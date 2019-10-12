BOURBON: Press release - Update on the search operations of the Bourbon Rhode crew

Marseilles, October 12, 2019

Update on the search operations of the Bourbon Rhode crew

Following the report of a possible distress flare on the night of Sunday 6 to Monday October 7, the CROSS French West Indies-Guyana (Regional Operational Centre for Surveillance and Rescue) dispatched 4 ships to search the area, with the support of an overflight by the US Coast Guards aircraft. Over the past week, search has been intense and extensive to try to detect a sign after on the one hand, the report of this potential distress flare and on the other hand, the satellite photo obtained from the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA). These new searches have unfortunately been unsuccessful.

As a whole, search operations have not found any trace of life or life rafts for more than 10 days now despite measures of exceptional magnitude. As a reminder, search and rescue operations have been going on for 16 days, with the sinking of the ship taking place on September 26 as it faced hurricane Lorenzo.

As decided by the CROSS, search operations are no suspended and won’t stop on a specific date. But they are entering a new phase of active monitoring during which the CROSS will mobilize all vessel transiting in the area to implement an adapted monitoring.

“Our priority is to provide families and relatives of the BOURBON Rhode crew with all possible support under these tragic circumstances. On behalf of all the employees and in particular all those who work tirelessly within the BOURBON crisis cells, I want to reiterate how much our thoughts are with the families of the missing seafarers,” BOURBON CEO Gaël Bodénès declared.

ABOUT BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 8,200 skilled employees. Through its 31 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2018, BOURBON'S revenue came to €689.5 million and the company operated a fleet of 483 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

CONTACTS





BOURBON Media relations agency

Publicis Consultants Investor Relations, analysts, shareholders Vilizara Lazarova +33 140 138 607

investor-relations@bourbon-online.com

+33 144 824 634

vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr Corporate Communication Christelle Loisel +33 491 136 732

christelle.loisel@bourbon-online.com



Attachment