” cabin for 46 passengers will be delivered in early 2020. The future cabins will be built directly onto existing vessels in a “plug & play” mode, along the way from mid-2020.

PEUGEOT Press Contacts



http://fr-media.peugeot.com

presse@peugeot.com





Florent Adeline / +33 9 66 66 55 39

florent.adeline@peugeot.com



Full information about PEUGEOT Design Lab is available at www.peugeotdesignlab.com

Go behind the scenes of the PEUGEOT Design Lab projects on Instagram: @peugeotdesignlab

Find PEUGEOT Design Lab on Facebook: www.facebook.com/peugeotdesignlab



About PEUGEOT Design Lab

With more than 200 years' expertise in industrial creation and 120 years' experience in automobile design, PEUGEOT launched its PEUGEOT Design Lab in June 2012 as a global brand design studio dedicated to external clients. Its main mission is to design products, services and brand experiments in all non-automotive sectors. Since its creation, many clients have called upon its services: Airbus, Dassault Aviation, Alstom, Bombardier, Carrefour, Groupe Seb, Quechua, etc. One of its latest creations was the Sea Drive Concept for Bénéteau.

ABOUT BOURBON & BOURBON MOBILITY

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 8,200 skilled employees. BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

For more than 30 years, Bourbon Mobility delivers to the major oil & gas companies - BP, Chevron, Total, ENI, Exxon, etc. high-speed passengers and light cargo transport services, both short or long distance. With over 3 million people transported each year on a more than 250 Crewboats fleet, Bourbon Mobility has established itself as a world leader in the petroleum industry by offering its clients a safe, economical and reliable alternative to helicopters.

CONTACTS

BOURBON Media Relations agency

Publicis Consultants Investors, analysts and shareholders Relations Vilizara Lazarova +33 140 138 607 +33 144 824 634 investor-relations@bourbon-online.com

vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr Group Communication Christelle Loisel +33 491 136 732 christelle.loisel@bourbon-online.com



Attachment