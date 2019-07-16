Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  BOURBON Corporation    GBB   FR0004548873

BOURBON CORPORATION

(GBB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BOURBON Press Release: BOURBON partners with PEUGEOT Design Lab to design new cabins for its Crew boats

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 01:01am EDT
PRESS RELEASE
16 July 2019

             

BOURBON partners with PEUGEOT Design Lab to design

new cabins for its Crew boats

Bourbon Mobility, leader in offshore personel transport, proposes services inspired by the aviation industry for its customers. Future cabins will be developed in a range of 3 levels of comfort: “Business Class”, “Premium” and “Eco”. Bourbon Mobility called on the expertise of the PEUGEOT Design Lab for the design of the new cabins. Designers created a cabin layout that guarantees optimal safety, “VIP” comfort seats and ergonomic storage. The first “Business Class” cabin will be operational in mid-2020.
Designers at the PEUGEOT Design Lab carefully chose every detail of the future Bourbon Mobility cabins.

Passengers will benefit from increased safety. Seats include handles, making it easier for passengers to move about the cabin in rough seas. Large aisles encourage a smooth flow of traffic. Two large screens display safety messages. Life vests are visible and easily accessible.
The comfort is similar to “Business Class” in a constrained offshore environment. Seats are equipped with vertical supports, deep headrests and calf rests. Cushions reduce vibrations from the vessel. Seats recline significantly, leaving significant legroom. Large windows allow for increased brightness.
Every detail is ergonomic. Closed storage and lighting are located in the ceiling of the cabin. A tablet stand and USB plug on the back of each chair allows passengers to enjoy WiFi and new various entertainment services, offered to passengers on demand. The visual identity of the cabin is highlighted by warm, light wood and smooth metal. The use of light and dark blue is a nod to the high seas.


 “We want to establish new standards of comfort for offshore personnel transport inspired by the aviation industry. Our future cabins will be developed in a range of 3 levels of comfort: “Business Class”, “Premium” and “Eco”, so as to offer a new passenger experience onboard. We have chosen PEUGEOT Design Lab for its expertise in Brand Identity, interior Design and Industrial development, particularly in the fields of the maritime and transport industries, as we want to assert Bourbon Mobility services as an alternative to helicopter transport: safer, more reliable, more comfortable and cost-efficient” said François Lesle, CEO of Bourbon Mobility.



“Similar to the research PEUGEOT conducted to reinvent the interior of its latest models, we wanted to improve user experience for Bourbon Mobility passengers. Passengers will be pampered with ergonomic storage and “comfort fit” seats that are both soft and supportive, as well as the high-quality materials and assembly. These key design elements will be the signature identity of the future cabins”, said Arnault Gournac, Director of the PEUGEOT Design Lab.


The first prototype of a long distance “Crewliner” vessel (36 metres) equipped with a “Business Class” cabin for 46 passengers will be delivered in early 2020. The future cabins will be built directly onto existing vessels in a “plug & play” mode, along the way from mid-2020.

PEUGEOT Press Contacts

http://fr-media.peugeot.com
presse@peugeot.com


  		 
Florent Adeline / +33 9 66 66 55 39
florent.adeline@peugeot.com
 

Full information about PEUGEOT Design Lab is available at www.peugeotdesignlab.com
Go behind the scenes of the PEUGEOT Design Lab projects on Instagram: @peugeotdesignlab
Find PEUGEOT Design Lab on Facebook: www.facebook.com/peugeotdesignlab

About PEUGEOT Design Lab
With more than 200 years' expertise in industrial creation and 120 years' experience in automobile design, PEUGEOT launched its PEUGEOT Design Lab in June 2012 as a global brand design studio dedicated to external clients. Its main mission is to design products, services and brand experiments in all non-automotive sectors. Since its creation, many clients have called upon its services: Airbus, Dassault Aviation, Alstom, Bombardier, Carrefour, Groupe Seb, Quechua, etc. One of its latest creations was the Sea Drive Concept for Bénéteau.

ABOUT BOURBON & BOURBON MOBILITY

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 8,200 skilled employees. BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.
For more than 30 years, Bourbon Mobility delivers to the major oil & gas companies - BP, Chevron, Total, ENI, Exxon, etc. high-speed passengers and light cargo transport services, both short or long distance.  With over 3 million people transported each year on a more than 250 Crewboats fleet, Bourbon Mobility has established itself as a world leader in the petroleum industry by offering its clients a safe, economical and reliable alternative to helicopters.

CONTACTS

BOURBONMedia Relations agency
Publicis Consultants
Investors, analysts and shareholders Relations  Vilizara Lazarova
+33 140 138 607  +33 144 824 634 
investor-relations@bourbon-online.com
vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr
  
Group Communication 
Christelle Loisel 
+33 491 136 732 
christelle.loisel@bourbon-online.com
 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOURBON CORPORATION
01:15aBOURBON : partners with PEUGEOT Design Lab to design new cabins for its Crew boa..
PU
01:01aBOURBON PRESS RELEASE : BOURBON partners with PEUGEOT Design Lab to design new c..
GL
07/10BOURBON : Half-year report of liquidity contract with CIC
GL
06/28BOURBON : Change in the governance of BOURBON Corporation
GL
06/28BOURBON PRESS RELEASE : Main decisions of the Combined General Meeting of June 2..
GL
06/24BOURBON : Extension of existing shareholder's agreement concerning 69.5% of BOUR..
GL
06/24BOURBON : Extension of existing shareholders' agreement between “initial c..
PU
06/19BOURBON : The Board of Directors of BOURBON Corporation wishes to further analyz..
PU
06/19BOURBO PRESS RELEASE : The Board of Directors of BOURBON Corporation wishes to f..
GL
06/05BOURBON : confirms having received a financial restructuring offer from it main ..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 722 M
EBIT 2019 -187 M
Net income 2019 -311 M
Debt 2019 1 385 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,94x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,07x
EV / Sales2019 2,35x
EV / Sales2020 2,15x
Capitalization 313 M
Chart BOURBON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
BOURBON Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOURBON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,72  €
Last Close Price 4,06  €
Spread / Highest target -48,7%
Spread / Average Target -57,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -73,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gaël Bodénès Chief Executive Officer
Jacques d'Armand de Chateauvieux Chairman
Thierry Hochoa Chief Financial Officer
Baudouin Monnoyeur Director
Christian Lefèvre Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOURBON CORPORATION18.22%217
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED33.63%5 611
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING9.39%3 456
SUBSEA 715.57%3 363
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY18.44%2 940
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BHD--.--%1 492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About