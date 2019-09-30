Log in
BOURBON : Update on the search operations for the Bourbon Rhode crew

09/30/2019 | 10:59am EDT
September 30, 2019 2:30 PM

BOURBON is sad to report the death of one of the crew members of the Bourbon Rhode. The body of the missing seafarer was located by one of the aircraft involved in the search and has been recovered by one of the five vessels that came to assist. The seafarer's family was immediately notified and they requested that the identity not be disclosed.

Rescue operations are continuing to find the other crew members, with significant maritime and air search resources deployed by the French and American authorities.

'All our thoughts and prayers go to his family and loved ones. This tragedy affects all BOURBON employees who express their full support to the seafarers' families. We remain fully mobilized on search operations to find the other missing seafarers and I would like to express our gratitude to the rescuers, all the teams of the CROSS (Regional Operational Centre for Surveillance and Rescue) and the teams of the crisis cells who are working tirelessly to this end' declared Gaël Bodénès, Chief Executive Officer of BOURBON Corporation.

A new update on the situation will be issued soon.

Disclaimer

Bourbon SA published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 13:47:02 UTC
