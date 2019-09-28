BOURBON : Update on search operations for Bourbon Rhode

September 28, 2019 5:35 PM

In the context of search operations of tug supply vessel Bourbon Rhode started on September 26, the mobilized rescue teams have recovered a lifeboat with 3 crew members on board, the lifeboat having been identified by a Falcon 50 especially equipped for this type of mission and sent by the French Navy. The 3 crew members are currently taken in charge by the medical support team onboard the commercial vessel, which provided assistance, and are currently placed under medical observation.

It has been confirmed that the vessel has sunk. The search continues to be carried out in weather conditions that are improving. All necessary means are implemented by the Cross AG and the French Navy, under the authority of the Prefect representing the State's maritime authority, namely numerous flyovers carried out by the Falcon 50 over the search zone. Numerous commercial vessels have had their course changed in order to bring assistance, as well as a plane of the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

The crisis cell put into place by BOURBON works in very close collaboration with the Cross AG and the French Navy. BOURBON's teams are mobilized to keep the families of the crew members informed and bring them full support in this difficult time.

An update on the situation will be published soon.