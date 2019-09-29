BOURBON: Press release - Update on search operations for Bourbon Rhode

Marseilles, September 29, 2019

Update on search operations for Bourbon Rhode

The search for tug supply vessel Bourbon Rhode continues with the full support of Cross AG (Regional Operational Center of Surveillance and Rescue) and the French navy, under the authority of the Prefect representing the French national maritime authority. Five commercial vessels have changed course in order to bring assistance to the rescue teams. A Falcon 50 of the French navy as well as the aircraft of the American National Hurricane Center (NHC) conducted numerous overflights of the search area. The French navy’s surveillance frigate “Ventôse” and “Panther” helicopter will intervene tomorrow, September 30.

Yesterday, in the beginning of the night, a capsized fast rescue craft was spotted first by the NHC aircraft and then by the Falcon 50. A commercial vessel engaged in the operation is currently headed in its direction in order to try to recover it.

BOURBON’s crisis cell and teams remain fully mobilized to keep track of the situation and maintain contact with the families of the crew members, bringing them their full support in this difficult time.

A new update on the situation will be published soon.

ABOUT BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 8,200 skilled employees. Through its 31 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2018, BOURBON'S revenue came to €689.5 million and the company operated a fleet of 483 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

