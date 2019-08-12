Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  BOURBON Corporation    GBB   FR0004548873

BOURBON CORPORATION

(GBB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BOURBON Press Release - Financial information: Change in the date of publication of BOURBON Corporation's half-year results of 2019 to September 26

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 12:00pm EDT

Marseilles, August 12, 2019,

Financial information: Change in the date of publication of BOURBON Corporation's half-year results of 2019 to September 26

BOURBON Corporation announces today the modification of the publication date of its financial results for the first half of 2019 to September 26 instead of September 5.

This announcement follows changes in the Board of Directors' meeting schedule to reflect decisions made in August 2019.

ABOUT BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 8,400 skilled employees. Through its 29 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2018, BOURBON’S revenue came to €689.5 million and the company operated a fleet of 483 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the “Oil Services” sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

CONTACTS

BOURBONMedia relations agency
Publicis Consultants
Investor Relations, analysts, shareholders   Vilizara Lazarova
+33 140 138 607  +33 144 824 634 
investor-relations@bourbon-online.com
vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr
  
Corporate Communication 
Christelle Loisel 
+33 491 136 732 
christelle.loisel@bourbon-online.com
 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOURBON CORPORATION
12:00pBOURBON PRESS RELEASE - FINANCIAL IN : Change in the date of publication of BOUR..
GL
08/08BOURBON : and its sub-holding company BOURBON Maritime admitted to the reorganiz..
PU
07/25BOURBON : Corporation asks for reorganization proceedings as a result of guarant..
GL
07/22BOURBO PRESS RELEASE : Financial information
GL
07/16BOURBON : partners with PEUGEOT Design Lab to design new cabins for its Crew boa..
PU
07/16BOURBON PRESS RELEASE : BOURBON partners with PEUGEOT Design Lab to design new c..
GL
07/10BOURBON : Half-year report of liquidity contract with CIC
GL
06/28BOURBON : Change in the governance of BOURBON Corporation
GL
06/28BOURBON PRESS RELEASE : Main decisions of the Combined General Meeting of June 2..
GL
06/24BOURBON : Extension of existing shareholder's agreement concerning 69.5% of BOUR..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 722 M
EBIT 2019 -187 M
Net income 2019 -311 M
Debt 2019 1 385 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,86x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,98x
EV / Sales2019 2,32x
EV / Sales2020 2,12x
Capitalization 288 M
Chart BOURBON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
BOURBON Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOURBON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,72  €
Last Close Price 3,73  €
Spread / Highest target -44,2%
Spread / Average Target -53,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -71,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gaël Bodénès Chief Executive Officer
Jacques d'Armand de Chateauvieux Chairman
Thierry Hochoa Chief Financial Officer
Baudouin Monnoyeur Director
Christian Lefèvre Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOURBON CORPORATION8.60%323
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED22.15%4 934
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING5.10%3 225
SUBSEA 73.37%2 925
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-2.87%2 324
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BHD--.--%1 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group