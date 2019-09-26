BOURBON: Press release - BOURBON First Half 2019 Results 0 09/26/2019 | 01:01am EDT Send by mail :

Marseilles, September 26, 2019 BOURBON First Half 2019 Results Adjusted revenue increased by 3.5% to €361.5 million (consolidated revenue €328.5 million) reflecting the slow and gradual improvement in activity Adjusted EBITDAR up 15.3% compared to the previous half year Adjusted revenue of €361.5 million, benefiting from a 4% increase in daily rates, average utilization rates up 2.8 points compared to the second half year 2018 and a positive foreign currency effect.

The number of laid-up vessels decreased by 10%, reflecting, on the one hand, the progressive return to service of vessels and on the other hand, the implementation of the disposal plan for non-strategic vessels.

Adjusted EBITDAR grew at €83.2 million (consolidated EBITDAR of €68.8 million) taking into account financial restructuring costs and favorable non-recurring items.

Free cash flow was €36.5 million compared to €33.0 million for the 2 nd half year 2018.

half year 2018. The group is pursuing negotiations as part of the reorganization proceedings opened since the 7th of August 2019 and has decided to close its financial statements under the going concern basis, given its confidence in its ability meet the necessary conditions for the continuation of its activities.

H1 2019 H2 2018 Change

H1 2019/H2 2018 H1 2018 Change

H1 2019 /H1 2018 Operational indicators Number of vessels (FTE)* 472.0 495.2 -4.7% 505.0 -6.5% Total fleet in operation (FTE) 308.8 314.0 -1.7% 320.3 -3.6% Number of stacked vessels (FTE) 163.3 181.2 -9.9% 184.7 -11.6% Utilization rate of the fleet in operation (%) 83.4 81.5 +1.9pt 83.0 +0.4 pt Average utilization rate (%) 54.5 51.7 +2.8 pts 52.7 +1.8 pt Average daily rate ($/d) 8,219 7,902 +4.0% 7,888 +4.2% * FTE : Full Time Equivalent In € millions, unless otherwise noted H1 2019 H2 2018* Change

H1 2019/H2 2018 H1 2018* Change

H1 2019 /H1 2018 Financial performance Adjusted revenuesa 361.5 349.4 +3.5% 340.1 +6.3% (change at constant rate) +2.2% +3.0% Bourbon Marine & Logistics 178.9 175.0 +2.3% 182.3 -1.9% Bourbon Mobility 93.4 92.4 +1.1% 95.3 -2.0% Bourbon Subsea Services 83.6 76.2 +9.8% 57.4 +45.6% Others 5.6 5.9 -5.6% 5.0 +10.4% Operational and general costs (278.3) (277.3) +0.4% (269.5) +3.3% Adjusteda EBITDAR (ex. cap. gain) 83.2 72.1 +15.3% 70.6 +17.8% EBITDAR / Revenues 23.0% 20.6% 20.7% Bareboat charters - (74.9) ns (73.4) ns Adjusteda EBITDA 84.1 (2.2) ns (2.2) ns Impairment (3.1) (31.0) -90.0% (44.7) -93.1% Adjusteda EBIT (52.7) (160.4) -67.1% (153.5) -65.7% EBIT (60.2) (162.2) -62.9% (158.0) -61.9% Net income (group share) (135.2) (260.7) -48.1% (197.1) -31.4% * As of January 1, 2019, the Group applies IFRS 16 “Leases” Standard following the modified retrospective transition method. No restatement of 2018 financial statements has been carried out.



"The results for the half year illustrate our continued efforts to rationalize the fleet and control costs as well as the commitment of all teams to maintain our standards of operational excellence. The market recovery, whilst slow and very gradual, is a reality. However, rigorous management remains essential to ensuring sustainable growth. We remain extremely vigilant and will maintain true discipline in our investment and our contracts choices, while focusing on transforming our model. The initial successes obtained during the half year are encouraging", declared Gaël Bodénès, Chief Executive Officer of BOURBON Corporation. (a) Adjusted data:

The adjusted financial information is presented by Activity and by Segment based on the internal reporting system and shows internal segment information used by the principal operating decision-maker to manage and measure the performance of BOURBON (IFRS 8). Internal reporting (and thus the adjusted financial information) records the performance of operational joint ventures on which the group has joint control using the full integration method. Furthermore, internal reporting (and again the adjusted financial information) does not take into account IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies), applicable for the first time in 2017 (retroactively from January, 1) to an operational joint venture in Angola.

The reconciliation between the adjusted data and the consolidated data can be found in Appendix I on page 9

1st Half 2019 Financial Results

Income statement (adjusted data)

Adjusted revenue came out at €361.5 million, up 3.5% compared to the previous half year, impacted by a favorable exchange rate (+2.2% increase at constant exchange rates), an improvement in average chartering rates (mainly due to the contribution of Subsea's chartering activities) and an improvement in utilization rates. This last improvement comes, on the one hand, from the disposal and scrapping of non-strategic and unused vessels and on the other, from a slight increase in the number of chartering days. Operating costs decreased by 2.3% compared to the previous half year, benefiting from the first effects of the Smart shipping program and from a catch-up in the exemption from employer social contributions for European-registered vessels. Excluding this last item, costs would have increased, impacted by the gradual return to service of vessels and Subsea's turnkey projects. General costs increased by 11.1% mainly due to the costs related to the financial restructuring. However, the implementation of our Smart G&A plan has shown results, enabling us to achieve a recurring general costs/revenue ratio of 15%. As a result, EBITDAR amounted to €83.2 million, up 15.3% compared to the previous half year. Adjusted EBIT for the first half year 2019 was €-52.4 million, an improvement of €108.0 million compared to the previous half year, mainly due to the impact of the application of IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019 and the reduced impairment expense. Net income, group share stood at -€135.2 million, compared to -€260.7 million for the previous half year. Balance Sheet Statement Consolidated Capital Employed 06/30/2019 12/31/2018* In € millions Net non-current Assets 2,360.1 1,704.1 Non-current Assets held for sale 1.2 12.0 Working Capital 138.2 (79.0)



1,637 Total Capital Employed 2,499.4 1,637.1 Shareholders’ equity 52.8 201.0 Non-current liabilities (provisions and deferred taxes) 149.5 158.5 Net debt 2,297.1 1,277.6 Total Capital Employed 2,499.4 1,637.1 * No restatement of 2018 financial statements has been carried out following the application of IFRS 16 “Leases” The application of IFRS 16 Standard ("Leases") on January 1, 2019 had a significant impact on the structure of the balance sheet. Since that date, leases, and specifically bareboat charters, are recognized on the balance sheet (with the exception of contracts under 12 months or concerning low value goods) whereas up to now, only vessels under finance leases were subject to recognition. At January 1, 2019, the date of the first-time application of IFRS 16, the group recorded a lease liability of €1,083.1 million, representing the discounted amount of lease commitments, offset by non-current right-of-use assets of €866.4 million and a significant decrease in trade payables of €205.6 million which, in particular, recorded unpaid bareboat charters. Thus, as at June 30, 2019, the net impact of finance leases already recorded in the balance sheet was an increase of €701.3 million in non-current net assets, a decrease in the working capital requirement of €205.6 million and an increase in net debt of €997.9 million. Shareholders' equity amounted to €52.8 million, down €148.2 million under the impact of the loss recorded during the first half year 2019. In accordance with IFRS, €1,665 million in borrowings and lease liabilities were classified as current liabilities as at June 30, 2019. These are borrowings and leases for which the payments have been suspended since the start of 2018, some of which have been the subject of calls in guarantee or accelerations since July 2019, as well as other borrowings with "cross default" type clauses that could lead to early redemption. Cash flow (see appendix IV: Simplified Consolidated Cash Flow Statement)



positive cash flows generated by operations were €52.7 million, down slightly by €2.3 million compared to the second half year 2018, despite the increase in activity, under the effect of an unfavorable working capital variation; the sales of 6 vessels (including 3 non-smart and 3 non-strategic vessels) generated €15.1 million over the half year, reflecting the group's continued efforts to rationalize its fleet. The amount of investments, at €-31.3 million, was up by €6 million compared to the previous half year, under the effect of an increase in priority planned dry-dock and vessel reactivations. Cash flows used in investing activities amounted to €-18.4 million; lastly, still reflecting the suspension of debt and lease servicing, cash flows consumed by financing activities amounted to €-58.0 million, of which half is related to the payment of dividends to minority interests.

Consolidated cash was down by €22.5 million over the half year, marked by the following elements: The group has continued discussions with its creditors, both in France and abroad, during this semester, in order to balance the service of its debt with an expected but gradual recovery in the market and therefore group performance. However, on August 7, 2019, the Group has announced having obtained from the Court the opening of reorganization proceedings for the holding Bourbon Corporation and sub holding Bourbon Maritime. Bourbon Corporation had requested and obtained the opening of reorganization proceedings further to the guarantees redeemed by Chinese company ICBC Leasing for an initial amount exceeding $800 million, supplemented by an additional claim received on 10 September 2019, bringing the total amount to more than $1.2 billion. While BOURBON Maritime was subject to a conciliation procedure, the company requested and obtained the opening of reorganization proceedings further to the acceleration by some French creditors of the repayment of their debt, representing an amount of €720 million, as well as contractual interest.

This situation raises a material uncertainty with regards to the going concern. The Group has, however, prepared its consolidated financial statements at June 30, 2019 maintaining the going concern assumption given: - The confidence it has in its ability to meet the necessary conditions for the continuation of its activities - The confidence it has in the favorable outcome of the reorganization proceedings - The active search for new financial partners which led to the receipt of a firm financing offer subject to conditions -The cash generated by the activity that allows the group to meet its current operating needs during the next 12 months (beside debt financing).

Outlook

Growth in global demand for oil remains low with strong volatility in oil prices, which have, however, remained at an average level of around $50-60/barrel. In this context of very moderate recovery, oil customers regularly validate new exploration projects and continue to arbitrate in favor of Offshore. Offshore investments even grew in 2019, for the first time since 2014, following productivity gains in drilling and production. However, oil customers remain cautious and continue to favor projects with short returns on investment. Furthermore, they pay attention to and take a keen interest in new models and working methods, as they aim to provide new productivity gains. In this environment, BOURBON continues to focus on: the control of its operating and general costs;

discipline in its Capex choices, notably in terms of fleet reactivation and in the choice of contracts;

deployment of the strategic plan, and notably the development of new services and business models as well as the Smart shipping program;

and the restructuring of its debt. BOURBON MARINE & LOGISTICS

H1 2019 H2 2018 Change

H1 2019/H2 2018 H1 2018 Change

H1 2019/H1 2018 Operational indicators Number of vessels (FTE)* 205.6 212.5 -3.2% 216.5 -5.0% Total fleet in operation (FTE) 124.0 123.4 +0.5% 130.0 -4.6% Number of stacked vessels (FTE) 81.6 89.1 -8.4% 86.5 -5.7% Utilization rate of the fleet in operation (%) 91.2 87.4 +3.8pts 86.4 +4.8pts Average utilization rate (%) 55.0 50.8 +4.2pts 51.9 +3.1pts Deepwater offshore vessels 66.9 60.7 +6.2pts 63.6 +3.3pts Shallow water offshore vessels 46.5 43.8 +2.7pts 44.1 +2.4pts Average daily rate ($/d) 10,157 10,122 +0.3% 10,468 -3.0% Deepwater offshore vessels 12,105 12,652 -4.3% 12,993 -6.8% Shallow water offshore vessels 8,179 7,693 +6.3% 8,022 +2.0% * FTE: Full Time Equivalent



In € millions, unless otherwise noted H1 2019 H2 2018 Change

H1 2019/H2 2018 H1 2018 Change

H1 2019/H1 2018 Financial performance Adjusted Revenues 178.9 175.0 +2.3% 182.3 -1.9% Deepwater offshore vessels 107.3 105.3 +1.9% 112.4 -4.5% Shallow water offshore vessels 71.6 69.6 +2.9% 70.0 +2.3% Operational & General Costs (138.7) (140.9) -1.6% (143.1) -3.1% Adjusted EBITDAR (ex. capital gains) 40.2 34.0 +18.2% 39.3 +2.3% EBITDAR / Revenues 22.5% 19.4% 21.6% Bareboat Charters - (52.6) ns (51.9) ns Adjusted EBITDA 39.8 (18.5) ns (12.1) ns Impairment (1.0) (24.2) -95.7% (44.7)



-97.7% Adjusted EBIT (47.8) (111.5) -57.2% (112.7) -57.6% The results of the first half year 2019 reflect the gradual recovery of the activity, particularly in Deepwater offshore with an average growth in utilization rates of 6.2 pts. Rates for Shallow water offshore continued to grow slightly, whilst the marked decrease in Deepwater offshore was mainly due to the Arctic fleet exit and contracts renewal at current market prices. Revenue saw a slight increase compared to the second half year 2018, driven by the West Africa (Nigeria and Gabon) and Latin America (Mexico and Brazil) regions. 8 vessels have been reactivated during the semester. Operating and general costs benefited from the first positive impacts of the deployment of the Smart shipping program and the catch-up in the exemption from employer costs for owners of European-registered vessels.

The vessel disposal plan continued, with 5 vessels sold during this half year, in lign with the fleet rationalization strategy. BOURBON MOBILITY

H1 2019 H2 2018 Change

H1 2019/H2 2018 H1 2018 Change

H1 2019/H1 2018 Operational indicators Number of vessels (FTE)* 246.9 262.7 -6.0% 267.9 -7.8% Total fleet in operation (FTE) 169.8 175.9 -3.5% 175.5 -3.2% Number of stacked vessels (FTE) 77.1 86.8 -11.2% 92.4 -16.7% Utilization rate of the fleet in operation (%) 78.3 77.9 +0.4pt 82.6 -4.3pts Average utilization rate (%) 53.9 52.2 +1.7pt 54.0 -0.1pt Average daily rate ($/d) 4,308 4,250 +1.4% 4,391 -1.9% * FTE : Full Time Equivalent



In € millions, unless otherwise noted H1 2019 H2 2018 Change

H1 2019/H2 2018 H1 2018 Change

H1 2019/H1 2018 Financial performance Adjusted Revenues 93.4 92.4 +1.1% 95.3 -2.0% Operational & General Costs (74.1) (77.7) -4.6% (77.7) -4.6% Adjusted EBITDAR (ex. capital gains) 19.4 14.7 +32.1% 17.6 +9.9% EBITDAR / Revenues 20.7% 15.9% 18.5% Bareboat Charters - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA 19.4 15.3 +26.7% 17.9 +8.2% Impairment (0.9) (5.2) -82.0% - - Adjusted EBIT 4.6 (22.0) ns (11.8) ns This half year was marked by slight growth in adjusted revenue of 1.1% compared to the previous half year, with a fleet utilization rate up 1.7 pt to 53.9%, notably driven by Nigeria, which is the country with the strongest growth in West Africa, and despite the contraction of the fleet in operation. Bourbon Mobility accelerated the rationalization of its fleet (around ten vessels scrapped) and its repositioning in growth regions. In parallel, the modernization project for fleet cabins was launched, with the aim of commissioning the first "Business class" cabin mid-2020. Operating costs were impacted by the continued maintenance and repair efforts for Surfers, but benefited during this half year, as for the other two businesses, from the positive effect of the catch-up of the exemption from employer costs. 8 vessels were reactivated at a regular pace during this half year in accordance with our forecasts.

BOURBON SUBSEA SERVICES

H1 2019 H2 2018 Change

H1 2019/H2 2018 H1 2018 Change

H1 2019 H1 2018 Operational indicators Number of vessels (FTE)* 19.5 20.0 -2.3% 20.6 -5.3% Total fleet in operation (FTE) 15.0 14.7 +2.0% 14.9 +0.7% Number of stacked vessels (FTE) 4.5 5.3 -13.5% 5.7 -21.1% Utilization rate of the fleet in operation (%) 75.9 73.9 +2.0pts 58.9 +17.0pts Average utilization rate (%) 58.4 54.6 +3.8pts 42.6 +15.8pts Average daily rate ($/d) 34,615 31,786 +8.9% 32,526 +6,4% * FTE : Full Time Equivalent



In € millions, unless otherwise noted H1 2019 H2 2018 Change

H1 2019/H2 2018 H1 2018 Change

H1 2019/H1 2018 Financial performance Adjusted Revenues 83.6 76.2 +9.8% 57.4







( +45.6% Operational & General Costs (62.6) (55.2) +13.4% (44.9) +39.4% Adjusted EBITDAR (ex. capital gains) 21.0 20.9 +0.3% 12.5 +68.0% EBITDAR / Revenues 25.1% 27.5% 21.8% Bareboat Charters - (22.2) ns (21.5) ns Adjusted EBITDA 22.4 (1.5) ns (9.1) ns



- Impairment (1.1) (1.6) -29.0% - - Adjusted EBIT (10.9) (24.4) -55.1% (30.0) -63.5% Adjusted revenue is growing of about 10% compared to previous half year, benefitting of a 3.8 pts improvement of the average utilization rate and a growing average day rates of 8.9%, confirming the slight recovery of the Subsea market. Turnkey projects activity has progressed in Middle East and West Africa with projects of pipelines dismantling in Qatar and Gabon, demonstrating the capacity of engineering Bourbon Subsea Services ‘teams to secure the decommissioning budget of clients. The ROV business (Remote Operated Vehicules) has however been affected by a weaker activity this semester. Operating and general costs are increasing by 13.4%, impacted by turnkey projects which relies on a large part of external subcontracting The installation of three 8.3 MW floated wind turbines off Portugal has started at the end of the semester and is pursuing over the second semester, maintaining BOURBON’s positioning as the floating wind turbines installation leader. Note also that of a non-strategic vessel has been sold during the second quarter 2019. OTHERS In € millions, unless otherwise noted H1 2019 H2 2018 Change

H1 2019/H2 2018 H1 2018 Change

H1 2019/H1 2018 Financial performance Adjusted Revenues 5.6 5.9 -5.6% 5.0 +10.4% Operational & General Costs (3.0) (3.4) -11.8% (3.9)







-23.1% Adjusted EBITDAR (ex. capital gains) 2.6 2.5 +3.7% 1.1 ns EBITDAR / Revenues 46,4% 42.2% 22.4% Adjusted EBITDA 2.6 2.5 +3.7% 1.1 ns Adjusted EBIT 1.7 (2.6) ns 1.0



+74.3% Activities included are those that do not fit into either Marine & Logistics, Mobility or Subsea Services segments. The majority of the total represents earnings from miscellaneous ship management activities. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION A general meeting for holders of Undated Deeply Subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate Bonds took place on July, 17, 2019. It authorized BOURBON to defer the payment of interest initially planned for July 24, 2019. All the decisions taken can be consulted on Bourbon's website: https://www.bourbonoffshore.com/en/investors/bondholders



The Board of Directors approved on September 25, 2019 the interim consolidated financial statements for the first six-month period ending June 30, 2019, on upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee. The Statutory Auditors performed a limited review of the interim financial statements. The Statutory Auditors' reports conclude in this context, that it is impossible to reach a conclusion on the condensed half-year consolidated financial statements due to uncertainties regarding the going concern in the context of the ongoing collective proceedings of Bourbon Corporation and its subsidiary Bourbon Maritime.

BOURBON’s results will continue to be affected by the €/US$ exchange rate.

BOURBON Corporation's General management will comment on the results during an audio webcast scheduled today at 9:00 am Paris local time. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. The replay of the audio webcast will be available during the day on our website: http://www.bourbonoffshore.com/en/half-year-results-2019

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2019 3rd Quarter & 9 months revenues press release November 7, 2019

APPENDIX I

Reconciliation of adjusted financial information with the consolidated financial statements

Adjustment items are related the consolidation of joint ventures according to the equity method. At June 30, 2019 and for the comparative period presented, adjustment items are as follows: In € millions H1 2019

Adjusted IFRS Adjustments* H1 2019

Consolidated Revenues 361.5 (33.0) 328.5 Direct Costs & General and Administrative costs (278.3) 18.6 (259.7) EBITDAR (excluding capital gains) 83.2 (14.3) 68.8 Bareboat charter costs - - - EBITDA (excluding capital gains) 83.2 (14.3) 68.8 Capital gain 0.9 - 0.9 EBITDA 84.1 (14.3) 69.7 Depreciation, Amortization & Provisions (133.4) 2.4 (131.0) Impairment (3.1) - (3.1) Share of results from companies under the equity method - 4.4 4.4 Profit on transferred interests (0.3) - (0.3) EBIT (52.7) (7.5) (60.2) *Effect of consolidation of jointly controlled companies using the equity method (IFRS 11) In € millions - No restatement of 2018 financial statements has been carried out following the application of IFRS 16 “Leases” H2 2018

Adjusted IFRS

Adjustments* H2 2018

Consolidated Revenues 349.4 (27.1) 322.3 Direct Costs & General and Administrative costs (277.3) 23.2 (254.1) EBITDAR (excluding capital gains) 72.1 (3.9) 68.2 Bareboat charter costs (74.9) - (74.9) EBITDA (excluding capital gains) (2.8) (3.9) (6.7) Capital gain 0.6 - 0.6 EBITDA (2.2) (3.9) (6.1) Depreciation, Amortization & Provisions (127.2) 2.6 (124.6) Impairment (31.0) - (31.0) Share of results from companies under the equity method** (0.5) (0.5) EBIT (160.4) (1.8) (162.2) *Effect of consolidation of jointly controlled companies using the equity method (IFRS 11) ** Included the application of IAS 29 In € millions- No restatement of 2018 financial statements has been carried out following the application of IFRS 16 “Leases” H1 2018

Adjusted IFRS Adjustments* H1 2018

Consolidated Revenues 340.1 (28.6) 311.5 Direct Costs & General and Administrative costs (269.5) 20.3 (249.2) EBITDAR (excluding capital gains) 70.6 (8.3) 62.3 Bareboat charter costs (73.4) - (73.4) EBITDA (excluding capital gains) (2.8) (8.3) (11.1) Capital gain 0.7 - 0.7 EBITDA (2.2) (8.3) (10.4) Depreciation, Amortization & Provisions (106.6) 2.7 (104.0) Impairment (44.7) - (44.7) Share of results from companies under the equity method - 1.0 1.0 Profit on transferred interests 0.1 - 0.1 EBIT (153.4) (4.5) (158.0) *Effect of consolidation of jointly controlled companies using the equity method (IFRS11) APPENDIX II Simplified Consolidated Income Statement In € millions (except per share data) H1 2019 H2 2018* Change

H1 2019/H2 2018 H1 2018* Change

H1 2019/H1 2018 Revenues 328.5 322.3 +1.9% 311.5 +5.5% Direct costs (200.0) (201.2) -0.6% (194.7) +2.7% General & Administrative costs (59.7) (52.9) +12.7% (54.5) +9.5% EBITDAR excluding capital gains 68.8 68.2 +0.9% 62.3 +10.4% Bareboat charter costs - (74.9) -100.0% (73.4) -100.0% EBITDA excluding capital gains 68.8 (6.7) ns (11.1) ns Capital gain 0.9 0.6 +59.3% 0.7 +41.3% Gross operating income EBITDA 69.7 (6.1) ns (10.4) ns Depreciation, Amortization & Provisions (131.0) (124.6) +5,1% (104.0) +26.0% Impairment (3.1) (31.0) -90.0% (44.7) -93.1% Share of results from companies under the equity method 4.4 (0.5) ns 1.0 ns Profit on transferred interests (0.3) - ns 0.1 ns Operating income (EBIT) after share of results from companies under equity method (60.2) (162.2) -62.9% (158.0) -61.9% Financial profit/loss (62.2) (86.8) -28.3% (29.8) +108.4% Income tax (6.2) (8.7) -28.5% (5.8) +6.9% Net Income (128.6) (257.6) -50.2% (193.7) -33.8% Non-controlling interests (6.7) (3.1) ns (3.4) +93.4% Net income (Group share) (135.2) (260.7) -48.1% (197.1) -31.4% Earnings per share (1.75) (2.55) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 77,350,596 77,373,341 * No restatement of 2018 financial statements has been carried out following the application of IFRS 16 “Leases” APPENDIX III Simplified Consolidated Balance Sheet In € millions 06/30/2019 12/31/2018* 06/30/2019 12/31/2018* SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 52.8 201.0 Net property, plant and equipment 1,473.2 1,638.2 Financial debt > 1 year 39.9 44.8 Right-of-Use 815.8 - Other non-current assets 84.0 83.5 Other non-current liabilities 136.5 108.9 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 2,373.0 1,721.7 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 176.4 153.7 Cash on hand and in banks 200.1 217.1 Financial debt < 1 year 2,457.3 1,449.9 Other currents assets 443.3 408.4 Other current liabilities 331.1 554.6 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 643.4 625.5 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 2,788.4 2,004.5 Non-current assets held for sale 1.2 12.0 Liabilities directly associated with non-current assets classified as held for sale - - TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,964.8 2,158.2 TOTAL ASSETS 3,017.6 2,359.2 TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 3,017.6 2,359.2 * No restatement of 2018 financial statements has been carried out following the application of IFRS 16 “Leases”

APPENDIX IV Simplified Consolidated Cash Flow Statement In € millions H1 2019 H2 2018* H1 2018* Net cash flow from operating activities (A) 52.7 55.0 80.8 Cash flow from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (31.3) (25.3) (21.8) Sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 15.1 3.3 10.2 Other cash flow from investing activities (2.2) 1.7 0.2 Net Cash flow from investing activities (B) (18.4) (20.2) (11.4) Cash flow from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in borrowings (19.7) (58.1) (17.2) Net increase (decrease) in lease liabilities (4.3) - - Perpetual bond issue - - - Dividends paid to shareholders of the group - - - Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (27.8) (0.5) (3.0) Cost of net debt (6.1) (4.4) (13.4) Other cash flow from financing activities - 1.0 - Net Cash flow used in financing activities (C) (58.0) (61.9) (33.6) Impact from the change in exchange rates (D) and other reclassifications 1.2 (4.5) 1.9 Change in net cash (A) + (B) + (C) + (D) (22.5) (31.7) 37.7 Net cash at beginning of period 173.2 204.9 167.2 Change in net cash (22.5) (31.7) 37.7 Net cash at end of period 150.8 173.2 204.9 * No restatement of 2018 financial statements has been carried out following the application of IFRS 16 “Leases”

APPENDIX V Consolidated Sources and Uses of Cash



In € millions H1 2019 H 2 2018* H1 2018* Cash generated by operations 82.7 54.1 71.1 Vessels in service (A) 67.5 50.8 60.9 Vessels sale 15.1 3.3 10.2 Cash out for : (38.1) (10.5) (19.0) Interest (6.1) (4.4) (13.4) Taxes (B) (4.1) (5.6) (2.6) Dividends (27.8) (0.5) (3.0) Net Cash from activity 44.6 43.6 52.1 Net debt change (0.3) (30.9) (53.0) Perpetual bond - - - Use of cash for (42.0) (15.4) 0.7 Investments (31.3) (25.3) (21.8) Working capital (C) (10.7) 9.8 22.5 Other sources and uses of cash (2.3) 2.8 0.2 Free cash flow 36.5 33.0 69.2 Net Cash flow from operating activities (A+B+C) 52.7 55.0 80.8 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and

intangible assets (31.3) (25.3) (21.8) Sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 15.1 3.3 10.2 * No restatement of 2018 financial statements has been carried out following the application of IFRS 16 “Leases”

APPENDIX VI Quarterly revenue breakdown In € millions 2019 2018 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Bourbon Marine & Logistics 91.0 87.9 88.0 87.0 89.9 92.4 Deepwater offshore vessels 53.6 53.8 53.0 52.4 55.0 57.4 Shallow water offshore vessels 37.5 34.1 35.0 34.6 35.0 35.0 Bourbon Mobility 46.1 47.3 46.1 46.3 47.1 48.2 Subsea Services 43.4 40.2 38.2 37.9 30.2 27.2 Others 3.0 2.5 3.6 2.3 1.9 3.1 Total adjusted revenues 183.6 178.0 175.9 173.5 169.3 171.0 IFRS 11 impact* (17.3) (15.7) (13.7) (13.4) (15.4) (13.3) TOTAL CONSOLIDATED 166.3 162.3 162.2 160.2 153.9 157.6 *Effect of consolidation of joint ventures using the equity method Quarterly average utilization rates for the offshore fleet in operation In % 2019 2018 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Bourbon Marine & Logistics 90.8 90.4 88.1 86.7 84.9 89.0 Deepwater offshore vessels 90.5 92.0 86.6 86.9 83.5 88.1 Shallow water offshore vessels 91.0 88.8 89.7 86.6 86.2 90.0 Bourbon Mobility 76.6 79.6 78.0 77.8 81.1 84.3 Subsea Services 73.3 78.5 74.0 73.9 60.9 55.7 Average utilization rate 82.2 83.9 81.8 81.2 81.7 84.9 Quarterly average utilization rates for the offshore fleet In % 2019 2018 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Bourbon Marine & Logistics 56.0 53.9 50.5 51.0 51.6 52.7 Deepwater offshore vessels 66.9 66.9 61.0 60.4 63.0 65.2 Shallow water offshore vessels 48.3 44.7 43.2 44.4 43.9 44.3 Bourbon Mobility 53.4 54.7 52.5 51.8 53.8 54.4 Subsea Services 57.9 58.9 54.9 54.3 45.4 39.0 Average utilization rate 54.7 54.5 51.7 51.6 52.5 53.0 Quarterly average daily rates for the offshore fleet In US$/day 2019 2018 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Bourbon Marine & Logistics 10,130 10,188 10,177 10,128 10,360 10,911 Deepwater offshore vessels 12,130 12,123 12,701 12,705 12,873 13,577 Shallow water offshore vessels 8,186 8,136 7,694 7,709 7,924 8,292 Bourbon Mobility 4,281 4,351 4,239 4,285 4,326 4,549 Bourbon Subsea Services 35,952 33,346 33,207 30,321 30,571 34,933 Average daily rate 8,262 8,172 7,989 7,854 7,786 8,179 Quarterly number of vessels (end of period) In number of vessels* 2019 2018 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Bourbon Marine & Logistics 203 204 211 212 214 216 Deepwater offshore vessels 84 84



87 87 87 87 Shallow water offshore vessels 119 120 124 125 127 129 Bourbon Mobility 244 248 252 260 266 269 Bourbon Subsea Services 19 20 20 20 20 21 FLEET TOTAL 466 472 483 492 500 506 *Vessels operated by BOURBON (including vessels owned or on bareboat charter) Half-year adjusted revenue breakdown In € millions 2019

H1 2018 H2 H1 Bourbon Marine & Logistics 178.9 175.0 182.3 Deepwater offshore vessels 107.3 105.3 112.4 Shallow water offshore vessels 71.6 69.6 70.0 Bourbon Mobility 93.4 92.4 95.3 Bourbon Subsea Services 83.6 76.2 57.4 Other 5.6 5.9 5.0 Total adjusted revenues 361.5 349.4 340.1 IFRS 11 impact* (33.0) (27.1) (28.6) TOTAL CONSOLIDATED 328.5 322.3 311.5 *Effect of consolidation of joint ventures using the equity method Half-year average utilization rates for the offshore fleet in operation In % 2019

H1 2018 H2 H1 Bourbon Marine & Logistics 91.2 87.4 86.4 Deepwater offshore vessels 91.7 86.8 84.9 Shallow water offshore vessels 90.6 88.1 87.9 Bourbon Mobility 78.3 77.9 82.6 Bourbon Subsea Services 75.9 73.9 58.9 Average utilization rate 83.4 81.5 83.0 Half-year average utilization rates for the offshore fleet In % 2019

H1 2018 H2 H1 Bourbon Marine & Logistics 55.0 50.8 51.9 Deepwater offshore vessels 66.9 60.7 63.6 Shallow water offshore vessels 46.5 43.8 44.1 Bourbon Mobility 53.9 52.2 54.0 Bourbon Subsea Services 58.4 54.6 42.6 Average utilization rate 54.5 51.7 52.7 Half-year average daily rates for the offshore fleet In US$/day 2019

H1 2018 H2 H1 Bourbon Marine & Logistics 10,157 10,122 10,468 Deepwater offshore vessels 12,105 12,652 12,993 Shallow water offshore vessels 8,179 7,693 8,022 Bourbon Mobility 4,308 4,250 4,391 Bourbon Subsea Services 34,615 31,786 32,526 Average daily rate 8,219 7,902 7,888

Breakdown of revenues by geographical region In € millions Quarter Semester Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Change Q2 2018 H1 2019 H2 2018 Change H1 2018 Africa 96.3 101.1 -4.7% 89.4 197.4 192.3 +2.7% 189.4 Europe & Mediterranean/Middle East 43.9 35.2 +24.6% 36.3 79.1 73.9 +7.0% 62.5 Americas 22.7 23.6 -3.9% 24.3 46.3 43.3 +7.0% 51.3 Asia 20.6 18.0 +14.4% 19.2 38.7 39.9 -3.0% 37.1





In € millions 2019 2018 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Africa 96.3 101.1 101.7 90.6 89.4 99.9 Europe & Mediterranean / Middle East 43.9 35.2 33.4 40.5 36.3 26.2 Americas 22.7 23.6 21.0 22.3 24.3 27.0 Asia 20.6 18.0 19.7 20.2 19.2 17.9 Other key indicators Quarterly breakdown 2019 2018 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Average €/US$ exchange rate for the quarter 1.12 1.14 1.14 1.16 1.19 1.23 €/US$ exchange rate at closing 1.14 1.12 1.15 1.16 1.17 1.23 Average price of Brent for the quarter (in US$/bbl) 69 63 69 75 75 67 Half-year breakdown 2019

H1 2018 H2 H1 Average €/US$ exchange rate for the half year 1.13 1.15 1.21 €/US$ exchange rate at closing 1.14 1.15 1.17 Average price of Brent for the half year (in US$/bbl) 66 72 71

Financial Glossary Adjusted data: internal reporting (and thus adjusted financial information) records the performance of operational joint ventures in which the group has joint control by the full consolidation method. The adjusted financial information is presented by Activity and by Segment based on the internal reporting system and shows internal segment information used by the principal operating decision maker to manage and measure the performance of BOURBON (IFRS 8). In addition, internal reporting does not take account of IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyper-inflationary Economies), which was applicable for the first time in 2017 to an operating joint-venture in Angola. EBITDA: operating margin before depreciation, amortization and impairment. EBITDAR: revenue less direct operating costs (except bare-boat rental costs) and general and administrative costs. EBIT: EBITDA after increases and reversals of amortization, depreciation provisions and impairment and share in income/loss of associates, but excluding capital gains on equity interests sold. Operating income (EBIT) after share of results from companies under equity method: EBIT after share of results from companies under equity method. Capital employed: including (i) shareholders' equity, (ii) provisions (including net deferred tax), (iii) net debt; they are also defined as the sum (i) of net non-current assets (including advances on fixed assets), (ii) working capital requirement, and (iii) net assets held for sale. Free cash-flows: net cash flows from operating activities after including incoming payments and disbursements related to acquisitions and sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. Utilization rate: over a period, number of revenue-generating days divided by the number of calendar days. Utilization rate of the fleet in operation: over a period, number of revenue-generating days divided by the number of calendar days, for non-stacked vessels.

ABOUT BOURBON Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 8,400 skilled employees. Through its 29 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety. BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy. In 2018, BOURBON'S revenue came to €689.5 million and the company operated a fleet of 483 vessels. Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B. CONTACTS

